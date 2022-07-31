A Nigerian Street Vendor Is Beaten to Death in Italy as Witnesses Stand By

SELMA, Calif. (AP) — A group of dogs escaped from a home in central California and mauled to death a 59-year-old man who was out on a walk, authorities said. Selma police officers responding to a call Sunday afternoon in a residential part of the city found someone trying to separate the dogs from the victim, the police department said in a statement. Police and animal control officers captured and quarantined the dogs.

