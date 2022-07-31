Watch: Notre Dame running back Diggs prepping for the season

Training camp is right around the corner but that doesn’t mean players aren’t getting ready for the season. That goes for Notre Dame running back logan diggs, who is in competition for the starting spot Kyren Williams left open after his departure to the NFL.

With the loss for the season of Jadarian Price to an Achilles’ tendon injury, the door is open for one of the three returning backs to step up. Along with Diggs, Chris Tyree and Audric Estime are in the running to line up with the quarterback in the season opener against Ohio State. This video tweeted by Diggs’ trainer Albert Brock of ABX Performance, it seems as if Diggs wants that starting job.

The Irish leading returning rusher looks ready for the grind of the season. Even though there has yet to be a starter named, it appears Diggs is ready to take the mantle.

