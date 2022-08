Charlotte Ann Nation Holcomb, age 70, of Mt. Airy, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Born on October 19, 1951, in Toccoa, she was a daughter of the late Willie Lee Nation and Bonnie Estell Mans. Mrs. Holcomb was retired from Northeast Georgia Medical Center as a unit secretary with 22 years of service. She was of the Baptist faith.

