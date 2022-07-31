ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wise, VA

Salyers resigns as Central baseball coach

By P. KEVIN MAYS kmays@timesnews.net
Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.timesnews.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

Sander to remain in ETSU athletic director role until at least January

JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State University will likely have a new women’s basketball coach before it gets a new athletic director. Dick Sander, who was appointed interim athletic director on Monday after the announcement that Scott Carter was out, said he’ll be around until at least the first of the year.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

ETSU names acting head coach for women’s basketball team

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After announcing plans to fire women’s basketball head coach Simon Harris for alleged Title IX violations, East Tennessee State University (ETSU) updated its athletics website to include an acting head coach. The current acting head coach for the women’s basketball team is Jackie Alexander, who has been with the university’s […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bucs open preseason camp

JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State’s football players hit the practice field for the first time on Wednesday, and new coach George Quarles was pleased with what he saw. “I thought overall the effort was good,” Quarles said after a two-hour morning workout. “I thought offensively we threw it and caught it pretty well. It’s hard to tell run-game wise because you’re not in pads. Defensively, it is what it is on these ‘helmet’ days. But I thought overall, a really good first day.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wise, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
City
Wise, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Kingsport Times-News

Science Hill basketball chooses Farragut's Higgins

JOHNSON CITY — Science Hill chose its new head basketball coach Wednesday. The Hilltoppers selected Farragut's Jon Higgins to take over the vacancy created when the school's all-time winningest coach, Ken Cutlip, resigned in July to take a head coaching position at Columbia Central.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU stunners: Carter, Harris out

JOHNSON CITY — As recently as Thursday, Scott Carter was seen representing East Tennessee State at the Southern Conference football media day. The smile on his face seemed to indicate nothing was amiss. That all ended Monday morning when the university announced Carter’s resignation as athletic director.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

ETSU announces plan to terminate Women’s Basketball Coach Simon Harris following Title IX allegations

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) announced plans to fire Women’s Basketball Head Coach Simon Harris after one season following complaints by two players that he enacted an invalid team rule and then disciplined them without verifying the accusations. Through an investigation, ETSU also found NCAA rules violations that “led to […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Axmen unload on Otterbots

DANVILLE, Va. — The only joy in Danville belonged to the guys wearing Kingsport Axmen uniforms. Already on its way to a somewhat comfortable Appalachian League win, Kingsport cut loose for a dozen runs over the final three innings in a 17-0 runaway against the Otterbots on Monday night.
DANVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Coach#Coronavirus Pandemic#Central
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now: Abingdon beats Marion, Gate City in golf season opener

ABINGDON — The high school golf season started Tuesday in Southwest Virginia and Abingdon picked up where it left off. Led by the 4-under-par 68 by senior Grace Addison, the two-time defending VHSL Class 3 champion Falcons posted a team score of 315 to win a tri-match with Marion and Gate City at Glenrochie Country Club.
ABINGDON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Dimestrore Cowboys kicking off Dog Days

As Dog Days Riverfest gets underway on Friday, August 5, the Dimestore Cowboys will be the first of seven bands to kick things off in Erwin, Tennessee. “We’re all super excited, the lineup is great, from what we’ve seen,” said bass guitarist Jason Shaffer.
ERWIN, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
uvawise.edu

UVA Wise is Open for Business

Do you have an idea for a business or want to expand an existing one? UVA Wise is offering a new program to help. The CO.STARTERS Core program, powered by the Hatch Business Accelerator, is a 10-week cohort that equips aspiring entrepreneurs with the insights, relationships and tools needed to turn ideas into action, and turn a passion into a sustainable and thriving endeavor. It’s a globally-recognized program started in 2008 in Chattanooga, Tenn., as part of its five-year Main Street revitalization effort.
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City Schools extends Barnett’s contract, supports teachers

At Monday night’s Board of Education meeting, the Johnson City School Board expressed their support of Johnson City Schools’ teachers and staff in several ways. The first item on Monday night’s agenda was the board’s yearly review and consideration of Johnson City Schools’ superintendent’s contract and pay. The school system’s current superintendent, Dr. Steve Barnett, has been in the position for five years.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Photo gallery: Honoring Eagle Scouts

Eleven Scouts in the Wilderness Road District of the Sequoyah Council BSA achieved the rank of Eagle, the highest rank attainable in the Scouts BSA program of the Boy Scouts of America, during the second quarter of 2022. At that time, the Wilderness Road District served the Kingsport section of...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hollow Ground will be featured group at Saturday's Covered Bridge Jam

ELIZABETHTON — This Saturday’s Covered Bridge Jam concert will feature the group Hollow Ground. The group describes itself on its Facebook Page: “we are a bluegrass and gospel group loaded in Upper East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.” Hollow Ground has played the Covered Bridge Stage a few times over the past couple of years, including last year’s Covered Bridge Bluegrass Jamboree.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

New school name unveiled at Washington County BOE meeting

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – During a meeting of the Washington County Board of Education Tuesday night, the name of a new Jonesborough school was revealed. The new two-story 140,000-square-foot school will be named Jonesborough Elementary. The school will include upgraded science and computer labs, a gym, theatre and gathering space. Washington County Director of Schools […]
Kingsport Times-News

Local school starting dates range from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7

Starting dates for public schools across the greater Tri-Cities range from Aug. 1 to Aug. 17, and including private schools stretch from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7. The earliest school starts are Aug. 1 for Kingsport, Bristol and Washington County schools, all in Tennessee.
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy