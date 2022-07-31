Fuel tax cut in UK among lowest in Europe, RAC says

www.bbc.co.uk
Related
Netherlands detects 'Centaurus' Covid subvariant feared to be 'most contagious version yet' - which has also been found in UK, US and Germany
The Netherlands announced on Wednesday it has become the latest country to detect a case of the Covid Omicron subvariant BA.2.75, as experts expressed concern about the strain's rapid spread. The subvariant, nicknamed 'Centaurus', first emerged in India in May and has since spread to around 10 countries, including the...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Tesco leads way in supermarket petrol and diesel price cuts comparison
Supermarkets have started cutting the cost of petrol and diesel at the pumps after fuel prices hit record-high levels. The stores have been criticised for not giving drivers a fair deal, putting bosses under pressure to bring prices down. The Mirror reports the current average cost of petrol sits at...
Almost 6m UK households ‘struggling to pay telecoms bills’
Almost 6 million UK households are struggling to pay their mobile, landline and broadband bills, with the cost of living squeeze forcing many to cut back on essentials such as food and clothes, cancel or change a service, or miss payments to stay connected. A report from the consumer group...
Only a country as complacent as the UK could give up its border privilege so easily
Whenever I’m flying with someone who is a relaxed traveller – someone who arrives just before check-in closes, then has a full sit-down breakfast while I approach meltdown – I tease them about something I call “border privilege”. Chances are that relaxed traveller was born with access to a passport that has a high “power ranking”.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Conjoined twins separated with the help of virtual reality
Brazilian twins who were joined at the head have been successfully separated with the help of virtual reality. Three-year-olds Bernardo and Arthur Lima underwent surgeries in Rio de Janeiro, with direction from Great Ormond Street Hospital in London. The teams spent months trialling techniques using virtual reality projections of the...
I took a first-class train from Scotland to England for $257, and the luxury perks were limited and not worth the price tag
Insider's Mikhaila Friel traveled first-class on an Avanti West Coast train from Glasgow, Scotland, to London, England.
Ceremonial guards withdrawn from positions in midday sun as London baked
Heavily-dressed ceremonial guards were withdrawn from their positions for a number of hours in the sweltering heat as temperatures topped 40C. Soldiers, who wear a uniform including bearskin hats, were allowed to shelter from the sun in the hottest period on Tuesday. The Ministry of Defence said the guards stationed...
U.K.・
Scottish Island With Its Own Lighthouse On Sale For Less Than The Average London Home
The housing market is a nightmare. Quelle surprise. And nowhere is it crazier than in London. Prices in the capital are at an all time high, with the average gaff going for an incredible, and pretty sickening, £529,000. Now, not many people have that kind of cash lying around...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Taiwan: Pelosi leaves Taipei to sound of Chinese fury
US Speaker Nancy Pelosi has left Taiwan after a brief but controversial visit. Ms Pelosi - the most senior US politician to visit in 25 years - departed on Wednesday after meeting leaders in the capital Taipei. But her visit, as part of a wider Asian tour, sparked fury in...
Why do UK banks seem so optimistic despite the cost of living crisis?
UK banking bosses gave off an unexpected air of calm when they released second quarter earnings over the past week, defying wider anxiety over the cost of living crisis and its impact on businesses and consumers. Major high street lenders, including NatWest, Barclays, Lloyds and HSBC, largely shrugged off concerns...
BBC
The Neilston petrol pump offering low prices to locals
A village petrol pump owner is vowing to keep his prices lower than big-name competitors despite making "no money". John Robb, of John Robb & Son in Neilston, East Renfrewshire, is selling unleaded petrol for 168.9p and diesel for 183.9p – among the cheapest prices in the region. He...
Big oil’s quarterly profits hit £50bn as UK braces for even higher energy bills
Bumper profits of nearly £50bn shared by the world’s five biggest oil companies prompted a chorus of calls for higher taxes on the sector as UK households were told to brace for average annual energy bills of more than £3,600 this winter. The UK firm BP was...
Rail meltdown: hundreds of trains cancelled as speed restrictions begin
Rail passengers face widespread train cancellations and delayed journeys as operators prepare for expected extreme temperatures.Dozens of early long-distance trains were axed on Monday morning – with the unprecedented closure of a key inter-city line set for Tuesday.Passengers in England and Wales are being warned not to travel unless absolutely necessary. With many services cancelled, travellers who do attempts journeys are warned to expect crowded and delayed trains.In extreme heat, steel rails are susceptible to buckling. To reduce the stress on the rails, the normal running speed of 125mph is reduced to 90mph or 60mph, with some stretches – typically...
BBC
Travellers warned of five-hour delays at Dover
Getting to or around Dover today is extremely slow and difficult. Cars and lorries are queuing for miles - and hours - to board ferries. Police are directing traffic through the town, letting vehicles move in stops and starts. Passengers we have spoken to, talked of five or six-hour delays...
BBC
Ukraine war round-up: Nuclear plant fears, and war zones and football
A huge nuclear power plant occupied by Russian forces in the war zone of southern Ukraine has been described as "completely out of control" by the head of the UN's nuclear agency. Every principle of nuclear safety has been violated at the Zaporizhzhia plant, Rafael Grossi said. A range of...
BBC
Banned Russian oligarchs exploited UK secrecy loophole
Sanctioned Russian oligarchs from Vladimir Putin's inner circle exploited a UK secrecy loophole left open by the government. Arkady and Boris Rotenberg - judo partners of the Russian president - used a type of company that was not required to identify its real owners. Ministers have acknowledged concerns that these...
CNBC
Oil edges up ahead of OPEC meeting despite recession worries
Oil futures edged up less than 1% on Tuesday ahead of a meeting of OPEC+ producers this week that may not lead to a further boost in crude supply amid concerns a possible global recession could limit energy demand. Brent futures rose 51 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $100.54...
BBC
UK Parliament closes TikTok account after China data warning
The UK Parliament has closed down its TikTok account after MPs raised concerns about the risk of data being passed to the Chinese government. The account has been locked, and content deleted, days after its launch. Senior MPs and peers had called for the account to be removed until TikTok...
CNBC
Shares of Chinese EV makers Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto rise as July car deliveries jump
Nio said it delivered 10,052 vehicles in July, up 26.7%% year-on-year, but down from June's figure of almost 13,000 deliveries. Li Auto meanwhile said it delivered 10,422 of its Li ONE sports utility vehicle in July, up 21.3% year-over-year, but also slipping from June's figure. Xpeng delivered the most out...
BBC
Viktor Orban alone in Europe but among friends in Texas
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban may have alienated his EU neighbours, who accuse him of undermining democracy, but he will get a warm reception thousands of miles away at a conservative conference in Texas on Thursday. How did this unlikely love affair blossom?. "He has a real hunger for knowledge,"...
Comments / 0