ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Renfroe Homers Again, Brewers Fall to Red Sox on Sunday

By Mike Leischner
WDEZ 101.9 FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wdez.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

Boston Red Sox acquire Tommy Pham from Cincinnati Reds, send Jake Diekman to Chicago White Sox for Reese McGuire

The Boston Red Sox have acquired outfielder Tommy Pham from the Cincinnati Reds for a player to be named later or cash considerations, the teams announced Monday night. News of Pham's addition came shortly after Boston agreed to send longtime catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. But Boston moved quickly to replace Vazquez, acquiring catcher Reese McGuire and a player to be named later or cash from the Chicago White Sox for left-handed reliever Jake Diekman, the team announced.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Red Sox land outfielder Tommy Pham in trade with Reds

The Boston Red Sox are getting down to business. Boston has acquired outfielder Tommy Pham via trade with the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for cash considerations or a player to be named later, the team announced Monday night. ESPN's Jeff Passan was the first to report the deal. The deal...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
CBS Pittsburgh

Oneil Cruz HR keys outburst as Pirates beat Brewers 5-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rookie Oneil Cruz hit a three-run homer to spark a five-run sixth inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied for a 5-3 victory over the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night, snapping a seven-game skid.Cruz hit a blast to dead center field off reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, pulling the Pirates into a 3-all tie. Pittsburgh then added two runs to win for the first time since July 23.The Brewers had their four-game winning streak snapped, one day after trading All-Star closer Josh Hader to San Diego. Milwaukee had also won seven of eight.Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Jacob Stallings sitting Tuesday for Marlins

Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds. Nick Fortes will catch for Braxton Garrett and bat sixth. Stallings started eight of the last 10 games for the Marlins. Fortes has a $2,400 salary on Tuesday and...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Person
Christian Yelich
Person
Kolten Wong

Comments / 0

Community Policy