5 Coolest Features Of The 2023 Chevrolet Colorado

1970 Chevelle SS Found Parked On Garage Lift Since 1978
This muscle car is packing some major surprises under the hood and in its history. The 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle is one of America’s most excellent muscle car machines ever to hit the asphalt. Of course, there is a considerable following surrounding these incredible cars as they introduced the nation to a new style of Chevy power and performance. This means that the engine is always the star of the show, and there is one engine that shines exceptionally bright in the GM performance line. That motor is the 454 ci LS6 V8 engine, making this car a beast on the streets and the drag strip. Though Chevelles of this specification are getting pretty rare these days, one guy was able to find a beautiful example of one of these ridiculous machines.
Chevrolet Corvette Sedan Coming In 2025 With EV Power
To many Americans, the upcoming Corvette EV is blasphemy of the highest order. Even the hybrid E-Ray is a bitter pill to swallow. For proof, look no further than the comments section of our report on Chevy's Corvette hybrid burning to the ground in Southern Europe. There might be some...
Texas Shop Builds The Silverado High Country Shorty Chevy Won't
It's a well-known fact that Americans like pickup trucks. On average, the number of pickup truck sales stretches into the millions each year. So it's hard to believe that Chevy doesn't let you build a single cab short-bed jam-packed with the most luxurious features you want. Until you get to Hersa Motors, that is.
Vehicle recall warning! Thousands of Fords, Nissans, Hyundais and Hondas at risk
Driving a vehicle that is part of a recall can be dangerous. In the last few weeks, almost half a million cars have been found to have severe defects that put you and other drivers at risk. Fortunately, there are ways to discover if your car has been recalled. Tap...
What Is a Mustang Cobra?
The Ford Mustang SVT Cobra is a performance version of the GT from the Fox Body and SN-95 generations. The Mustang Cobras are performance bargains. The post What Is a Mustang Cobra? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Kingsley Coach Motorhome Fuses Posh RV Living With A Peterbilt Rig
Compact motorhomes and trailers are so handy. Imagine having a living space in a small footprint, just enough to fit a typical garage. But not everyone's into small RVs. There are those who prefer Class A motorhomes that come with a lot of living space, practically bringing a house on road trips. For those people, this 1990 Kingsley Coach Motorhome should fit the bill. It's got a luxurious cabin with amenities anyone might need away from home. Even better, it's built atop a grunty Peterbilt semi.
The Cheapest Ford F-150 Tremor Just Got Dropped
Things are already hurting your wallet enough, but the Ford F-150 Tremor isn’t going to help. Some F-150 options are on the chopping block, including the cheapest 2023 Ford F-150 Tremor build. See what the Tremor package will cost. How much is the 2023 Ford F-150 tremor?. The 2023...
Chevrolet Corvette Sedan Coming, New Dodge Muscle Cars Ditching V8, And Ford Maverick Tremor: Cold Start
Howdy, car enthusiasts, and welcome to another edition of Cold Start, your daily automotive news roundup. 24 hours on from yesterday's recap, we've received the big news that Jeep is pulling out of China because of the threat of meddling government officials. We've also learned when the all-electric Cadillac Escalade arrives, taken a look at a new McLaren Artura Trophy race car, and discovered that Toyota thinks the manual GR Supra will be a rare choice.
The All-New 2023 Chevy Colorado Makes Other Small Pickup Trucks, Like the Hyundai Santa Cruz, Look Silly
The 2023 Chevy Colorado is coming in hot with an all-new design. The Hyundai Santa Cruz better look out. The post The All-New 2023 Chevy Colorado Makes Other Small Pickup Trucks, Like the Hyundai Santa Cruz, Look Silly appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Stolen Ford Raptors Lead To A Stolen Shelby GT500
Criminals aren’t always the sharpest sticks in the bundle…. For a while now, some car thieves have decided to skip stealing from car owners and even dealerships, going instead straight to the source: automakers. We’ve covered several stories of vehicles swiped from factory lots and it happened again. On July 28, four Ford Raptors were boosted from a holding lot in Dearborn, but police were hot on the trail and in the process found a stolen Shelby GT500.
Push Button Cars Are At More Risk Of Being Stolen
Old school and classic car owners are safe on this one. Growing up in the 1980s and 1990s, it was my understanding that older cars were more vulnerable to theft because of the ignition systems on newer car, so I guess we’ve come full circle. Most new cars, or even cars made post-2016, come with push button start ignitions, especially more expensive ones. That might have been a huge design mistake by car makers that’s made it easier to steal them. This could be adding to the surge in auto thefts, although, car thieves will always find a way, regardless of the ignition.
Steel Wheels on Tractors Help the Amish and Mennonites Avoid Temptation
Getty ImagesIn communities where automobiles are forbidden, farm equipment must not be used as a substitute for a car.
Chevrolet Will Void Owner's Warranty If They Flip Corvette Z06
General Motors cautions buyers of the Z06 against flipping in the first year of ownership. The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 has been a long time coming, and the public is very excited about it. With a flat plane crank V8 and true supercar styling, not to mention 670 horsepower under your right foot, eager buyers are desperate to get their hands on one. Of late, many in-demand cars have been sold for vastly more than the manufacturer's recommended price, and Chevy wants to stop this kind of behavior from influencing the way people perceive the Z06.
Only 1 Full-Size Pickup Truck Is Better Than the Toyota Tundra, According to Consumer Reports
Despite its positive review of the 2022 Toyota Tundra, Consumer Reports like one other full-size truck better. The post Only 1 Full-Size Pickup Truck Is Better Than the Toyota Tundra, According to Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Small Is the 2022 Ford Maverick Compared to Other Compact Trucks?
Find out how the size of the exterior, interior, and cargo bed of the 2022 Ford Maverick compares to other compact trucks. The post How Small Is the 2022 Ford Maverick Compared to Other Compact Trucks? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Things You Should Never Do to a Manual Transmission Car
Too many of us have bad habits when it comes to driving a car or truck with a manual transmission. Here’s a good reminder on things you should never do to a manual transmission car or truck that while might not seem to be a problem immediately, does result in premature wear of your clutch as well as damage to your transmission.
Are Pickup Trucks Actually Allowed To Have Yellow Lights on Their Roofs?
Have you noticed trucks with amber-colored marker lights? Here's when they're allowed and when they're illegal. The post Are Pickup Trucks Actually Allowed To Have Yellow Lights on Their Roofs? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Judy Lilly Drag Car Has 426 Hemi And Massive Racing Tires
This is one of the cars that earned its driver the title of "Miss Mighty Mopar." Judy Lilly was a colossal figure in the automotive world for quite some time, known primarily for her massively influential cars and cool control in some of the world's most daunting performance driving situations. Interviews with the legendary racer have proven that she cared a lot more about the act of going fast than she ever did about beating her opponent. That's likely what made her a great racer; Judy was driving against herself and nobody else. Then, having raced her whole life, she got the chance to drive some of the world's fastest cars. One such vehicle was her beloved 1967 Plymouth Belvedere, whose boastful style caught the eyes of thousands at the drag strip while its massive engine carried her and the car into many victories.
1966 Chevelle Takes On 1969 Nova
For decades, the Chevrolet lineup has been touted as one of the modern muscle car enthusiast culture's best values. For a good reason, cars like the Chevelle and Camaro have a special place in most car lovers' minds. However, the Nova is somewhat underrated compared to some other Chevrolet models, making it a unique classic. That's precisely why the Nova community is so quick to challenge the rank of any fellow bowtie-wearing muscle car that might think it stands a chance. Here's one example of a dedicated racer getting behind the wheel of his own Nova to prove that Chevy made the superior muscle car in their stunning likeness.
Adding an EV Charger to Your Home Is About to Get Easier
When you buy certain EVs, like the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV, you might get a free Level 2 AC home charger with it. The only issue is that those OEMs will only cover "standard installation," meaning, if you need to upgrade your electrical panel to work with 240 volts at 40-60 amps, you're eating that upgrade cost. This is a massive challenge for those homeowners as that upgrade doesn't come quick or cheap. Fortunately, there are other solutions coming soon. Siemens and ConnectDER (the "d" is silent) have partnered up to provide an inexpensive alternative to an upgraded electrical panel that still allows owners to connect their Level 2 Chargers.
