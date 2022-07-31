‘Where are our helmets?’ Football practice starts in a week and Morgan Park has just one helmet

nypressnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Chicago Sports and Entertainment Career Fair on 8/5Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Austin Weekly News
After strike, West Side stadium won’t be ready for fall sports
A West Side stadium used by Chicago Public Schools to host athletic events will remain closed for renovations through the end of the year, despite earlier plans to reopen by fall for the start of the school year. Knute Rockne Stadium at 1117 S. Central Ave. typically hosts football, soccer...
big10central.com
What UW coach Kelly Sheffield, players encountered at the Big Ten's first volleyball media days
CHICAGO — First stop, SiriusXM radio. That was the start of a whirlwind day of interviews for University of Wisconsin volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield and players Sarah Franklin and Anna Smrek as they participated in the first ever Big Ten media days for volleyball. It was a process that...
blockclubchicago.org
The Windy City Rollers Want To Teach You How To Roller Skate
ROGERS PARK — Chicago’s premier roller derby league is offering roller skating lessons for adults starting this week. The classes will be hosted by the Windy City Rollers. They are 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday and the same time Aug. 27 at Willye B. White Park, 1610 W. Howard St, according to the Windy City Rollers’ Facebook.
chicagocrusader.com
Representative Ford fed up with daily shootings, murders in Chicago
Fed up with daily shootings and killings of people, mostly on the South and West sides of Chicago, Representative LaShawn Ford (D-8th) scheduled a virtual meeting on July 28, designed to find answers to the flooding of illegal guns on Chicago’s streets, most allegedly coming from Chuck’s Gun Shop in Riverdale, IL.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 58, run over twice and killed on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A pedestrian was run over by two cars and killed Tuesday night in the Lawndale neighborhood. The 58-year-old man was crossing the street around 9:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue when he was struck by a silver vehicle that fled the scene southbound on Pulaski Road, police said.
cwbchicago.com
No injuries reported after shots are fired near Wrigley Field early Sunday
No injuries were reported after shots were fired on Clark Street near Wrigley Field early Sunday. Video from a nearby webcam showed people running across the ballpark’s plaza and looking back toward the gunfire. Surveillance video from a nearby business shows two groups of people crossing paths on the...
7323 Chicago Cafe in Woodlawn brings new food in an unusual space
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are a lot of things you can find in a shipping container, but healthy grab-and go meals not usually one of them. But that's exactly what's on the menu at a new café in Woodlawn, with an out-of-the-box design. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray takes us inside 7323 Chicago.At the corner of Marquette and Woodlawn, you'll find a Black-owned, up and coming business that has a unique look."Awe yea, please do. Come support us. We have a lot of great things." Using his own hands and the help of family and contactors, Woodlawn resident, Marquinn Gibson built a 20-foot...
Thrillist
Outdoor and Drive-In Movie Theaters Near Chicago
At once nostalgic and COVID-safe, drive-in movie theaters have experienced a deserved resurgence over the past couple years, including throughout the Chicagoland area. For those averse to being price gouged over popcorn or crowding into indoor packed theaters (thanks, Tom Cruise), outdoor and drive-in movies provide that same cinematic wallop and communal experience, minus the exorbitant prices or risk of catching the latest Omicron variant while catching the latest Marvel romp.
Could third body found in Lake Mead be a Chicago mobster?
John L. Smith, columnist for the Las Vegas Review Journal, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss why more bodies are being found in the receding Lake Mead, and if the third body found could be a Chicago mobster. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow […]
Chicago police are arresting thousands more Black drivers after traffic stops than they report to state regulators
This story is part of a series looking at gun-possession arrests and prosecutions in Cook County, published in partnership with Block Club Chicago and The Circuit. Read the first story here. Shelbert Ramsey never thought a simple traffic stop could leave him in a desperate legal fight to stay out...
nypressnews.com
Lincoln Square crash: Car plows into seating area near McDonald’s, Chicago police say
CHICAGO (WLS) — A car plowed into a seating area near a Lincoln Square McDonald’s Monday night, according to Chicago police. A woman was driving south in the 4800-block of North Lincoln Avenue about 11:35 p.m. when she lost control of the vehicle and jumped the curb, CPD said.
Chicago Journal
Lollapalooza 2022 Weekend Violence Wrap-up
Every year the Lollapalooza festival fills the city with young life. Now the oldest and one of the best music festivals in the United States, looking down from any of the nearby buildings it makes Grant Park look almost as if it's boiling with energy. Young people flock to Chicago...
Chicago SWAT responds to block on South Side, police say
CHICAGO - A SWAT situation is underway Monday night on Chicago's South Side. According to the Chicago Police Department, the city's SWAT team is assisting the Posen Police Department with the ongoing situation in the 4900 block of South Prairie Avenue. It is unclear at this time why the SWAT...
Far South Siders Have Been Promised A Red Line Extension For 50 Years. Now, The CTA Says It’s Closer Than Ever To Happening
ROSELAND — The city’s transit agency is asking for more than $2 billion in federal funding for its Red Line Extension project, which Far South Siders say would relieve a “transportation desert” and boost the local economy if completed equitably. The Chicago Transit Authority’s $3.6 billion...
3 men in custody after shootout on Near West Side
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Four men were injured after a shootout on the Near West Side near the UIC campus Monday night. Police said officers responded to shots fired in the 1000 block of West 14th Street around 10:45 p.m.According to Chicago police, gunfire was exchanged between three men, 21, 19 and 23 years old. A 37-year-old security guard then started shooting once shots were fired in his direction. The security guard was shot in the arm and suffered a graze wound. He was taken to a local hospital in good condition. The 21-year-old man was shot in the thigh, and he was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition. The 19-year-old was shot in the chest and remains in critical condition. The 23-year-old man was was shot in the thigh and knee and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The three men who initially fired shots were taken into custody and multiple weapons were recovered, police said. Charges are pending. A neighbor told CBS 2 she dropped to the ground when she heard the shots along with her family members. "I need to be in a peaceful neighborhood where I can be safe," she said.
National Night Out emphasizes connection between Chicago police, community
Police departments across the country and the Chicago area are uniting with the neighborhoods they serve as part of the National Night Out.
oakpark.com
Police Blotter: Sleeping man carjacked
An Oak Park resident sleeping in his black 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix was carjacked by five men at 4:15 a.m., July 28 in the 1000 block of South Lombard Avenue. After the five men approached the vehicle, one knocked on the window and asked if the victim was OK. The second offender then took out a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded the victim get out of the car. When the victim complied, all five offenders hopped into the vehicle and fled southbound on Lombard Avenue.
Chicago’s Footworking Barbecue Grill Master
James Gurley is Chicago’s Footworking Grill Master combining his love for food with his passion for dance. Although he didn’t take to the grill until 2014, he grew up footworking on the city’s West Side. James joins us now in our Studio 41 kitchen with a look at his new catering service 10 Thirteen Cuisine.
fox32chicago.com
Career criminal arrested for allegedly stealing baseball cards worth over $100k from Chicago shop
CHICAGO - Two months after a brazen burglary at a North Side sports card store, Chicago police say they have the thief in custody — and he’s a17-time convicted felon. But police are still looking for all the cards that were stolen. "Here they are, the Babe Ruth,...
Chicago magazine
Why Are So Many Chicago Businesses Named After Michoacan?
Sado Marin was 16 years old when he emigrated to Chicago from Hidalgo, Michoacan. He didn’t speak English. He had never been to the United States. All he knew about Chicago was that when people who had moved up there came home, they were driving brand-new Buicks and Cadillacs. They had big jobs. In steel mills. In restaurants. A young man who wasn’t planning to go to university could earn ten or twenty times as much money in Chicago than he could in Michoacan, farming or building furniture. That was all he needed to know.
