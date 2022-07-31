Henrik Stenson says he 'played like a captain' after win on LIV Golf debut

www.bbc.co.uk
GolfWRX
LPGA major champ hits out at Bubba Watson and his wife over decision to join LIV
“What are the reasons you (LIV golfer) jumped ship from the PGA/DP World Tour?”. It’s been a long-held argument from those opposed to the Greg Norman-led tour that players are ignoring the human rights record of the backers — the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. And instead, golfers...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour REMOVES LIV Golf players from FedEx Cup; Rickie Fowler now in Playoffs
The PGA Tour has booted all the LIV Golf players out of its FedEx Cup standings heading into this week's final regular season event at the Wyndham Championship. Now the list has been updated, it means Rickie Fowler, who has had just one top-20 finish all season, moves into the all-important top 125 in the standings.
SkySports
PGA Tour player blog: Tony Finau on 'life-changing' back-to-back wins, Team USA and FedExCup hopes
I said during the broadcast interview after I won the 3M Open that for some reason I kind of had a sour taste in my mouth as I bogeyed the 18th, and I think it just gave me extra motivation to put myself in there again and prove to myself the kind of champion that I am, and being able to make birdies down the stretch when you really need them.
Phil Mickelson among 11 golfers to sue PGA Tour over LIV Golf suspensions
Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter are among 11 LIV Golf players who have filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour to challenge their suspensions. The group includes three players – Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones – who are seeking a temporary restraining order to allow them to compete in the FedEx Cup play-offs, which get under way next week.
‘We knew Chloe would be successful’: Kelly’s Euros role no shock to old teammate
Imagine witnessing your childhood friend score an extra-time winner for England at Wembley in a final that sends a sell-out crowd of 87,000 into pandemonium and secures the country’s first major international trophy in 56 years. Anna Filbey was part of the 17.4 million TV audience in the UK...
Donald takes over for Stenson as Europe's Ryder Cup captain
Luke Donald jumped at a second chance to be Ryder Cup captain for Europe, taking over just 14 months before the 2023 matches in Italy without knowing whether players who sign up for the Saudi riches of LIV Golf will be available to him. Donald only knew that unlike Henrik Stenson, stripped of the captaincy for signing up with the LIV Golf rival league, he wouldn’t be going anywhere. “I’m giving you my word that I will be here for the next 14 months,” Donald said Monday in a video call. “I’m excited about this opportunity. I really am. The Ryder Cup means so much to me and I’m not going to take this lightly. So I will see you in Rome.” Stenson, who pledged full support to the European tour in March when he was announced as captain, changed his mind four months later and signed with LIV Golf for what the Daily Telegraph reported to be a $50 million bonus.
Yardbarker
Henrik Stenson victorious in LIV Golf debut at Bedminster
Henrik Stenson of Sweden held on to capture the LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster by two shots Sunday in Bedminster, N.J. The 46-year-old Stenson turned back the clock to win his debut on the LIV Golf Invitational Series at 11-under-par 202. After an opening-round 64, Stenson shot back-to-back 69s to hold off the field at Trump National Bedminster.
Henrik Stenson wins LIV Golf individual competition and $4 million prize on debut
Henrik Stenson won his first LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, New Jersey on Sunday, nearly two weeks after he was stripped of his Ryder Cup captaincy for joining the breakaway series.
'Leave Him In England' - Ajax Media Slam 'Boring' Erik Ten Hag For His Actions At Manchester United
Media at AFC Ajax have slammed Erik Ten Hag, saying "Leave him in England" due to his actions at Manchester Unites so far.
Wyndham Championship Odds: 3 Outright Bets to Target for the Final PGA Tour Event of the Regular Season
Webb Simpson headlines the three outright bets I'm placing for the Wyndham Championship. The post Wyndham Championship Odds: 3 Outright Bets to Target for the Final PGA Tour Event of the Regular Season appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
ESPN
Webb Simpson, Steve Stricker added as assistant captains for U.S. Presidents Cup team
Webb Simpson will be on his home course of Quail Hollow in September for the Presidents Cup but without clubs. Simpson and Steve Stricker have been added as assistant captains for Davis Love III. They will be joining Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson and Fred Couples as assistants for the...
ESPN
PGA Tour betting tips for the 2022 Wyndham Championship
The PGA Tour this week heads to Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C. for the Wyndham Championship. The field is missing some of golf's most prominent names, including Tony Finau, who just won in back-to-back weeks, but there are still plenty of solid contenders to choose from. Kevin Kisner won last year's event after surviving a six-man playoff.
GolfWRX
Tour Rundown: Finau claims consecutive wins | Stunning 62 lifts Furue to title
The big news in a short week came from…well, let’s explain short week first. Three major tours were in action this week, with linksland golf in Dundonald, heathland golf in St Andrews, and good, old Scottish transplant golf in Detroit. The LPGA/Ladies European Tour joined forces at the Scottish Open, while the DP World Tour played at the Fairmont above St. Andrews linksland. Finally, the US PGA tour returend to the Detroit Golf Club, designed by Dornoch native Donald Ross.
Golf Channel
Presidents Cup picture: As playoffs near, Tony Finau pads lead on Jordan Spieth for final auto spot
Tony Finau has played three Cups as a professional, two Ryder and one Presidents. Having needed a captain’s pick each time, though, Finau is determined to earn his way automatically for the first time this year. Finau’s victory Sunday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, his second in as many...
Golf.com
Luke Donald replaces Henrik Stenson as Ryder Cup captain after LIV defection
The European Ryder Cup committee has named a successor to Henrik Stenson, and they weren’t willing to wait for the champagne to dry on Stenson’s first LIV Golf win to do it. On Monday, the committee named Luke Donald the new European Ryder Cup captain for next fall...
Sporting News
Justin Thomas blasts LIV Golf players' lawsuit against PGA Tour: 'They're suing every single one of us'
A group of 11 LIV Tour golfers on Wednesday revealed their intent to file an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour after the latter suspended any defectors to the new Saudi-backed golf tour. That group, which includes Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, accuses the PGA of "(harming) the careers and...
NBC Sports
11 LIV golfers file antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour
Phil Mickelson and 10 other players from LIV Golf filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour on Wednesday over their suspensions for participating in the Saudi-funded breakaway series. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news of the lawsuit. Bryson DeChambeau, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones, Ian Poulter,...
Golf Digest
Tony Finau’s fun golf ball strategy, Luke Donald’s dagger at Henrik Stenson and the PGA Tour’s lovable new member
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we hope whoever won the Mega Millions jackpot is a golfer. Unfortunately, it wasn’t me who won the $1.33 billion, but good lord, that could pay for a lot of amazing golf trips. And with the mystery person in Illinois, they’re just a drive away from Sand Valley. Although, they’re probably not driving anywhere ever again. Heck, they could just buy Sand Valley and live there permanently. Or they could just start their own professional golf league! Anyway, must be nice. And if the winner happens to be reading this, give me a call. I’d be happy to help you spend some of that LIV-level cash. In the meantime, here’s what else has us dreaming talking.
BBC
