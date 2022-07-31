Active fire dubbed Potter Fire burning in Willamette National Forest

www.kezi.com
KCBY
Two fires stopped along Trans-Pacific Highway
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Firefighters from Coos Forest Protective Association and North Bend Rural Fire District responded to two fires burning along the Trans-Pacific Highway Wednesday. Firefighters were able to stop the first fire at about a quarter of an acre and the second fire at 1 acre. The...
kezi.com
Douglas County firefighters put out old growth fire caused by lightning
TILLER, Ore. -- After lightning strikes caused a small fire near Tiller, firefighters from the Douglas Forest Protective Association arrived to put it out before it could grow any larger. The DFPA says a fixed-wing aircraft spotted a smoke column from a single old growth tree near Brownie Creek Road...
KDRV
ODF crews battling wildfire east of Rogue River
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. - Oregon Department of Forestry fire crews are battling the Wards Creek Fire, located in the hills above the 3100-block of Wards Creek road east of Rogue River. It’s estimated to be 2.5 acres at this time, and is 30% lined. This fire was first reported...
kezi.com
Body of missing person recovered in Cottage Grove Lake
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- A deceased person has been recovered from Cottage Grove Lake. An official with the Lane County Sheriff's Office confirmed on the morning of August 3 that a body was located in the water at Cottage Grove Lake. According to the official, the identity of the body has been confirmed to be that of Harry McIntire, 75, who went missing on July 24.
kqennewsradio.com
FIRE DANGER NOW EXTREME IN JACKSON AND JOSEPHINE COUNTIES
Due to dry vegetation, hot conditions, thunderstorms, and numerous active fires in the region, the fire danger level on lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry in Jackson and Josephine counties are now at the extreme level. Public Information Officer Natalie Weber said the Industrial Fire Precaution Level will...
KTVL
Fire crews heading to small lightning fires in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY — Updated August 2 at 2:12 pm: The Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest has had reports of seven new lightning fires. Six fires have firefighting crews addressing the flames and are 1/10 of an acre or less. Two are already contained. Firefighters are currently hiking to a...
Hikers evacuated from Pacific Crest Trail as McKinney fire blazes near Oregon border
Dozens of hikers were rescued from the Pacific Crest Trail over the weekend as the McKinney fire continues to ravage Northern California’s Klamath National Forest. Sixty people were rescued Saturday afternoon on the California side of the trail at Red Buttes Wilderness, officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon said. The evacuation was an assist with the Siskiyou County sheriff’s search and rescue team.
KDRV
Fires burning across Southern Oregon and Northern California: evacuation centers open
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Weed: Weed Community Center located at 161 E. Lincoln Ave. Montague: cat evacuation center located at 200 S. 11th St. Yreka: dog evacuation center located at 2216 E. Oberlin Rd. Yreka: livestock animal evacuation center located at 1712 Fairlane Rd. SOUTHERN OREGON - Ashland: The church of...
KDRV
Multiple power outages impacting thousands in northern Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- Multiple power outages were reported just before 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2nd, according to Pacific Power. 725 customers are without power in the area of Prospect, Oregon. Zip codes for the areas without power include 97536 and 97541. It is estimated that this area will be repaired between 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. One portion of the outages lists the cause as 'Damaged Line', with the other portion still under investigation.
kqennewsradio.com
RESPONDERS PREPOSITIONED DUE TO THREAT OF LIGHTNING
With the current threat of lightning throughout Douglas County, the Douglas Forest Protective Association has additional resources prepositioned in its district. Five engines with a total of eleven responders are spread around the district, thanks to severity funding dollars from the Oregon Department of Forestry. Additional crews are from the ODF South Cascade and Western Lane districts, Sweet Home and Eastern Lane, and from the Coos Forest Protective Association.
kezi.com
Suspect detained after shots fired, Lane County deputies say
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- A suspect has been detained after gunshots were reported on Cottage Grove Lorane Road, officials say. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call at about 12:04 p.m. on August 3 from the 2800 block of Cottage Grove Lorane Road, a few miles west of Cottage Grove. They say the caller reported that they overheard someone threatening to shoot somebody else. According to the LCSO, the caller then said they heard gunshots.
Dozens rescued from Pacific Crest Trail as McKinney Fire threatens Yreka
"Because of the erratic winds the fire is going all over the place."
kqennewsradio.com
RED FLAG WARNING THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT FOR PARTS OF REGION
A Red Flag Warning is in effect through 11:00 p.m. Tuesday for parts of the region as a new round of scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said this includes eastern Douglas County eastward, Josephine County, the southern Oregon Cascades, and the Klamath Basin.
kqennewsradio.com
WINSTON POLICE INVESTIGATING STOLEN VEHICLE INCIDENT
Staff with the Winston Police Department are investigating a stolen vehicle incident early Wednesday. Chief Brandon Sarti said just before 3:00 a.m. officers responded to a report of a truck crashing through the fence at the Winston-Dillard Water Treatment Plant on Oak Street. When officers arrived, they determined that the vehicle had been stolen from the Winston-Dillard Water District and used to drive through the fence.
kezi.com
Blood supply in southern Oregon critically low
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- The availability of donated blood has reached a critically low status, making it more difficult for doctors to save lives. A local operator at an American Red Cross donation center in Roseburg confirmed the supply of donated blood is “critical.” Officials with the American Red Cross said blood drives are often scheduled up to eight months in advance, but there has been an issue with prospective donors failing to show up for their appointments.
KDRV
DEQ smoke advisory issued for part of Southern Oregon due to McKinney Fire
JACKSON & KLAMATH COUNTIES, Ore. -- Oregon is issuing an air quality advisory for Jackson and Klamath Counties through Friday. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) today issued an air quality advisory effective Sunday, July 31 through Friday August 5 for Jackson and Klamath Counties due to smoke from the McKinney fire in Siskiyou County, near Yreka, California. DEQ and partner agencies will continue to monitor smoke in the area.
kqennewsradio.com
MOTORCYCLIST HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING TRAFFIC CRASH MONDAY
A motorcyclist was hospitalized following a traffic crash Monday evening. A Roseburg Police report said just after 8:45 p.m. the 70-year old was headed northbound in the 2100 block of Northeast Vine Street when he hit a dip in the road. The man said his brakes locked up and he ended up crashing his bike in the roadway.
kqennewsradio.com
MYRTLE CREEK MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED MENACING INCIDENT
A Myrtle Creek man was jailed for an alleged menacing incident by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Saturday. A DCSO report said at about 2:45 a.m. deputies were dispatched to a home in the 4000 block of Bilger Creek Road for a disturbance involving a knife. The victim was contacted nearby and showed deputies the disturbance on his phone.
philomathnews.com
State holds hearing on permit for Foster Farms’ controversial slaughterhouse in Creswell
Efforts to renew a wastewater permit for a shuttered chicken slaughterhouse in Creswell are raising concerns among some locals that the plant will reopen and the area will soon be home to more industrial chicken farms. The public has until Aug. 31 to submit comments to the Oregon Department of...
KTVL
57-year-old missing man out of Josephine County has been found
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — UPDATED on August 3 at 9:03 am. The man has been located. The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is asking residents for assistance in finding a citizen who has been reported missing. Broken Arrow Howe was last known to be in Josephine County and has not contacted...
