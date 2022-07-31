Ezequiel Duran Lifts Rangers to Victory

The rookie's ninth-inning double cleaned the bases and allowed Texas to claim a series win over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

Ezequiel Duran’s bases-loaded 3 RBI double in the top of the ninth inning lifted the Texas Rangers to a 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

The Rangers (46-55) won the series with the Angels (43-59), 3-1, and ended up with a 5-6 record on their longest road trip of the season, 11 games in 11 days. The road trip started with a make-up game in Miami immediately after the All-Star Break.

Duran’s triple was preceded by the Rangers loading the bases against Angels reliever Jose Quijada. Leody Taveras singled, Jonah Heim walked and Adolis García walked to load the bases. The only non-baserunner was Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, who struck out after Heim’s walk.

That led Angels manager Phil Nevin to bring in Raisel Iglesias, but he was unable to get the Angels out of the jam. Duran drilled a pitch to the gap in right-center field and all three runners scored.

It was the second time this season Duran has had a late-inning game-winning extra-base hit.

“I think he’s blessed with that trait,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. “No matter what happens to him he still believes he’s the best player on the planet.”

Jonathan Hernández recorded his first career save for the Rangers, while Brock Burke threw two scoreless innings prior to that, in relief of Rangers starter Dane Dunning.

In fact, both starting pitchers threw quality games, but both left the game with a no-decision. Dunning went six innings, giving up two runs, seven hits and three walks while striking out four. Like his previous start against Seattle , Dunning gave up a couple of runs early but settled down before handing the game to the Rangers’ bullpen.

“We want to get him a road win and he kept us in the game,” Woodward said. “He used his pitches well and he was pretty effective. It was a good start for him.”

Angels starter Reid Detmers, a rookie who threw a no-hitter earlier this season, recorded an immaculate inning in the top of the second , the third time the Rangers have been the victim of an immaculate inning. Detmers tied the Angels rookie record for most strikeouts in a game with 12, while giving up three hits, two runs and three walks. Only one run was earned.

The Rangers and Angels traded a run each in the first. Marcus Semien walked, stole second and scored on Nathaniel Lowe’s RBI single to give Texas a 1-0 lead. But, the Angels answered quickly. Shohei Ohtani tripled and later scored on Luis Rengifo’s RBI single.

The Angels took the lead in the bottom of the second, as Max Stassi singled, moved to third on Brandon Marsh’s single and scored on an Andrew Velazquez RBI sacrifice fly with the bases loaded. But Dunning exited the inning without further damage.

The Rangers tied the game in the top of the fifth. Charlie Culberson doubled and reached third on a fielding errors by Marsh, and then scored Elier Hernandez’s RBI sacrifice fly.

The Rangers were without shortstop Corey Seager for a third straight game on Sunday due to a lower left leg contusion suffered on Thursday when he fouled a pitch off his leg in the fifth inning. The Rangers haven’t ruled out the injured list, but Seager did run before Sunday’s game and the Rangers are hopeful he will be back for the upcoming homestand.

The Rangers return home for a seven-game homestand on Monday, beginning with a three-game set with the Orioles, where Jon Gray will be the Rangers’ expected starter.

