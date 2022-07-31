Salyers resigns as Central baseball coach

JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State’s football players hit the practice field for the first time on Wednesday, and new coach George Quarles was pleased with what he saw. “I thought overall the effort was good,” Quarles said after a two-hour morning workout. “I thought offensively we threw it and caught it pretty well. It’s hard to tell run-game wise because you’re not in pads. Defensively, it is what it is on these ‘helmet’ days. But I thought overall, a really good first day.”

