Explore with Kids: Orchard Glen Park & Forest River Park

Moorhead restaurant feeling the pain of Center Avenue construction project
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Workers at a restaurant in Moorhead are asking for support, saying an ongoing construction project is hitting the business hard. Thai Orchid says the construction on Center Avenue makes it difficult for customers to get to the restaurant, but they want people to know they are still open.
Day Trip from Fargo: Things to do in Wahpeton
Head south and take your family on an adventure in the Wahpeton/Breckenridge area! Spend the morning at the Zoo, and head across the river to Breckenridge, MN to splash in their awesome water park! Plus find some great spots to eat. We’ve highlighted our favorites below. Chahinkapa Zoo. Address:...
Big changes could be coming to Fargo’s Hector International Airport
FARGO, N.D.–There could be some big changes coming to Fargo’s Hector International Airport. Executive Director Shawn Dobberstein said a study, launched last fall, is being conducted to determine the needs of the airport and its commercial occupants as well as the flying public. Dobberstein said it all points...
Vandals breaking flags, damaging greens at El Zagal Golf Course
FARGO (KVRR) – Vandals have been destroying property at El Zagal Golf Course. Fargo Park District Enterprise Director Carolyn Boutain says the course was hit at least three times in July. Several flag sticks were broken or stolen and holes were punched in the ground. Boutain says the incidents...
Construction has been difficult for Fargo-Moorhead businesses
FARGO-MOORHEAD (KVRR) – Many people find road construction frustrating but it’s more than just a headache for local businesses. Workers at Thai Orchid in the Moorhead Center Mall posting on Facebook this has been their slowest season in their eight years of business. They are reminding people they are still open for dine in and carry out.
WE Fest Ticketing Issue Creates Last Minute Stress for Concert Goers and WE Fest Staff
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – WE Fest concert goers who haven’t received their tickets needn’t worry. WE Fest says if you have not received your tickets in the mail or via email, they’ll have your tickets at Will Call. WE Fest says over the last several weeks...
Youth Sports & Activities | Fargo & Moorhead 2022
We know how time-consuming it can be to find all the right youth sports and activities to enroll our kids in each year, which is why Fargo Mom created the Ultimate Guide to Youth Sports & Activities in Fargo & Moorhead! We hope this can be your go-to resource for finding all the activities for your family, from sports and tech to music and dance. We hope you find what fits your needs!
Toddler revived after near drowning at Otter Tail County lake
PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A toddler is in stable condition after nearly drowning at a lake in Otter Tail County over the weekend. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, for a report of a two-year-old boy who was found face down in the water on Sand Lake, which is north of Pelican Rapids.
Quick action saves 2-year-old found face-down in water in Otter Tail County
A 2-year-old boy had a close call on Sunday after his family found him face-down in water on the shore of Sand Lake, north of Pelican Rapids. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, the near-drowning was reported just before 11 a.m. at a lake home where several families had gathered for the weekend. In the late morning, family members realized the boy, whose name was not released, was nowhere to be found. They searched for him inside and outside the residence, and the boy’s father found him in the water near shore.
Crime and fire report: Domestic assault in Ogema; marijuana joints found near Detroit Lakes disc golf course
12:18 a.m., near Beaver Trail, Ogema, abandoned trailer house fire. The trailer was in the middle of a field and was extinguished after about 40 minutes. 6:21 a.m., near west Long Lake Road, Detroit Lakes, fatal medical. A 64-year-old man from Buffalo, N.D., was found unresponsive at the Long Lake Campsite and RV Resort. CPR was administered, but the man was declared dead at the scene.
Fargo house will research hemp construction material
The two small houses are going up on the back half of a lot just off a busy street, not far from downtown Fargo. "These homes are identical in blueprint, they're 13 by 23, with 12 foot ceilings, there's a loft in each of them," explains Grassroots Development president Justin Berg, the man behind this one-of-a-kind construction and research project.
Firefighter saves life of 2-year-old found face down in Minnesota lake
A 2-year-old child was saved from drowning in a Minnesota lake Sunday morning by a firefighter who happened to be visiting family in the area. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened just before 11 a.m., near the shore of Sand Lake, north of Pelican Rapids. Deputies...
Shelter-in-Place issued in Mapleton
(Mapleton, ND) -- The Cass County Sheriff's Office has issued a shelter-in-place order in the City of Mapleton. Details regarding the active situation are limited, but a dispatcher with the Red River Regional Dispatch Center tells Flag Family Media News that the shelter-in-place is in effect for the 500 block of 5th Street North.
WE Fest deals with last-minute ticket problems
DETROIT LAKES — WE Fest staffers have been working overtime trying to make sure customers get their tickets in time for the Aug. 4-6 country music festival in Detroit Lakes. “We’re having some issues with our ticket fulfillment company,” said WE Fest General Manager Mark Bjerke. “They have not been able to get them (the tickets) out in a timely manner.”
Teacher, Staff positions still open in several North Dakota school districts
(Fargo, ND) -- Many North Dakota school districts are still trying to fill teaching and staff positions. Districts in the Red River Valley are still working to fill open educator positions in time for the upcoming school years. Fargo Public Schools still needs to fill more than 20 teacher positions.
Fire guts row of garages in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- No injuries were reported after a garage fire lit up the early morning sky in South Fargo Sunday. The Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio that at 3:27 a.m. Sunday morning, Firefighters were dispatched to a report of a fire involving a detached row of garages at 1517 34th St S. Upon arrival, the structure was heavily involved in fire and winds were pushing the fire towards the nearby apartment building. Firefighters were able to protect the apartment building and then worked to extinguish the involved garages.
Man identified after being pulled from Otter Tail County lake following crash
(Otter Tail County, MN) -- Authorities say a motorcyclist pulled from Lawrence Lake has been identified. Officials say 70-year-old George Hough was rescued from the lake Friday morning. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The crash remains under investigation.
Elbow Lake man who crashed motorcycle Friday morning identified
VERGAS, Minn. (KFGO) – The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of an Elbow Lake man who died after crashing his motorcycle into Lawrence Lake near Vergas Friday morning. He was 70-year-old George Hough. A witness saw Hough cross the center line of County Hwy....
Hockey Programs & Skating in Fargo & Moorhead | 2022
Have a hockey or skating fanatic on your hands? We’ve rounded up all the hockey programs in Fargo, plus learn to skate and ice skating programs, too! Whether your kiddo is just starting to skate, or you have a competitive player, you’ll find a program near you to get them out on the ice.
