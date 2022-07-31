Salyers resigns as Central baseball coach

www.timesnews.net
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Explore the Daniel Boone Wilderness Road Blockhouse at Natural Tunnel State ParkThe Planking Traveler
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for BusinessJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Southwest Virginia and Kentucky experiencing significant floodingCheryl E PrestonKentucky State
Fun Fest Balloon Rally Continues to Please Crowds Saturday Morning in KingsportJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Record Visits to Tennessee Parks Last Year - Warriors Path Continues to Be Among TopJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
Kingsport Times-News
Sander to remain in ETSU athletic director role until at least January
JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State University will likely have a new women’s basketball coach before it gets a new athletic director. Dick Sander, who was appointed interim athletic director on Monday after the announcement that Scott Carter was out, said he’ll be around until at least the first of the year.
ETSU names acting head coach for women’s basketball team
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After announcing plans to fire women’s basketball head coach Simon Harris for alleged Title IX violations, East Tennessee State University (ETSU) updated its athletics website to include an acting head coach. The current acting head coach for the women’s basketball team is Jackie Alexander, who has been with the university’s […]
Kingsport Times-News
Axmen comeback vs. Otterbots falls one run short
DANVILLE, Va. — Kingsport came on strong in the top of the ninth inning. Not strong enough, however.
Kingsport Times-News
Bucs open preseason camp
JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State’s football players hit the practice field for the first time on Wednesday, and new coach George Quarles was pleased with what he saw. “I thought overall the effort was good,” Quarles said after a two-hour morning workout. “I thought offensively we threw it and caught it pretty well. It’s hard to tell run-game wise because you’re not in pads. Defensively, it is what it is on these ‘helmet’ days. But I thought overall, a really good first day.”
Kingsport Times-News
Science Hill basketball chooses Farragut's Higgins
JOHNSON CITY — Science Hill chose its new head basketball coach Wednesday. The Hilltoppers selected Farragut's Jon Higgins to take over the vacancy created when the school's all-time winningest coach, Ken Cutlip, resigned in July to take a head coaching position at Columbia Central.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU stunners: Carter, Harris out
JOHNSON CITY — As recently as Thursday, Scott Carter was seen representing East Tennessee State at the Southern Conference football media day. The smile on his face seemed to indicate nothing was amiss. That all ended Monday morning when the university announced Carter’s resignation as athletic director.
ETSU announces plan to terminate Women’s Basketball Coach Simon Harris following Title IX allegations
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) announced plans to fire Women’s Basketball Head Coach Simon Harris after one season following complaints by two players that he enacted an invalid team rule and then disciplined them without verifying the accusations. Through an investigation, ETSU also found NCAA rules violations that “led to […]
Kingsport Times-News
Axmen unload on Otterbots
DANVILLE, Va. — The only joy in Danville belonged to the guys wearing Kingsport Axmen uniforms. Already on its way to a somewhat comfortable Appalachian League win, Kingsport cut loose for a dozen runs over the final three innings in a 17-0 runaway against the Otterbots on Monday night.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Abingdon beats Marion, Gate City in golf season opener
ABINGDON — The high school golf season started Tuesday in Southwest Virginia and Abingdon picked up where it left off. Led by the 4-under-par 68 by senior Grace Addison, the two-time defending VHSL Class 3 champion Falcons posted a team score of 315 to win a tri-match with Marion and Gate City at Glenrochie Country Club.
Kingsport Times-News
Tillinghast Invitational to offer early look at changes to JCCC course
JOHNSON CITY — The course at Johnson City Country Club has been going through some major renovations and golfers are about to get a sneak peek at the changes when the Tillinghast Invitational is held. The tournament, named in honor of famed golf course designer A.W. Tillinghast, is set...
Kingsport Times-News
NET Notes: Boone, Crockett waiting for Friday night lights
Short-term inconveniences are part of the long-term benefits for David Crockett and Daniel Boone. The endgame will be brand- new, state- of-the-art football stadiums — possibly ready for the 2023 season — for each of the Washington County rivals.
Kingsport Times-News
Dimestrore Cowboys kicking off Dog Days
As Dog Days Riverfest gets underway on Friday, August 5, the Dimestore Cowboys will be the first of seven bands to kick things off in Erwin, Tennessee. “We’re all super excited, the lineup is great, from what we’ve seen,” said bass guitarist Jason Shaffer.
WLKY.com
Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers helping out in eastern Kentucky's flood-ravaged areas
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — Some of the most famous men currently singing about Kentucky are helping out the state's communities that were destroyed by flooding. Christ Stapleton and Tyler Childers have both been spotted in Appalachia helping those affected by the floods that hit last week. Stapleton, who is...
uvawise.edu
UVA Wise is Open for Business
Do you have an idea for a business or want to expand an existing one? UVA Wise is offering a new program to help. The CO.STARTERS Core program, powered by the Hatch Business Accelerator, is a 10-week cohort that equips aspiring entrepreneurs with the insights, relationships and tools needed to turn ideas into action, and turn a passion into a sustainable and thriving endeavor. It’s a globally-recognized program started in 2008 in Chattanooga, Tenn., as part of its five-year Main Street revitalization effort.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Schools extends Barnett’s contract, supports teachers
At Monday night’s Board of Education meeting, the Johnson City School Board expressed their support of Johnson City Schools’ teachers and staff in several ways. The first item on Monday night’s agenda was the board’s yearly review and consideration of Johnson City Schools’ superintendent’s contract and pay. The school system’s current superintendent, Dr. Steve Barnett, has been in the position for five years.
elizabethton.com
20″ Brown Trout caught in Doe River
Lesia Hensley is pictured with the 20″ Brown Trout she caught in Doe river in Lynn Valley on Tuesday morning.
Kingsport Times-News
Photo gallery: Honoring Eagle Scouts
Eleven Scouts in the Wilderness Road District of the Sequoyah Council BSA achieved the rank of Eagle, the highest rank attainable in the Scouts BSA program of the Boy Scouts of America, during the second quarter of 2022. At that time, the Wilderness Road District served the Kingsport section of...
Kingsport Times-News
Hollow Ground will be featured group at Saturday's Covered Bridge Jam
ELIZABETHTON — This Saturday’s Covered Bridge Jam concert will feature the group Hollow Ground. The group describes itself on its Facebook Page: “we are a bluegrass and gospel group loaded in Upper East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.” Hollow Ground has played the Covered Bridge Stage a few times over the past couple of years, including last year’s Covered Bridge Bluegrass Jamboree.
New school name unveiled at Washington County BOE meeting
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – During a meeting of the Washington County Board of Education Tuesday night, the name of a new Jonesborough school was revealed. The new two-story 140,000-square-foot school will be named Jonesborough Elementary. The school will include upgraded science and computer labs, a gym, theatre and gathering space. Washington County Director of Schools […]
Kingsport Times-News
Local school starting dates range from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7
Starting dates for public schools across the greater Tri-Cities range from Aug. 1 to Aug. 17, and including private schools stretch from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7. The earliest school starts are Aug. 1 for Kingsport, Bristol and Washington County schools, all in Tennessee.
