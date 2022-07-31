ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cost of living: Are you missing out on unclaimed universal credit?

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago
The Independent

Who is eligible for the cost of living payment and what time will it be paid?

Millions of Britons entitled to receive a one-off £650 grant from the government under former chancellor Rishi Sunak’s plans to address the spiralling cost of living crisis are set to receive their first instalment of the money in the coming days.The cash is being made available to recipients of means-tested state benefits, such as child tax credit, income-based jobseeker’s allowance, income-related employment and support allowance, income support, pension credit and universal credit.According to the Department for Work and Pensions, the first tranche of £326 will be paid into accounts between Thursday 14 July and Sunday 31, with up to...
ECONOMY
The Independent

7.2m cost-of-living payments made to families on low incomes

More than 7.2 million payments of £326 have already been made to help households through cost-of-living support, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has said.A total of £2.4 billion has been paid to households on low incomes in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, with a second instalment of £324 arriving later this year.Payments were made from July 14.Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey said: “There is more help to come for households, with the second half of the £650 payment arriving later this year and further payments for pensioners and disabled people also on the way.”From 14 until...
BUSINESS
moneytalksnews.com

Here’s the Average Social Security Benefit

Have you ever wondered what the “normal” Social Security amount might be?. How much you made in your 35 highest-earning years, the age at which you retire and your spouse’s work history are major factors in calculating your retirement benefit, as we explain in “7 Social Security Rules Everyone Should Know by Now.”
PERSONAL FINANCE
Economy
Personal Finance
Markets Insider

An Amazon worker making $15.75 an hour took a second job and is still having trouble paying for gas, as a record number of Americans are working 70-hour weeks to deal with inflation

A record number of Americans hold two full-time jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. One Amazon worker took on a second job so he could afford the rising cost of gas. Inflation is making gas, groceries, and rent more expensive and driving people to look for more work.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Inflation may hit Social Security recipients twice

Scorching-hot inflation is inflicting financial pain on millions of U.S. households, but the rising price of everyday necessities has squeezed one group in particular: retirees living on a fixed income. Although Social Security recipients receive a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, that is indexed to inflation, the amount of benefits exempted...
BUSINESS
Distractify

Employee Denied Pay Raise Gets "Revenge" on Boss by Getting Entire Department to Leave

Even though there are a lot of industries offering pay raises, salaries still aren't matching the rate of inflation which means that for most people, they're either making the same amount of money as they were before, or even less. That, coupled with the increased cost of living across the United States, and it being harder now for the average American to own a house than it was during the Great Depression, it's understandable why many folks are so concerned with receiving higher pay.
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

3 Main Reasons Why the Government Denies Social Security Disability Benefits

Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) is one of the least understood insurance policies available to U.S. workers. Many workers don’t realize they have the income protection SSDI provides or that they contributed to the coverage with every paycheck through FICA tax payments. Based on the available statistics, however, it is important that everyone is equipped with the knowledge of the program if and when a medical condition or disability makes it impossible for them to work.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Why have I not received my £650 cost of living payment?

People who claim Universal Credit and other benefits and are eligible for the government's cost of living cash grant have been receiving their payments.Money to help cover the cost of things such as food, electricity and heating bills are being paid to millions of people in two instalments of £326 and £324.The government said that there was no need to apply for the payments. Those eligbile for the cash would be paid "automatically" in the same way that they get their benefits of tax credits.But what should you do if you haven't got yours?The Department for Work and Pensions...
