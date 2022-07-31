Williamston receives state awards for health, safety

www.wnct.com
Grant money will help Ayden fix water issues
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Nearly $800 million in grant money will fund approximately 400 wastewater and water infrastructure projects throughout North Carolina. “Clean drinking water is necessary for healthy families and thriving communities,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a press release. In eastern North Carolina, Pitt County will receive around $24 million. In Ayden, the […]
Eppes Recreation Center holding event that gives out free school supplies, health screenings for students
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready for some fun at the rec center. On Saturday, August 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Heartoscope and the Greenville Kappas are holding the School Daze “Back to School” Event at the Eppes Recreation Center. The event will have free haircuts for the first 25 students, free school […]
Washington County Schools excited to welcome back students on Thursday
PLYMOUTH, N.C (WNCT) — It’s hard to believe, but it’s time to go back to school. Washington County Schools is one of the first school districts in the state that is welcoming students back for the new school year. Students at Washington County High School return to class on Thursday while other grade students return […]
WNCT
ENC first responders practice water rescues
With more people taking to the water to stay cool in the sweltering heat, local law enforcement agencies are undergoing training on water rescues. Little League Softball Finals gets Greenville ready …. Ocracoke Fig Festival taking place this upcoming …. Biden administration announces initiative to improve …. Greenville’s Elm Street...
WAVY News 10
Pasquotank County Utilities conduct flushing
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Pasquotank County Utilities is conducting flushing through Friday, Aug. 5. The following areas should expect little to no water pressure during the flushing periods:. Weeksville Road. Pailin Creek Road. Toxey Road. Sawmill Road. Salem Church Road. Orchard Cove. Soundneck Road. Griffin Swamp Road. Esclip...
WNCT
Pitt County kicks off Child Support Awareness Month events
Pitt County kicked off Child Support Awareness Month with the Department of Social Services holding events throughout the month. One of those events happened Tuesday outside the Human Services Center in Greenville.
WITN
Martin General Hospital ICU closed starting Monday due to staffing shortages
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One hospital here in the East is closing its ICU unit starting Monday due to staffing shortages. The Williamston hospital’s staff said staffing difficulties have forced them to close their ICU. The medical-surgical and emergency departments will still be open and functional. According to...
WITN
Pitt County stuff the bus campaign to be held this weekend
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Students across Eastern Carolina are preparing to head back to school and a school supply drive planned this week is aimed to help them. Optimum and Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County today announce the 3rd Annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive. It...
wcti12.com
National Night Out 2022 in eastern North Carolina
Eastern North Carolina — National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes strong partnerships between the police and the community, with the goal of making neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and work. It’s observed by most police departments on the first Tuesday in August. Some...
WITN
SHERIFF: Pamlico County fisherman dies while operating heavy machinery
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Officials say a fisherman in Pamlico County died Saturday while operating heavy machinery at a fish market in Pamlico County. Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Davis said William Smith of Bayboro died Saturday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. while operating a forklift to move items from boat to boat at R.E. Mayo Seafood in Hobucken.
outerbanksvoice.com
Roscoe “Pete” Lacy, Jr. of Elizabeth City, August 1
Roscoe “Pete” Delias Lacy, Jr., age 82, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Monday, August 1, 2022 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on March 2, 1940 to the late Roscoe Delias Lacy and Maggie Chappell Lacy, he was the loving husband of Nell Meads Lacy. Pete was formerly the General Manager for Miles Jennings. A founding member of the Weeksville Volunteer Fire Department, he was also a former member of the Elizabeth City Rotary and a former Board Member for Essex Bank.
Crash involving 18-wheeler on bridge disrupts traffic in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A single-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler Wednesday morning closed down part of U.S. Hwy. 70 as officials tried to determine how much damage was done to a bridge at the scene. Murry Stroud, director of Lenoir County Emergency Services, said the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. Lenoir County 911 received […]
outerbanksvoice.com
Norman Spencer Godfrey, Jr. of Elizabeth City, July 29
Norman Spencer Godfrey, Jr., age 72, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022. He was born to Norman Spencer Godfrey, Sr., and Helen Quidley Godfrey of Perquimans County, NC, on February 27, 1950. Norman was married to Brenda Creef Godfrey for 51 years, the love of his life since he was 17 years old. He was employed with the North Carolina Department of Corrections and Pepsi Cola Bottling Company for several years but spent the latter part of his life as part owner of Godfrey Brothers Builders. Building houses made Norman happy because it allowed him to have constant interaction with others. He enjoyed talking, laughing and joking around with all of the subcontractors and homeowners. If you knew him, you likely have a funny story to tell about him.
WITN
Greenville Utilities launches energy-saving thermostat program
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Utilities is launching a pilot program in an effort to reduce energy consumption. GUC says the Smart Thermostat Pilot Program is a partnership with ecobee, a smart thermostat company, and will give incentives for customers who have an ecobee smart thermostat in their home and sign up for the program.
Food Lion donates to Last Days Tabernacle
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Food for the whole family. Last Days Tabernacle received $1,500 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to feed neighbors in times of need. The donation helps support the mission to assist ending hunger in the community. The $1,500 will be used to purchase items from Food Lion to feed 50+ […]
‘Carnie is talking!’: Hedgepeth’s family shares good news on recovery
ATLANTA, Ga. (WNCT) — Carnie Hedgepeth’s family had more good news to share Tuesday about his recovery from injuries he suffered in a June motorcycle accident. “Great news! Carnie is talking!” the family said in their latest Facebook update. “He began to make sounds yesterday and spoke a few words. That progress has continued today, […]
Food, fun, family atmosphere mark National Night Out
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After a three-year absence, it was a nice return to normal. Tuesday’s National Night Out was the first chance many had to come together in a familiar setting to enjoy food, music, games and more with law enforcement in Eastern North Carolina. The coronavirus pandemic canceled many events while others had […]
WITN
Roadways closed in Craven & Carteret Counties for pipe replacement
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Drivers in Carteret and Craven Counties might have to change their travel plans this week while crews replace equipment. Monday through Wednesday Merrimon Road South of it’s intersection with Laurel Road will be closed while crews replace pipes. Drivers can use Highway 101 and Laurel...
outerbanksvoice.com
Family of Manteo shooting victims bring their memories to court
Defendants’ trials won’t begin until at least 2023. The two defendants charged with the murders of three people, including a Manteo mother and her 3-year-old daughter in Elizabeth City last December, will not see trial until at least next year. The names of Ricky L. Etheridge Jr. and...
WITN
Nonprofit to hold a vendor’s event in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Screaming With A Voice NC will be having their fist annual statewide vendor’s and food truck pop-up shop at Grainger Stadium on Saturday, July 30th. The event invites entrepreneurs from around the state to network with other business owners and expand their brand. Screaming With...
