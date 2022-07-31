ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Ezequiel Duran Lifts Rangers to Victory

By Matthew Postins
InsideTheRangers
InsideTheRangers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DkPEa_0gzrdG9800

The rookie's ninth-inning double cleaned the bases and allowed Texas to claim a series win over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

Ezequiel Duran’s bases-loaded 3 RBI double in the top of the ninth inning lifted the Texas Rangers to a 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

The Rangers (46-55) won the series with the Angels (43-59), 3-1, and ended up with a 5-6 record on their longest road trip of the season, 11 games in 11 days. The road trip started with a make-up game in Miami immediately after the All-Star Break.

Duran’s triple was preceded by the Rangers loading the bases against Angels reliever Jose Quijada. Leody Taveras singled, Jonah Heim walked and Adolis García walked to load the bases. The only non-baserunner was Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, who struck out after Heim’s walk.

That led Angels manager Phil Nevin to bring in Raisel Iglesias, but he was unable to get the Angels out of the jam. Duran drilled a pitch to the gap in right-center field and all three runners scored.

It was the second time this season Duran has had a late-inning game-winning extra-base hit.

“I think he’s blessed with that trait,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. “No matter what happens to him he still believes he’s the best player on the planet.”

Jonathan Hernández recorded his first career save for the Rangers, while Brock Burke threw two scoreless innings prior to that, in relief of Rangers starter Dane Dunning.

In fact, both starting pitchers threw quality games, but both left the game with a no-decision. Dunning went six innings, giving up two runs, seven hits and three walks while striking out four. Like his previous start against Seattle , Dunning gave up a couple of runs early but settled down before handing the game to the Rangers’ bullpen.

“We want to get him a road win and he kept us in the game,” Woodward said. “He used his pitches well and he was pretty effective. It was a good start for him.”

Angels starter Reid Detmers, a rookie who threw a no-hitter earlier this season, recorded an immaculate inning in the top of the second , the third time the Rangers have been the victim of an immaculate inning. Detmers tied the Angels rookie record for most strikeouts in a game with 12, while giving up three hits, two runs and three walks. Only one run was earned.

The Rangers and Angels traded a run each in the first. Marcus Semien walked, stole second and scored on Nathaniel Lowe’s RBI single to give Texas a 1-0 lead. But, the Angels answered quickly. Shohei Ohtani tripled and later scored on Luis Rengifo’s RBI single.

The Angels took the lead in the bottom of the second, as Max Stassi singled, moved to third on Brandon Marsh’s single and scored on an Andrew Velazquez RBI sacrifice fly with the bases loaded. But Dunning exited the inning without further damage.

The Rangers tied the game in the top of the fifth. Charlie Culberson doubled and reached third on a fielding errors by Marsh, and then scored Elier Hernandez’s RBI sacrifice fly.

The Rangers were without shortstop Corey Seager for a third straight game on Sunday due to a lower left leg contusion suffered on Thursday when he fouled a pitch off his leg in the fifth inning. The Rangers haven’t ruled out the injured list, but Seager did run before Sunday’s game and the Rangers are hopeful he will be back for the upcoming homestand.

The Rangers return home for a seven-game homestand on Monday, beginning with a three-game set with the Orioles, where Jon Gray will be the Rangers’ expected starter.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Josh Bell’s true feelings about potential trade to Astros

The Washington Nationals are receiving a lot of attention as the 2022 MLB trade deadline rolls around thanks to their willingness to trade star outfielder Juan Soto. But another name on their roster generating a lot of attention is first baseman Josh Bell, who is widely expected to be moved prior to the deadline.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, TX
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Yardbarker

Rangers Fall to Orioles to Open Homestand

It was a forgettable start to a seven-game homestand for Texas, as the Rangers fell to the Baltimore Orioles 7-2 on Monday at Globe Life Field. The Rangers (46-56) were back in town after their longest road trip of the season, an 11-day, 11-game, four-city trip that started in Miami and ended in Anaheim. The Rangers went 5-6 on the trip.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Chris Woodward
Person
Luis Rengifo
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Charlie Culberson
Person
Raisel Iglesias
Person
Max Stassi
Person
Jonathan Hernández
Person
Phil Nevin
Person
Andrew Velazquez
Yardbarker

First-Round Pick to Make Rangers, MLB Debut

The time has come for Cole Ragans to finally make his Texas Rangers debut. Ragans, a former first-round pick who is the Rangers’ No. 29 prospect according to MLB.com, is the probable starting pitcher for Thursday’s series opener with the Chicago White Sox. He reported to Arlington on...
ARLINGTON, TX
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Trade Rumors: Joey Gallo Acquired From Yankees

Prior to the 2021 MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees acquired slugging outfielder Joey Gallo from the Texas Rangers in what was considered a significant move at the time. With the Rangers, Gallo hit 145 career home runs in 568 games, including multiple 40-homer seasons, with an .833 on-base...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Jonah Heim joining Rangers' bench Tuesday

Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Jordan Lyles and the Baltimore Orioles. The Rangers appear to be giving Heim a rest day after back-to-back hitless outings. Meibrys Viloria will catch for Spencer Howard and hit seventh. Leody Taveras will hit third in place of Heim.
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Angels#Rbi#The Texas Rangers
The Associated Press

Vogelbach's slam, Alonso's HR send Mets past Nationals 9-5

WASHINGTON (AP) — Daniel Vogelbach hit a grand slam and Pete Alonso connected for his 28th homer, helping the New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 9-5 on Wednesday. New York won for the eighth time in nine games and opened a 3½-game lead over second-place Atlanta in the NL East. The teams begin a four-day, five-game series Thursday in New York. “They’re a really good team and they’re playing good baseball, but we’re a really good team and we’re playing good baseball,” Vogelbach said. “I just think you take it as you’re playing another game and you’re playing another series.” Chris Bassitt (8-7) pitched seven shutout innings for New York, which finished with 14 hits.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Rangers host the Orioles on home losing streak

Baltimore Orioles (53-51, fourth in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (46-57, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (1-4, 7.01 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Rangers: Martin Perez (9-2, 2.52 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 107 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -126, Orioles +106; over/under is 8 1/2...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
ClutchPoints

MLB odds: Orioles vs. Rangers prediction, odds and pick – 8/2/2022

A pair of American Leagues separated by more than 1,387 miles by car will be pitted against one another for the second time in as many days as the Baltimore Orioles meet up with the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. It is about that time to take a look at our MLB odds series, […] The post MLB odds: Orioles vs. Rangers prediction, odds and pick – 8/2/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
InsideTheRangers

InsideTheRangers

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRangers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Texas Rangers

Comments / 0

Community Policy