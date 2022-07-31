4 Reasons Why This Budget 40mm f/2.8 Macro is Amazing

fstoppers.com
A Small Cookie With a Wide Bite: We Review the Laowa 10mm f/4 Cookie Lens
The Laowa 10mm f/4 Cookie lens is one of the new offerings from Venus Optics. With an impressive 109.3-degree field of view, it's currently the widest rectilinear APS-C lens on the market, so how does it perform?. We recently had the opportunity to visit St Kilda, an archipelago 40 miles...
Now Is Your Chance to Save on Sony Cameras and Lenses
If you have been looking for a new Sony camera and/or lens, now is a good time to buy, as the company has announced a large sale covering a wide range of popular choices. Sony a7R IV: $2,998 ($500 off) Sony a7R IV: $2,198 ($600 off) Sony a7 III: $1,798...
Insta360 Announces 4K Webcam With Built-in Gimbal
They’re attempting to make an all-in-one solution. So, how does it stack up?. Insta360’s Link is anything but a normal webcam. It appears to be a hybrid between an action camera and a webcam. As a result, it’s pretty feature rich for a webcam. Here’s a rundown of these specs:
How to Turn a Bland Raw File Into an Interesting Photograph
If you are a new photographer and you just started shooting in raw, you have probably noticed that the files look rather flat and bland, especially compared to JPEG files. Don't worry, though, that is exactly what is supposed to happen. If you are wondering how to turn a raw file into an eye-catching finished image, check out this fantastic video tutorial that will show you how to edit a raw file from start to finish using Photoshop.
How to Take Long Exposure Landscape Photos
One of the most popular techniques in landscape photography is the long exposure, which allows you to really add your creative take on a scene. However, it takes more than just using a longer shutter speed to create a compelling final result. This helpful video tutorial will show you how to create a long exposure photograph.
A Portrait Photographer's Basic Editing Workflow
As much as lighting, posing, composition, and settings matter for creating a good portrait image, they are only half of what it takes to create a successful final result. You also need a strong post-processing workflow. If you are new to portrait work, check out this great video tutorial that will show you a basic editing workflow for creating polished final images.
Anybody else using MidJourney AI in the work?
Anybody else using MidJourney AI in the work? I have tried to add it as a source for stock type of images but not seen success outside of that.
Cooperative Osprey
While floating along in a boat on Winnisquam lake, this Osprey sat and posed for me in a pine tree. f/6.3, Auto ISO, 1/1600, 600mm, handheld.
August challenge - TBA
I'd like to continue with an evolving monthly theme, and would like input from you valuable group members on a fun theme for August. To engage other members the theme cannot be too focused (eg no suggestions of black cats at night), but otherwise it can be very open. Some...
How Much Money Can You Make With Photography in One Week?
Any photography enthusiast who works a 9-to-5 job has probably wondered what it would be like to walk away from that day job and make all of their income through photography. This can be a scary endeavor, especially if you don’t have a specific plan in place to find clients.
Would You Consider This Boudoir?
I don't think I shoot conventional boudoir. It's more like fine art boudoir portraiture. If boudoir and fine art portraiture had a love child, this would be the result. What do you think?
Should You Delete Old Instagram Posts or Hide Like Counts?
Most photographers have had an Instagram account for several years now, and as such, they have each accumulated likely hundreds of even thousands of posts. Most people will simply leave their old posts up, but for professional creatives, there is an argument to be made for removing older entries. So, should you remove those old posts? Should you hide like counts on your images? This interesting video podcast discusses these questions.
Architecture of Cosmos
And here is my first picture with the whole arch of the Milky Way. Last week I went to this emblematic lighthouse on the coast of A Coruña but the weather was not on our side and I was unable to take the planned shot. However, I brought home an interesting panorama that I posted a few days ago that I took during the blue hour.
AI Prompt Art
In this Critique the Community, we want to see your best Artificial Intelligence Art created by any online AI algorithm. This could be Mid Journey, Dall-E 2, Nightcafe, Starry AI, or any others out there. AI Art has been making a huge splash the last few months and we are interested to not only see what you guys have been creating but also talk about how it might be changing and shaping the creative world in the near future.
The New 2022 MacBook Air: One Photographer's View After 3 Days
The 2022 MacBook Air is a major departure from models of the past, with a complete redesign, a bigger screen, new color options, and a lot more. Is it the laptop for you? Read on for my review. Design. The reveal of the original MacBook Air was one of the...
