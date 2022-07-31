Guardians keep grinding as July comes to close

www.mlb.com
MLB
Gamel wins 1st Play of Week Award for stupendous diving catch
Pirates outfielder Ben Gamel earned his first career Electric Play of the Week Award presented by Chevrolet on Monday, and he's Pittsburgh’s first winner since Gregory Polanco in September 2021. In the bottom of the third inning against the Cubs at Wrigley Field, Gamel sprinted to deep...
MLB
7 big questions as clock ticks down to Deadline
Welcome to the busiest day on the baseball calendar. The Trade Deadline is here. Well, it won’t be here until 6 p.m. ET, but with each tick of the clock, teams around the Majors will feel more urgency to get deals done. • Deadline special: Tues., 3-7 p.m. ET,...
MLB
Ashcraft spins gem, comes close to complete game vs. Fish
MIAMI -- As the Trade Deadline dust was still settling for the Reds on Tuesday, the team was given another reason to feel good about some of the young players they are rebuilding around. Earlier in the day, starting pitcher Tyler Mahle and third baseman Brandon Drury were moved in...
MLB
Senzatela shakes off early trouble: 'He's a bulldog'
SAN DIEGO -- Four months of injury and inconsistency led to a first inning of frustration for Rockies pitcher Antonio Senzatela on Monday night. But his turnaround, which came too late to prevent a 4-1 loss to the Padres at Petco Park, could be the momentum he needs. • Bryant...
MLB
Marlins deal two relievers for Toronto's No. 4 prospect
MIAMI -- The Marlins made their first move before Tuesday’s 6 p.m. ET Trade Deadline by sending right-handed relievers Anthony Bass and Zach Pop, along with a player to be named later, to the Blue Jays for shortstop/third-base prospect Jordan Groshans. Ranked as Toronto’s No. 4 prospect and No....
MLB
Yanks acquire LA's No. 15 prospect for struggling Gallo
NEW YORK -- The Yankees found a new home for Joey Gallo in advance of Tuesday’s 6 p.m. ET Trade Deadline, shipping the struggling outfielder to the Dodgers in exchange for right-hander Clayton Beeter. Beeter, 23, was rated as the Dodgers’ No. 15 prospect by MLB Pipeline, and now...
MLB
'Hurt' by Monty trade, Taillon struggles vs. Mariners
NEW YORK -- There was some confusion and shock in the Yankees’ clubhouse about an hour before the first pitch of Tuesday’s game, as Jordan Montgomery was hastily informed that a deal had been completed with the Cardinals. The news was so fresh, manager Aaron Boone wasn’t yet sure who else the trade involved.
MLB
Blue Jays fortify bullpen with Bass, Pop from Marlins
TORONTO -- The Blue Jays remodeled their bullpen ahead of Tuesday’s Trade Deadline, acquiring relievers Zach Pop and Anthony Bass from the Marlins, then swingman Mitch White in a later deal with the Dodgers. The biggest piece moved by the Blue Jays on Tuesday is Jordan Groshans, the No....
MLB
Royals send Merrifield to Blue Jays at Deadline
CHICAGO -- Whit Merrifield’s name has swirled in trade rumors for several years now, but the Royals had been reluctant to move on from their ironman stalwart and veteran utilityman. On Tuesday, that changed. In a buzzer-beater at the 5 p.m. CT Trade Deadline, Kansas City dealt Merrifield to...
MLB
As Hader trade sets in, Crew adds more 'pen help
PITTSBURGH -- Christian Yelich called the Josh Hader trade “surprising, definitely.” Brandon Woodruff saw the news on the golf course and thought it was a joke. Devin Williams didn’t know what to say. And while the clubhouse was still...
MLB
Angels deal for prospects, flexibility with flurry at Deadline
ANAHEIM -- It ended up being a busy Trade Deadline for the Angels, who made two deals with the Phillies, acquiring top catching prospect Logan O’Hoppe, former No. 1 overall pick Mickey Moniak and outfield prospect Jadiel Sanchez for outfielder Brandon Marsh and right-hander Noah Syndergaard. And then they made a stunner right at the 3 p.m. PT Deadline, unloading closer Raisel Iglesias and his contract to the Braves for pitchers Jesse Chavez and Tucker Davidson.
MLB
O's trade López for 4 pitchers from Twins
ARLINGTON -- The Orioles’ surge in June and July, placing them around the .500 mark and within striking distance of a postseason spot, had the baseball world wondering what identity they would take come Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET Trade Deadline. It appears their spate of winning did not change...
MLB
After dodging trouble, Gausman spins a masterpiece
ST. PETERSBURG -- In his first 14 pitches Tuesday night, Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman issued a leadoff walk and hit a batter. “I got in a little trouble at first,’’ Gausman said. After that, he authored a masterpiece. Gausman allowed just one hit over eight innings --...
MLB
Riley on Braves' busy Deadline: 'More championships in our future'
ATLANTA -- If you're wondering how Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos was feeling immediately after the Trade Deadline expired on Tuesday night, here was his response when he was asked when Austin Riley’s contract extension had been completed on Monday. “Until it’s done, it’s not done,” Anthopoulos...
MLB
Twins add Mahle to rotation in deal with Reds
The Twins struck a deal to acquire right-hander Tyler Mahle from the Reds ahead of Tuesday's Trade Deadline. The deal sends a trio of highly regarded prospects to Cincinnati: 2B/3B Spencer Steer (Twins' No. 7 prospect, per MLB Pipeline), left-hander Steve Hajjar (Twins' No. 18) and corner infielder Christian Encarnacion-Strand (Twins' No. 23).
MLB
Nats look to future core after trading Soto, Bell to SD
WASHINGTON -- After seven years with the organization, four-plus seasons in the Major Leagues, 565 games, one World Series title, numerous awards and countless displays of generational talent, the Nationals traded star outfielder Juan Soto to the Padres on Tuesday in their second blockbuster Trade Deadline deal in as many years.
MLB
Blue Jays trade for 2-time All-Star Merrifield from KC
TORONTO -- The Blue Jays pulled off a buzzer-beater ahead of Tuesday’s Trade Deadline, acquiring second baseman and outfielder Whit Merrifield from the Royals. Toronto will send No. 16 prospect Samad Taylor and right-hander Max Castillo, who recently impressed in his MLB debut, to Kansas City. Merrifield, now 33,...
MLB
Phillies trade for Thor, send Moniak to Angels
The Phillies acquired Angels right-hander Noah Syndergaard on Tuesday in a deal that sends former No. 1 overall pick Mickey Moniak and prospect Jadiel Sanchez back to the Angels. Syndergaard would join former Mets rotation-mate Zack Wheeler, who has provided a one-two punch along with Aaron Nola atop the Phillies'...
MLB
Braves trade for Iglesias to bolster 'pen
ATLANTA -- Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos was late for Tuesday's press conference to announce Austin Riley’s contract extension. He was busy acquiring veteran closer Raisel Iglesias from the Angels in exchange for Jesse Chavez and Tucker Davidson. “Iglesias was someone we’ve had our eye on and...
MLB
Hosmer is Boston-bound after rejecting DC trade
HOUSTON -- The reconfiguration of the Red Sox continued ahead of Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET Trade Deadline as chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom struck a deal with the Padres to acquire a veteran first baseman with a championship pedigree in Eric Hosmer, the team announced. Hosmer, a four-time Gold Glove...
