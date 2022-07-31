How to Develop Your Musician Skills?

Few artists transitioned into the mainstream spotlight during the COVID-19 pandemic quite like Kaytranada. While many listeners were looking for some music to keep them upbeat and optimistic, the Haitian-Canadian record producer and DJ did just that. Not only did he deliver a three-track EP that has endless replay value, but he also remixed Normani’s “Wild Side” and worked on Tinashe’s 333. His most recent album, Bubba, also earned him his first Grammy awards and set him up for his current role as an opener for The Weeknd’s world tour. With all of the momentum in the world coupled with a revived mainstream interest in dance music, Kaytranada is seemingly gearing up to release his third studio album.

