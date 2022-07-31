ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings ask for secrecy in video board message during training camp

By Christopher Scarglato
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

The Vikings want to keep things on the low.

As NFL training camps started toward the end of the month, fans have been able to see a glimpse of newly drafted rookies and star players in action.

On Saturday, though, Minnesota posted on its video board: “Please help our team, not the opponents, and refrain from taking videos of practice.”

The reason behind the Vikings wanting a lack of video could be in reference to other teams being able to scout plays through the camp in preparation for next season. In most cases, seeing highlight-reel type play shown on fans’ social media is not an uncommon thing during NFL training camps.

SKOR North reporter Judd Zulgad, who posted the image , even poked fun at the board and said other members of Minnesota’s NFC North division “have no chance” at winning now.

The Packers, Lions and Bears have no chance now. pic.twitter.com/adPGBgRCG0

— Judd Zulgad (@jzulgad) July 30, 2022

Minnesota is coming off of a mediocre 8-9 campaign last season.

The Vikings look to improve in 2022 after firing former head coach Mike Zimmer and replacing him with former Rams coordinator Kevin O’Connell.

CBS Minnesota

Wild's Kirill Kaprizov returns to Minnesota from Russia

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Wild star Kirill Kaprizov is back in the State of Hockey.Concerns over his whereabouts began last month, when an international report stated he bought a fake military ID to skip out on his service in Russia. It's still unclear what, if anything, happened.The team said Kaprizov returned to Minnesota Tuesday and will continue his offseason training here. Training camp begins Sept. 21.
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins call up former All-Star righty Aaron Sanchez

The Twins announced Monday that they selected the contract of right-hander Aaron Sanchez from Triple-A St. Paul and opened a spot on the 40-man roster by designating catcher Jose Godoy for assignment. Minnesota also optioned righty Yennier Cano to St. Paul and recalled outfielder Mark Contreras. Lastly, Gio Urshela was reinstated from the paternity list, while outfielder Gilberto Celestino was placed on the paternity list in his place.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
