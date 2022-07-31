Delaware Coastal Cleanup to be Held in Sept.

www.wboc.com
WBOC
Preps Underway for Emergency Dredging in the Murderkill River
Delaware Department of Natural Resources says 50,000 cubic yards of sediment will be removed from the Murderkill River and loaded onto south Bowers' shoreline to make the river safer for boaters. Regulators expect to complete $2.3 million project by end of August.
WMDT.com
2022 Delaware State Fair a huge success
HARRINGTON, Del. – Delaware State Fair officials say the 103rd annual event was a success. In total, the 2022 Delaware State Fair saw strong attendance, with 299,511 fairgoers visiting the fairgrounds, making it the 4th best attendance in fair history. Officials say the final day of the fair drew record attendance, with over 58,600 fairgoers visiting.
outandaboutnow.com
It Takes More Than A Village
Volunteers are encouraged to assist with the Ashland Hawk Watch, which DelNature has been conducting since 2007. Photo by Joe Sebastiani. New Delaware Nature Society leader Jennifer Adkins is relying on plants, animals, a waterway, a high-tech tower and you. By Ken Mammarella. Jennifer Adkins brings a lot to her...
delawarepublic.org
Pandemic emergency shelter program will run out of funding by end of month
Delawareans living in motels as part of a pandemic-era emergency housing program received letters on Monday informing them that the program will end on August 31. Delaware’s Department of Health and Social Services had anticipated that the federal COVID relief dollars supporting the pandemic shelter program would dry up within the coming months, but Monday’s announcement offered the first concrete end date. Over the course of the past two years, the program served more than 6,000 households.
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know Exist
Although Delaware may be one of the smallest states, there are still plenty of hidden gems to discover here. From interesting museums to landscapes that look too beautiful to even be real, here is a list of 9 places in Delaware most people don't know about. Keep reading to learn more.
WBOC
Delaware’s Pandemic EBT Program to Provide Benefits to Help Feed Children During Summer
NEW CASTLE, Del. – Eligible Delaware households will receive emergency food assistance benefits under the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program to cover the summer period when children are on break and not receiving meals at school. The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services made the announcement on...
firststateupdate.com
Officals Say Delaware State Fair Great Success In 2022, Almost 300K Attended
The last day of the fair showed that a mix of the “final” day of the fair combined with incredible weather equals record breaking crowds. The final day of the fair did exactly that drawing record attendance the last day of fair with over 58,600 fairgoers enjoying that final piece of the summertime tradition.
WBOC
Delaware Launches Campaign to Fill State Job Vacancies
DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Department of Human Resources on Wednesday announced it has launched a marketing communications campaign to strengthen the workforce for all state agencies and services. The campaign will focus on recruiting quality candidates to fill job positions that are in high demand in the state of Delaware.
NBC Philadelphia
Is America's ‘Best' Public Restroom in Delaware? You Can Vote Now
Cintas awards America's Best Restroom each year with a nationwide contest, and a Delaware restroom has made the list of 10 finalists for 2022. Set in Dagsboro, Delaware, you'll find Delaware Botanic Gardens at Pepper Creek. The florals and landscape is not what is getting their name out there this time -- it's the bathroom.
firststateupdate.com
Video: Delaware Memorial Bridge To Undergo Multi-Year Deck Rehab
The Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) will begin a multi-year project on the New Jersey-bound span of the Delaware Memorial Bridge after Labor Day. The project includes removal of the top 2” of the existing deck slabs and replacement with an Ultra High-Performance Concrete (UHPC) overlay on the New Jersey-bound Span of Delaware Memorial Bridge. Using hydro demolition, two inches of the old deck will be removed, the reinforcing mat repaired, transverse deck relief joints and expansion joints replace, and a UHPC deck overlay added.
WDEL 1150AM
Contraflow traffic to be used during latest Delaware Memorial Bridge rehab project
A construction project to repair the deck of the Delaware Memorial Bridge's New Jersey-bound span will create a two-way traffic pattern on the Delaware-bound side. The Delaware River & Bay Authority ran tests and discovered that the twin span taking Northbound I-295 into New Jersey needs an upgraded surface. The...
fox29.com
I Love You Guys Foundation conducting emergency evacuation training in Delaware
The I Love You Guys Foundation is heading to Delaware to teach emergency evacuation training to school representatives. Dan Rector, the foundation's Emergency Management Planner, joins "Good Day Philadelphia" to explain.
WBOC
Maryland Receives Offshore Wind Workforce Grant
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday at Tradepoint Atlantic that the Maryland Department of Labor is being awarded the American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant for $22.9 million. The grant will fund a job expansion project aimed at supporting Maryland’s offshore wind industry. Maryland’s project is one...
3 beautiful but underrated places in Delaware
Have you ever been to Delaware? If you haven't then you are definitely missing out because this state has a lot to offer, and those who live here know that for sure. If you are looking for new places to explore and you are considering Delaware then you are in luck because I have put together a list of 3 amazing places that you should definitely visit if you ever get the chance. Once you get to see how beautiful they are, you'll want to see what else this amazing state has to offer.
Delaware DMV, resident take fight to court over ‘perceived profanity’ on vanity tag
DOVER, Del. — A federal judge on Monday refused to dismiss a lawsuit filed against Delaware government officials who recalled a vanity license plate issued to a breast cancer survivor because of what the state transportation secretary described as a “perceived profanity.”. The judge said in a ruling...
Worker killed by 1,500-pound hay bale in Delaware
Police say co-workers found the worker under the hay bale and moved it off of him. They then began CPR.
delawarepublic.org
The Delaware Emergency Management Agency implements statewide training for school emergencies
The Delaware Emergency Management Agency has partnered with the I Love U Guys Foundation to train school staff and response personnel to use the “Standard Reunification Method.”. This is in an effort to create a standard statewide protocol for reuniting students with their guardians after a crisis has occurred.
witn22.org
Nemours Children’s, Delaware Congressional Delegation host HHS Secretary Becerra for a Children’s Mental Health Forum
WILMINGTON, Del. — Today, Monday, August 1, 2022, Nemours Children’s Health hosted U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra at the Nemours Estate in Wilmington, Delaware for a forum on improving children’s mental and behavioral health. Participants of the forum included Nemours Children’s leadership and families, U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), U.S. Senator Chris Coons (D-Del.), Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.), Delaware Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long, Delaware Secretary of Health and Social Services Molly Magarik, community leaders, business leaders, and local and state officials.
abovethelaw.com
These Firms Have The Nuances Of Delaware Law On Lockdown
Ed. Note: Welcome to our daily feature Trivia Question of the Day!. Which five firms received the 2022 designation as Law360 Delaware Powerhouses?. Hint: The firms range from 100+-year-old regional firms that were around at the vanguard of Delaware’s prominence in business law, to small — but powerful — Biglaw outposts.
delawarepublic.org
Over 3,800 acres of farmland added to permanent preservation list
The latest round of easement selections by Delaware Agricultural Lands Preservation Foundation saw a record number of acres come from the Inland Bays watershed. Over 3800 acres across 54 farms are added to the permanently protected list, and 486 of those acres are in the Inland Bay, the most ever selected in one year.
