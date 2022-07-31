Death Toll In Kentucky Floods Rise To 28 As Area Braces For More Rain

ALBANY — Gov. Hochul pushed back on criticism of New York’s cashless bail system Wednesday, calling out judges and prosecutors for not following the law. The governor was asked during an unrelated presser about Mayor Adams’ repeated calls to overhaul the state’s bail reforms and whether she is considering his call to allow judges to weigh “dangerousness” when deciding to detain someone pretrial.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO