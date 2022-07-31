Renfroe Homers Again, Brewers Fall to Red Sox on Sunday

The Boston Red Sox have acquired outfielder Tommy Pham from the Cincinnati Reds for a player to be named later or cash considerations, the teams announced Monday night. News of Pham's addition came shortly after Boston agreed to send longtime catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. But Boston moved quickly to replace Vazquez, acquiring catcher Reese McGuire and a player to be named later or cash from the Chicago White Sox for left-handed reliever Jake Diekman, the team announced.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO