Cleveland, OH

Guardians keep grinding as July comes to close

MLB
 3 days ago
www.mlb.com

MLB

Gamel wins 1st Play of Week Award for stupendous diving catch

Pirates outfielder ﻿Ben Gamel﻿ earned his first career Electric Play of the Week Award presented by Chevrolet on Monday, and he's Pittsburgh’s first winner since Gregory Polanco in September 2021. In the bottom of the third inning against the Cubs at Wrigley Field, Gamel sprinted to deep...
PITTSBURGH, PA
MLB

7 big questions as clock ticks down to Deadline

Welcome to the busiest day on the baseball calendar. The Trade Deadline is here. Well, it won’t be here until 6 p.m. ET, but with each tick of the clock, teams around the Majors will feel more urgency to get deals done. • Deadline special: Tues., 3-7 p.m. ET,...
MLB
MLB

Ashcraft spins gem, comes close to complete game vs. Fish

MIAMI -- As the Trade Deadline dust was still settling for the Reds on Tuesday, the team was given another reason to feel good about some of the young players they are rebuilding around. Earlier in the day, starting pitcher Tyler Mahle and third baseman Brandon Drury were moved in...
MLB
MLB

Senzatela shakes off early trouble: 'He's a bulldog'

SAN DIEGO -- Four months of injury and inconsistency led to a first inning of frustration for Rockies pitcher Antonio Senzatela on Monday night. But his turnaround, which came too late to prevent a 4-1 loss to the Padres at Petco Park, could be the momentum he needs. • Bryant...
DENVER, CO
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
MLB

Marlins deal two relievers for Toronto's No. 4 prospect

MIAMI -- The Marlins made their first move before Tuesday’s 6 p.m. ET Trade Deadline by sending right-handed relievers Anthony Bass and Zach Pop, along with a player to be named later, to the Blue Jays for shortstop/third-base prospect Jordan Groshans. Ranked as Toronto’s No. 4 prospect and No....
MIAMI, FL
MLB

Yanks acquire LA's No. 15 prospect for struggling Gallo

NEW YORK -- The Yankees found a new home for Joey Gallo in advance of Tuesday’s 6 p.m. ET Trade Deadline, shipping the struggling outfielder to the Dodgers in exchange for right-hander Clayton Beeter. Beeter, 23, was rated as the Dodgers’ No. 15 prospect by MLB Pipeline, and now...
MLB
MLB

'Hurt' by Monty trade, Taillon struggles vs. Mariners

NEW YORK -- There was some confusion and shock in the Yankees’ clubhouse about an hour before the first pitch of Tuesday’s game, as Jordan Montgomery was hastily informed that a deal had been completed with the Cardinals. The news was so fresh, manager Aaron Boone wasn’t yet sure who else the trade involved.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB

Blue Jays fortify bullpen with Bass, Pop from Marlins

TORONTO -- The Blue Jays remodeled their bullpen ahead of Tuesday’s Trade Deadline, acquiring relievers Zach Pop and Anthony Bass from the Marlins, then swingman Mitch White in a later deal with the Dodgers. The biggest piece moved by the Blue Jays on Tuesday is Jordan Groshans, the No....
MLB
Person
Shane Mcclanahan
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Triston Mckenzie
Person
Emmanuel Clase
Person
Shane Bieber
MLB

Royals send Merrifield to Blue Jays at Deadline

CHICAGO -- Whit Merrifield’s name has swirled in trade rumors for several years now, but the Royals had been reluctant to move on from their ironman stalwart and veteran utilityman. On Tuesday, that changed. In a buzzer-beater at the 5 p.m. CT Trade Deadline, Kansas City dealt Merrifield to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
MLB

As Hader trade sets in, Crew adds more 'pen help

PITTSBURGH -- ﻿Christian Yelich﻿ called the ﻿Josh Hader﻿ trade “surprising, definitely.” ﻿Brandon Woodruff﻿ saw the news on the golf course and thought it was a joke. ﻿Devin Williams﻿ didn’t know what to say. And while the clubhouse was still...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLB

Angels deal for prospects, flexibility with flurry at Deadline

ANAHEIM -- It ended up being a busy Trade Deadline for the Angels, who made two deals with the Phillies, acquiring top catching prospect Logan O’Hoppe, former No. 1 overall pick Mickey Moniak and outfield prospect Jadiel Sanchez for outfielder Brandon Marsh and right-hander Noah Syndergaard. And then they made a stunner right at the 3 p.m. PT Deadline, unloading closer Raisel Iglesias and his contract to the Braves for pitchers Jesse Chavez and Tucker Davidson.
ANAHEIM, CA
MLB

O's trade López for 4 pitchers from Twins

ARLINGTON -- The Orioles’ surge in June and July, placing them around the .500 mark and within striking distance of a postseason spot, had the baseball world wondering what identity they would take come Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET Trade Deadline. It appears their spate of winning did not change...
BALTIMORE, MD
#Tropicana Field#Mlb Network#Petersburg#Al All Star Game
MLB

After dodging trouble, Gausman spins a masterpiece

ST. PETERSBURG -- In his first 14 pitches Tuesday night, Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman issued a leadoff walk and hit a batter. “I got in a little trouble at first,’’ Gausman said. After that, he authored a masterpiece. Gausman allowed just one hit over eight innings --...
MLB
MLB

Riley on Braves' busy Deadline: 'More championships in our future'

ATLANTA -- If you're wondering how Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos was feeling immediately after the Trade Deadline expired on Tuesday night, here was his response when he was asked when Austin Riley’s contract extension had been completed on Monday. “Until it’s done, it’s not done,” Anthopoulos...
MLB
MLB

Twins add Mahle to rotation in deal with Reds

The Twins struck a deal to acquire right-hander Tyler Mahle from the Reds ahead of Tuesday's Trade Deadline. The deal sends a trio of highly regarded prospects to Cincinnati: 2B/3B Spencer Steer (Twins' No. 7 prospect, per MLB Pipeline), left-hander Steve Hajjar (Twins' No. 18) and corner infielder Christian Encarnacion-Strand (Twins' No. 23).
CINCINNATI, OH
MLB

Nats look to future core after trading Soto, Bell to SD

WASHINGTON -- After seven years with the organization, four-plus seasons in the Major Leagues, 565 games, one World Series title, numerous awards and countless displays of generational talent, the Nationals traded star outfielder Juan Soto to the Padres on Tuesday in their second blockbuster Trade Deadline deal in as many years.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB
Sports
Baseball
MLB

Blue Jays trade for 2-time All-Star Merrifield from KC

TORONTO -- The Blue Jays pulled off a buzzer-beater ahead of Tuesday’s Trade Deadline, acquiring second baseman and outfielder Whit Merrifield from the Royals. Toronto will send No. 16 prospect Samad Taylor and right-hander Max Castillo, who recently impressed in his MLB debut, to Kansas City. Merrifield, now 33,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
MLB

Phillies trade for Thor, send Moniak to Angels

The Phillies acquired Angels right-hander Noah Syndergaard on Tuesday in a deal that sends former No. 1 overall pick Mickey Moniak and prospect Jadiel Sanchez back to the Angels. Syndergaard would join former Mets rotation-mate Zack Wheeler, who has provided a one-two punch along with Aaron Nola atop the Phillies'...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

Braves trade for Iglesias to bolster 'pen

ATLANTA -- Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos was late for Tuesday's press conference to announce Austin Riley’s contract extension. He was busy acquiring veteran closer Raisel Iglesias from the Angels in exchange for Jesse Chavez and Tucker Davidson. “Iglesias was someone we’ve had our eye on and...
MLB
MLB

Hosmer is Boston-bound after rejecting DC trade

HOUSTON -- The reconfiguration of the Red Sox continued ahead of Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET Trade Deadline as chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom struck a deal with the Padres to acquire a veteran first baseman with a championship pedigree in Eric Hosmer, the team announced. Hosmer, a four-time Gold Glove...
BOSTON, MA

