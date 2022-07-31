Death Toll In Kentucky Floods Rise To 28 As Area Braces For More Rain

nypressnews.com
Deadly California wildfire explodes in size
The McKinney fire in California has become the largest wildfire in the state this year. In only 48 hours, it grew to more than 55,000 acres. Some residents said they saw trees explode into flames. Jonathan Vigliotti has more.
WWII-era bomb debris found on beach off coast of Maryland, Virginia
Several pieces of military munitions debris washed ashore on a barrier island off the coast of Maryland and Virginia, prompting officials on Sunday to close off part of the swimming area until further notice. At least seven pieces of debris have been found over the past two weeks along the...
Houston teen uses body-shaming tweet by Florida Republican to raise money for abortion rights groups
HOUSTON — A Houston area 19-year-old is in the national spotlight after she stood up to a Republican congressman from Florida who body-shamed her on Twitter last week. Olivia Julianna didn’t isn’t backing down in a Twitter war with Rep. Matt Gaetz. Instead, she helped raise millions of dollars for women’s reproductive rights funds.
Gov. Hochul: judges need better understanding of current N.Y. bail laws
ALBANY — Gov. Hochul pushed back on criticism of New York’s cashless bail system Wednesday, calling out judges and prosecutors for not following the law. The governor was asked during an unrelated presser about Mayor Adams’ repeated calls to overhaul the state’s bail reforms and whether she is considering his call to allow judges to weigh “dangerousness” when deciding to detain someone pretrial.
Geico closes all California locations, lays off more than 100
Geico is no longer offering in-person locations to purchase car and homeowners insurance in California, the company’s website shows. The American insurance giant, which until recently had locations across Los Angeles, including a branch that opened in Burbank just last year, now lists zero available agents in California. The...
Remains of soldiers unearthed at Revolutionary War battle site in New Jersey:
Researchers believe they have uncovered in a mass grave in New Jersey the remains of as many as 12 Hessian soldiers who fought during the Revolutionary War, officials announced Tuesday. The remains, found at the site of Fort Mercer and the 1777 Battle of Red Bank, rested for 245 years...
The roads where WA motorists fear driving the most
WA’s riskiest roads have been revealed, with Farrall Road in Midvale — the scene of a horrific accident where a 15-year-old boy was killed as he waited to cross the road — topping the list. SEE THE FULL LIST. Share this news on your Fb,Twitter and Whatsapp.
Parents of Sandy Hook victim traumatized by ongoing harassment by Alex Jones’ followers: psychiatrist
The parents of one of the first-graders gunned down at Sandy Hook Elementary School nearly 10 years ago have gone into isolation while in Texas for their defamation case against “Infowars” hoax peddler Alex Jones, their lawyer testified Monday. Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, who lost their 6-year-old...
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf Celebrates Success of Military Family Education Program
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf recently celebrated the passage of his PA GI Bill, also known as the Military Family Education Program (MFEP), which allows the Pennsylvania National Guard (PNG) to earn college benefits for their spouse and children. The program has been in effect since Jul. 1, 2019. 2,879 Pennsylvania...
11-year-old New Jersey girl honored for memorizing the Quran
PERTH AMBOY, N.J. — There was a celebration of faith and accomplishment for a young girl in the Garden State. Safoorah Ali was honored Monday night for memorizing the Quran. The 11-year-old started on her efforts about four years ago. During the pandemic she couldn’t have the help of a teacher, so her family stepped in.
Some College, No Degree Get Another Chance in Northeast Ohio
For roughly 15,000 stopped out postsecondary students in northeast Ohio, institutional debt, acquired through unpaid tuition, or parking tickets, or student fees, has kept them from accessing their transcripts to re-enroll at a university. Now, those 15,000 individuals will get another chance at completing their degree. The Ohio College Comeback...
Maine Community Colleges Applications Increased By 13.4% Since Last Year, Free Tuition Program in Play
Maine Community Colleges (MCC) is currently faring better than before the pandemic, with new applications up 13.4% since last year, higher than pre-pandemic application numbers in 2019, WMTW reported. New student enrollment increased by 15.8%. Nearly 80% of the new accepted applicants qualify for two years of free community college...
