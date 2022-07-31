ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Notre Dame offers one of nations best 2023 shooting guards

By Michael Chen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
After making a solid run in the NCAA Tournament this past season and having an NBA Draft first round selection (Blake Wesley), Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey is looking to create some positive recruiting moment.

Just a few days ago, Brey landed the Irish’s first 2023 commitment as in-state point guard Markus Burton pulled the trigger. The Notre Dame head coach is looking for a player to join Burton in the backcourt and today an offer went out to Texas shooting guard Wesley Yates III. The six-foot-four-inch and 200-pound playmaker already had a impressive offer list which included Auburn, Alabama, Gonzaga, Baylor and others.

Brey hasn’t offered many prospects, under ten, so getting a Notre Dame offer is significant. There are at least six players who will be playing their last season with the Irish so expect a few more offers to be sent out in the near future.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

