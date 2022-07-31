How to Develop Your Musician Skills?

defpen.com
K Camp Shares His Last Album With Interscope Records, ‘Vibe Forever’
Nearly ten years after “Money Baby” and “Cut Her Off” dominated the airwaves, K Camp is ready to enter the next stage of his career. On Wednesday, the Atlanta native announced that he would complete his contractual commitment with Interscope Records by releasing his latest album, Vibe Forever.
Beyoncé Removes Kelis Samples From ‘Energy’
Yet another change has been made to Beyoncé’s latest studio album, Renaissance. Hours after committing to altering the lyrics of “Heated,” the Houston native has seemingly removed the highly-controversial sample of Kelis’s “Get Along With You” from “Energy” featuring BEAM. Unlike the changes made to “Heated,” Beyoncé nor her team have not formally announced the changes made to “Energy,” but fans have notice that certain elements of the song have been made on TIDAL.
Kaytranada Returns With ‘Twin Flame’ Featuring Anderson .Paak
Few artists transitioned into the mainstream spotlight during the COVID-19 pandemic quite like Kaytranada. While many listeners were looking for some music to keep them upbeat and optimistic, the Haitian-Canadian record producer and DJ did just that. Not only did he deliver a three-track EP that has endless replay value, but he also remixed Normani’s “Wild Side” and worked on Tinashe’s 333. His most recent album, Bubba, also earned him his first Grammy awards and set him up for his current role as an opener for The Weeknd’s world tour. With all of the momentum in the world coupled with a revived mainstream interest in dance music, Kaytranada is seemingly gearing up to release his third studio album.
Chris Patrick Sets Release Date For ‘Lead Me On’
Chris Patrick may have another strong track on his hands. Earlier today, the New Jersey hopped on to Instagram and let his fans know that he would be sharing “Lead Me On” from his upcoming project, X-Files, on Wednesday. In doing so, he shared a quick snippet of the track that was recorded during his recent listening session in Los Angeles, California. The clip was short, but Erykah Officer and Chris Patrick did enough to get fans excited without giving away too much.
‘Industry’ Star Marisa Abela Emerges As Frontrunner To Play Amy Winehouse In Biopic
It appears that rising actress Marisa Abela is closing in on landing her next role. The 25-year-old actress is reportedly the frontrunner to portray the late singer Amy Winehouse in an upcoming biopic. A recent report from Variety indicates that Abela is “in discussions” to secure the role, but a “small group of other actors are also believed to be in the mix.” At this time, it is unclear what other actors may also be in the “small group” that is still being considered.
Doechii Sets Release Date For TDE Debut EP
A new era is beginning at one of music’s most prolific and highly-respected labels, Top Dawg Entertainment. Within the last two years, Reason and Ray Vaughn have both put forth projects to introduce themselves as TDE artists. Now, Doechii will have an opportunity to do the same. Shortly after connecting with SZA and releasing the “Persuasive” remix, the Los Angeles native has announced that she will release her TDE debut EP, She/Her/Black B*tch, on August 5.
Sounwave Teases Next Kendrick Lamar Project: ‘We’re Starting On The Next One Now’
Few producers and songwriters have a bond with Kendrick Lamar quite like Sounwave. From 2009 through the present, the California native has worked on every Kendrick Lamar studio album. Therefore, any comment he offers regarding the Grammy Award winner’s recording process carries additional weight. During a recent conversation with Jessica McKinney, Sounwave said that Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers artist is already working on his next LP.
Nezi Momodu Sets Release Date For ‘The Pound’
As a writer, I sit and listen to a number of new artists that are sent my way. After every listen, I do my best to give constructive feedback, write honest reviews and be open to new sounds. At times, this can be a tiring duty despite my undying love for music, specifically R&B and Rap. Fortunately, there are artists that always seem to come through and blow me away.
Steve Lacy Announces ‘Give You The World Tour’
Steve Lacy is bringing Gemini Rights to a city near you. Following the release of his sophomore effort, the Internet guitarist announced his “Give You The World Tour” on August 2, 2022. “It’s time,” he wrote on Instagram. Kicking off on October 2 in Denver, Colorado,...
The Cool Kids, Mannie Fresh Tease New Album
It seems that The Cool Kids are working on new music with a legendary producer. Earlier this week, Sir Michael Rocks of The Cool Kids shared a photo of him inside the studio with an exciting caption. “[We’re] in here working on this Mannie Fresh [and The] Cool Kids album,”...
Kaytranada Teases New Music With Anderson .Paak & Childish Gambino
Kaytranada may be busy touring the world with The Weeknd and company, but it appears that he’s also preparing to release new music in the near future. On Tuesday, the Grammy Award winner shared a tweet that hinted at what may be in store for the future. “Stand Up...
Wiz Khalifa Welcomes Fans To His ‘Multiverse’ Of Music
Fresh off of delivering a joint album with Smoke DZA, Girl Talk and Big K.R.I.T, Wiz Khalifa has returned with an album of his own. Entitled Multiverse, the 17-track project features THEY. and Girl Talk along with singles like “Bad A** B*tches” and “Big Daddy Wiz.”. “I...
Yours Truly, Jai Sets Release Date For ‘Boys Go To Jupiter’
Yours Truly, Jai is planning her return! Shortly after sharing the “Take It There” video, the Nashville-based artist announced that she plans to return with a new visual for “Boys Go To Jupiter” on August 26, 2022. “I met [and] worked with some very sweet beautiful...
Robert Glasper Teams Up With Masego To Deliver ‘All Masks’
Robert Glasper is one of those names that may not come up often in conversation if you’re not really digging into the production credits of today’s top artists. With that said, Glasper’s fingerprints are on the sound of today’s soul music, R&B scene and Hip-Hop landscape. Even if he’s not seen by the average fan, his presence is certainly felt. Over the years, he’s worked on Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp A Butterfly, Anderson .Paak’s Malibu and Maxwell’s blackSUMMERs’night. Now, he’s tapping in with a new set of talented acts like Masego. Together, Glasper and Masego developed a soothing, soulful track called “All Masks.”
