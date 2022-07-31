New road-course king? Tyler Reddick scores second straight road-course victory at Indy Featured

speedwaydigest.com
Did Kyle Larson Blackout or Have a Medical Emergency at Indianapolis Before His Violent Crash with Ty Dillon?
Kyle Larson and his team are being questioned by media and fans for what caused his violent crash with Ty Dillon at Indy. Strangely, the organization's response produces more questions than answers. The post Did Kyle Larson Blackout or Have a Medical Emergency at Indianapolis Before His Violent Crash with Ty Dillon? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kevin Harvick Is Pitching a Surprising Candidate to Replace Aric Almirola at Stewart-Haas Racing
Kevin Harvick says he'd be OK with Stewart-Haas Racing adding Kyle Busch despite the drivers' past differences. The post Kevin Harvick Is Pitching a Surprising Candidate to Replace Aric Almirola at Stewart-Haas Racing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FOX Sports
Richard Childress speaks on relationship with Tyler Reddick
Maybe only Richard Childress can say something to indicate he’s still miffed at his driver but also that he has a “heck of a shot” to win a Cup title. Some of Childress post-race at Indy...
Ty Dillon’s Horrendous Month Nearly Concluded With Kyle Larson Killing Him
Ty Dillon's car absorbed a brutal hit from Kyle Larson on the Indy road course. That may not have even rated as his worst moment in July. The post Ty Dillon’s Horrendous Month Nearly Concluded With Kyle Larson Killing Him appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: 23XI Racing driver change confirmed for Michigan
Kurt Busch is set to sit out this Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway as he continues to recover. Kurt Busch hasn’t been back behind the wheel of his #45 23XI Racing Toyota Camry since his crash during the second round of qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway two weekends ago.
Things got weird at NASCAR's Indianapolis race, as one driver took a wild shortcut and nearly finished first
Ross Chastain took a shortcut during overtime, leading to a lot of confusion over whether it was legal.
CBS Sports
NASCAR Crash Course: Kissing the bricks was best medicine for Tyler Reddick, Richard Childress Racing
One way to get over a breakup is to bury yourself in work. Tyler Reddick used that focus to win one of NASCAR's crown jewels, an Indianapolis Motor Speedway triumph Sunday he hopes is step one to healing an open wound with Richard Childress Racing. Reddick survived a Mario Kart-style...
Kurt Busch Closes in on a Personal Record He Was Hoping to Avoid Breaking
Kurt Busch has revealed he will miss his third consecutive NASCAR Cup Series race. The post Kurt Busch Closes in on a Personal Record He Was Hoping to Avoid Breaking appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FOX Sports
Tyler Reddick pulls off overtime win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
INDIANAPOLIS — Tyler Reddick could feel the pressure when he restarted from the lead twice in the waning laps Sunday on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. But handling pressure, or at least being uncomfortable, is something that Reddick has been used to the last several weeks. Just 19...
Who Has the Most NASCAR Cup Series Wins at Nashville Superspeedway?
A look at the drivers with the most NASCAR Cup Series wins at Nashville Superspeedway. The post Who Has the Most NASCAR Cup Series Wins at Nashville Superspeedway? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: Tyler Reddick win quietly shakes up playoff picture
While Tyler Reddick already had a win in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, his win on Sunday officially locked up another playoff spot. After entering July without a NASCAR Cup Series win to his name, Richard Childress Racing’s Tyler Reddick enters August with two, winning at Road America to open last month and winning at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course to conclude it.
racer.com
OPINION: A bittersweet win for Richard Childress
Under the hot Indianapolis sun on the last day of July, Tyler Reddick took Richard Childress Racing to victory lane, and yet there was a chill in the air. Reddick is set to depart the company in 18 months for 23XI Racing and Richard Childress isn’t happy. Reddick made a long-term decision about his future after Childress only picked up the 2023 option on his contract. And so, even after winning for the second time in five races, there was no putting aside hurt feelings and the post-race scene reeked of awkwardness.
Who Has the Most NASCAR Cup Series Wins at World Wide Technology Raceway?
A look at the drivers with the most NASCAR Cup Series wins at World Wide Technology Raceway. The post Who Has the Most NASCAR Cup Series Wins at World Wide Technology Raceway? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Tyler Reddick returning to Richard Childress Racing in 2023, evaluating long-term options for No. 8 car
Tyler Reddick will still return to the No. 8 car for the 2023 NASCAR season, according to Richard Childress. Who may replace Reddick in the No. 8 car for 2024?
NASCAR’s Kurt Busch Set to Miss Third Straight Race Following Pocono Raceway Crash
NASCAR driver Kurt Busch will miss another Cup Series race. The driver of the No.… The post NASCAR’s Kurt Busch Set to Miss Third Straight Race Following Pocono Raceway Crash appeared first on Outsider.
CBS Sports
Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports hit with L2-level penalty for illegally modifying Next Gen part
NASCAR Cup Series driver Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports team were handed an L2-level penalty on Tuesday due to an improperly modified part on the vehicle that finished sixth at Pocono Raceway in July. Modifying a part that came from a single source vendor is not...
Austin Hill to attempt his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Michigan
Austin Hill will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut for Richard Childress Racing in the No. 33 car at Michigan International Speedway this weekend.
