Minium: Sun Belt is the Best Place for ODU as College Athletics Enter Uncharted Waters

odusports.com
Related
College Football News
Old Dominion Monarchs Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players
Old Dominion Monarchs Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Old Dominion season with what you need to know and keys to the season. Keys To The Season | Season Prediction, What Will Happen. Old Dominion Top 10 Players | ODU Schedule. Old Dominion Monarchs Preview 2022. It’s...
Virginia Tech Football: Who is freshman defensive lineman Lemar Law?
Virginia Tech reached back into the hotbed of Virginia Beach to land Class of 2022 defensive lineman Lemar Law last summer. Despite a late push from Michigan, a coaching change, and a change in high schools, Law remains solid in his pledge to the Hokies. Who is Lemar Law?. Virginia...
Inside Nova
Yorktown High grad named to women's national team
Yorktown High School graduate Lauren Flynn was named to the U.S. Under-20 Women’s Youth National Team soccer roster for the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica from Aug. 10-28. The United States won the 2022 Concacaf Women’s U-20 Championship, which was held last March in the Dominican...
13newsnow.com
Hampton men's team heads north of the border for exhibition games in Canada
HAMPTON, Va. — It's hard to believe, but the first college basketball practices get underway in just over three months. The Hampton Pirates will be among them. This week the team is trying something a little different and heading north of the border for exhibition games in Canada. Before...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Local high school step team is national champ again, highlighting commitment on and off stage
10 On Your Side first interviewed the team with they won the first place prize last year alongside their male counterparts the Iconz step team.
WTKR
757 Countdown to Kickoff: Oscar Smith eyes 3-peat
CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR)- Getting to the top of the mountain is one thing. Staying there is considered much more difficult. Oscar Smith has been on top for several years at this point and has turned itself into the area's most hunted. Heat forced the Tigers indoors to kick off training...
13newsnow.com
Potential changes to VHSL affecting Hampton Roads programs
NORFOLK, Va. — On Saturday the Virginia High School League released a recommended new alignment plan that would go into effect for 2023-24 through 2026-27. Deep Creek, Great Bridge and King’s Fork would rise to Class 5, Phoebus would return to Class 4 while Hickory and Gloucester would drop to Class 4. Furthermore, Kellam and Ocean Lakes would drop from Class 6 to 5, and Grafton and Heritage would fall to Class 3.
13newsnow.com
Camp by the ocean at False Cape State Park in Virginia Beach
False Cape State Park is one of the last remaining undeveloped areas along the Atlantic coast. But the trip requires hiking over six miles off the grid.
WAVY News 10
Intern Blog: Coming to a Close
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – As I enter my final few weeks as a WAVY intern, it’s hard to believe how far I’ve come. When I started, I only had experience putting together quick news shots on my phone and laptop. No Adobe, no ENPS, no dedicated camera. I edited video on free windows software. Now, I can’t think of doing things any other way.
peninsulachronicle.com
Greenwood Christian Academy In James City Looking To Expand
JAMES CITY-Greenwood Christian Academy, a private school and day care center located within the Williamsburg Crossing Shopping Center in James City County, has plans for expansion. A proposal on the expansion will be heard on Wednesday, August 3 during the next James City County Planning Commission meeting. Want to read...
covabizmag.com
Behind the BIZ: Hampton Roads Executive Airport
What began more than 60 years ago as a sleepy airfield sporting grass runways and gravel roads, has since become a major transportation hub. Under the leadership of the Fox family, Hampton Roads Executive Airport—a privately-owned, public use facility located in Chesapeake—has become more than an airport; it is a thriving platform for regional economic activity and job creation.
New Hampton U president shares his hopes for the future
Hampton University begins academic year with a new school president
Rape suspects are no longer tested for HIV in Virginia, but their victims are
Prosecutors in Virginia used to be able to request rape suspects get tested but a change to the law has some people outraged including a woman who was recently sexually assaulted.
Concerts, races, sand sculpting contests | Virginia Beach Neptune Festival aims to celebrate beach life
NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's note: The above video is from the last Neptune Festival. The Neptune Festival is coming back to Virginia Beach for another year of beach-filled fun. The 48th Annual Neptune Festival will have performances by the Virginia Symphony Orchestra and Symphonicity, beer and wine festivals, the Atlantic Sailing Regatta, sand sculpting contests and more.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach Polyfest 2022
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This weekend Virginia Beach is hosting Polyfest, the largest Polynesian festival on the East Coast. This Friday and Saturday, the Pacific Islanders of Virginia will gather at the 24th Street Stage at the Oceanfront for two days of art, culture, entertainment and food. To get...
New mural in Virginia Beach's ViBe District spreads message of peace
The ViBe District in Virginia Beach has a new mural. The artwork is called "Peace, Virginia," and it's part of the Gun Violence Awareness Mural Tour.
Lamont Johnson sentenced to 25 years; Virginia Beach judge calls case ‘vile and inhumane’
Lamont Johnson confessed to strangling his ex-girlfriend Bellamy Gamboa in the Virginia Beach townhome they shared with their 20-month-old twins. He was sentenced Tuesday to 25.5 years in prison.
Youngkin discusses budget, COVID-19, and inflation in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Tuesday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin visited Virginia Beach and met with community members at Green Run High School to discuss his budget plan, COVID-19 and inflation. “Since February 1, 94,000 Virginians have gone back to work,” said Gov. Youngkin. Despite touting those employment numbers,...
Military Circle Mall closing at end of 2022, set to be demolished ahead of redevelopment
Military Circle Mall is expected to be demolished in early 2023 to prepare for future redevelopment of the site.
Construction of new tunnel at CBBT now running about 4 years behind
Construction of the new tunnel at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel is now running about four years behind, according to the deputy director of the bridge-tunnel.
Comments / 0