Minneapolis, MN

Twins surrender another late lead, AL Central race tightens

By Chris Schad
Bring Me The Sports
 3 days ago

The Twins lost another game in the standings after a 3-2 loss to the Padres.

The Minnesota Twins watched another late lead disappear as they fell to the San Diego Padres 3-2 on Sunday afternoon.

San Diego got on the board first on a Jurickson Profar homer in the third inning, but the Twins got back on top thanks to some power of their own.

Luis Arraez homered in the fifth inning to tie the game and Jose Miranda smashed his 10th home run of the season in the sixth to give Minnesota a 2-1 lead.

Dylan Bundy did his best to preserve the lead but ran into trouble in the sixth inning. After exiting with runners on first and third with nobody out, Emilio Pagán got the first out before allowing RBI singles to Jake Cronenworth and Luke Voit to give San Diego a 3-2 lead.

Sean Manaea limited the Twins to two runs over six innings while striking out seven and the Padres bullpen held the Twins hitless over the final three innings to take the series in San Diego.

The loss shrinks the Twins' lead in the American League Central to one game over the Cleveland Guardians. Minnesota will look to get on track when they return home to open a three-game series with the Detroit Tigers on Monday night.

Minneapolis, MN
