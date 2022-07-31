Video: How they’re voting on Aug. 2

lawrencekstimes.com
Kansas voters defeat anti-abortion amendment in unexpected landslide
OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Voters in a landslide Tuesday defeated a proposed amendment to the Kansas constitution that would have stripped residents of abortion rights, defying polling and political observes who expected a close result. The ballot measure was failing by a 63-37 margin at 9:45 p.m. as voters responded to an intense and costly campaign marked […] The post Kansas voters defeat anti-abortion amendment in unexpected landslide appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Kansas constitutional amendment fails
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A constitutional amendment on abortion rights in Kansas has failed following Tuesday’s Primary election. The vote results as of 9:45 p.m. were: 37.8% “Yes” and 62.2% “No.” Had it passed, the amendment would have added the following language to the Kansas Constitution: Regulation of abortion. Because Kansas value both women and children, […]
Kansas voters soundly defeat amendment that could’ve led to abortion ban
In an outcome that may ripple through politics nationwide, Kansas voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly defeated a constitutional amendment that could have led to the banning of abortion in the state. The vote, coming just two months after the U.S. Supreme Court reversed the landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion,...
Vote No Kansas, Douglas County Democrats cheer defeat of constitutional amendment on abortion
Anxiety turned into hope and then into relief Tuesday night as voting results for Kansas’ abortion amendment came in to election watch parties in Lawrence. Cheers and celebration broke out at the parties when it became clear that the vote on the amendment would be a resounding “no.”
Kansas voters protect abortion rights, block path to ban
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters on Tuesday protected the right to get an abortion in their state, rejecting a measure that would have allowed their Republican-controlled Legislature to tighten abortion restrictions or ban it outright. The referendum in the conservative state was the first test of U.S. voter sentiment about abortion rights since the […]
Derek Schmidt wins Republican nomination for governor in Kansas primary election
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt wins the Republican nomination for governor in the Kansas primary election. Schmit released the following remarks after winning the primary: “Tonight it is my honor to join the ranks of those few Kansans who have had the privilege of carrying the nomination of the Republican Party […]
Abortion rights are on the ballot in Kansas
The fate of abortion in Kansas could be in the hands of voters today. They'll decide whether the state constitution explicitly does not protect the right to an abortion.
Kansas abortion amendment draws young voters to the polls
With a state constitutional amendment about abortion on the Aug. 2 primary ballot, young voters say they’re energized to vote and participate more in the civic engagement process. In Douglas County, after Roe v. Wade was overturned, the election office received more than 1,000 new voter registrations compared to...
Vote 2022: These are key races in the Kansas primaries
Kansas' Republican-controlled legislature could further restrict abortion if voters decide on Tuesday to approve a state constitutional amendment in the aftermath of Roe v. Wade's reversal. Kansans will also vote in primaries for governor, secretary of state, the House and Senate, state attorney general, state treasurer and the state legislature...
Kansas voters receive text messages spouting lies about amendment vote
Voters across Kansas on Monday were receiving text messages containing inaccurate information about the constitutional amendment on Tuesday’s ballot. It’s not clear where the text messages are coming from, but people statewide are receiving them. We heard from more than a dozen readers who had received the text as of Monday evening.
Kansas’ abortion vote kicks off new post-Roe era
Canvassers are going door to door to lay out the stakes of Tuesday's referendum.
Member suspended for sending ‘disinformation’ text regarding Kansas abortion amendment
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The unknown person who sent a confusing text message encouraging voters to vote “Yes” has been suspended from the social media platform Twilio. “I can confirm that this number was suspended late yesterday, disabling their ability to continue sending text messages,” said spokesperson Cris Paden. “Twilio’s Terms of Service and Acceptable Use Policy (AUP) make clear what we expect from our customers. Based on this activity, we determined the account was in violation of our AUP, specifically prohibiting the spread of disinformation.”
Kansas had a choice: vote to help women or hurt them. It chose well.
Kansans went to the ballot box on Tuesday with an especially weighty task before them: whether to amend the state’s constitution to explicitly allow for a ban on abortion. Proponents and opponents of the amendment had spent the last few weeks in a pitched battle to either upend or maintain the status quo in one of the few states in the region where abortion remains legal.
Joe: No doubt the message from Kansas reached Washington last night
Kansas voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly struck down a proposed constitutional amendment that would remove language enshrining reproductive rights in their state, in a move widely seen as a victory for abortion rights activists. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Aug. 3, 2022.
Kansas voters diving into first statewide referendum on abortion since Roe overturned
TOPEKA — Former Gov. Jeff Colyer pleaded with two dozen volunteers and staff Monday to push through exhaustion and the heat to seek last-minute votes for an amendment to the Kansas Constitution declaring no right to abortion existed in the state. Colyer, a pro-life Republican who lost the 2018...
Text message on Kansas abortion questions sparks confusion, anger
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A text message sent to some Kansas voters Monday is being called misleading and an outright lie. The message urges people to vote yes on the so-called Value Them Both Amendment. The amendment would make clear the Kansas constitution does not grant the right to an abortion.
‘Value Them Both’ amendment bringing old, new voters to Kansas polls
The Wyandotte County election commissioner compared primary voter turnout on Tuesday, Aug. 2 to that of a general election.
Chuck Todd of ‘Meet the Press’ weighs in on Kansas abortion vote
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – All eyes are on Kansas as the Sunflower State voters are the first to cast ballots on the issue of abortion (Value Them Both constitutional amendment) after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v. Wade. “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd joined KSN Anchor Eddie Randle for questions on our […]
Kansas 2022 Primary results begin to come in
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The results of the Kansas Primary have begun to come in on Tuesday night. To check out the latest voting numbers, go to our Election Results page by clicking here.
Here are the key primary election results from Kansas
Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. In Kansas, the top contest is a prominent ballot measure, as residents vote on a state constitutional amendment that could open the door to more abortion restrictions in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
