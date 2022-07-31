Nightly lane restrictions on Interstate 10 near Tempe and Chandler coming Monday-Friday

www.wranglernews.com
Popular Burger Joint Opens New LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Neighborhood Pizzeria Closes After Nearly 20 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
Tempe-Based Opendoor Labs Faces FTC Fine for Deceiving Home SellersMark HakeTempe, AZ
Scottsdale Active 20/30 Club Announces Rebranding to The SaguarosElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
phoenixmag.com
July 2022 Restaurant Openings and Closings
Chick-A-Dee This new Thai restaurant specializes in chicken and rice dishes topped with cucumber, cilantro and a choice of sauces. Chef Christopher Collins of Common Ground Culinary has closed Twisted Grove and opened a classic chophouse in its place, showcasing steaks, seafood and house specialty dishes. 8220 N. Hayden Rd.,...
santanvalley.com
State Route 24 nears completion
ADOT's $77 million project to build SR 24 as a four-lane divided roadway between Ellsworth Road in Mesa and Ironwood Drive in Pinal County is nearing completion. Work started in November 2020 and, weather permitting, the entire five-mile-long project is scheduled to open by mid-August. Lane striping was completed last...
Neighborhood Pizzeria Closes After Nearly 20 Years
A local pizza and Italian restaurant has closed.Matthew Feeney/Unsplash. Another day, another restaurant closure in metro Phoenix. Many restaurants are doing whatever they can to make it through the summer and the return of students, snowbirds, and cooler temperatures. However, one local establishment, a fixture in Chandler and Phoenix, wasn’t able to make it, and has now, without much warning or fanfare, closed its doors.
azbigmedia.com
44 Monroe in Downtown Phoenix sells for $93.5M
Newmark announced the $93.5 million sale of 44 Monroe, a 184-unit luxury multifamily community in downtown Phoenix, Arizona. Newmark Executive Managing Director Brad Goff, Senior Managing Director Brett Polachek and Managing Director Chris Canter represented the seller, HSL Asset Management, in the sale to an undisclosed buyer. 44 Monroe is...
arcadianews.com
Out of the area, but worth the drive: August 2022
FRIDAY 8/5 – MONDAY 8/8. 12 p.m. at Playa Ponderosa, 4535 Forest Service Road, Flagstaff. Dubbed as America’s Longest Running Forest Festival, Pitch-A-Tent is three days of music, art, dance, yoga, nature, comedy, lasers and friends. Attendees will experience various musical artists, workshops and live performances while escaping the Phoenix heat. This is a 21+ event. One-day and multiple-day tickets are available, starting from $45 to $150.
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed in Motorcycle Collision on Bell Road [Peoria, AZ]
PEORIA, AZ (August 1, 2022) – Tuesday afternoon, police officers were dispatched to a fatal motorcycle collision on Bell Road and 84th Avenue. According to Peoria Police, the crash involved a motorcycle traveling southbound and a truck in the northbound lanes. Prior to the crash, initial reports stated that...
Phoenix New Times
These 7 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Permanently Closed in July
Summertime is tough for businesses in metro Phoenix. Snowbirds go home, students leave, and locals seek cooler climes, leaving restaurants searching for customers to serve. Recently, seven Valley restaurants have closed their doors. One Mexican joint made way for another restaurant from the same company. Two restaurants closed after being in business for more than three decades.
L.A. Weekly
Donald Detzler Killed in Fatal Collision on McDowell Road [Scottsdale, AZ]
94-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision on Scottsdale Road. The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m., near the intersection of Scottsdale and McDowell Road. According to reports, Detzler attempted to turn left near Paul’s Ace Hardware when another vehicle struck him. Following the initial impact, the driver also struck a USPS vehicle, although the USPS driver remained uninjured.
19-Year-Old Tucker Jon Colby Dies In A Motorcycle Crash In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
A motorcycle crash that killed one person and injured two others led to the arrest of a suspect. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Officials arrested 33-year-old Jaimie Renee Arce, who displayed all signs of impairment.
L.A. Weekly
1 Dead after Single-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 10 [Buckeye, AZ]
BUCKEYE, AZ (August 1, 2022) – Sunday morning, police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 where one person died. On July 24th, just before 10:00 a.m., police received a report about a vehicle crash on the westbound lanes near Miller Road. According to Arizona Department of Public...
AZFamily
Human remains found at North Mountain in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police made a shocking discovery at North Mountain in Phoenix on Monday morning. Just after 8:30 a.m., near 7th Street and Peoria Avenue, officers found human remains. Arizona’s Family drone was over North Mountain and saw a group of officers roping off a portion of the mountain. It’s unknown if the remains were a man or woman. Officers did not specify if it would be a homicide investigation.
AZFamily
85 Local gift boutique in Peoria hosts array of small businesses
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - 85 Local is a gift boutique in north Peoria that has 25 local small businesses inside its complex. They have everything from cookies, pastries, and spicy candy to jewelry, home décor, paper goods, baby/kids items, and so much more. They want to be the one-stop shop for your unique local gifting needs in Arizona!
azmarijuana.com
New Arizona Marijuana Dispensary Opens on August 2
One of the leading cannabis companies in the United States, Trulieve, announced the opening of its first Trulieve-branded dispensary in Arizona. Located at 1007 N. 7th St in Phoenix, the doors open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, with ongoing hours of 8 a.m. – 10 p.m., seven days a week. This is the first marijuana dispensary in the Roosevelt Row neighborhood in downtown Phoenix.
AZFamily
Monsoon break for Phoenix area this week
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Dust is picking up across the valley. A Dust Storm Warning was issued for places like Casa Grande, Rainbow Valley and Maricopa. The dust has dropped visibility on the roadways, and the wind has picked up, with some gusts near 40-45 mph. After a very active evening Saturday, storm chances have decreased.
fox10phoenix.com
Police investigating shooting at Chandler Mall; no victims located
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Chandler Police officials say they are investigating a shooting incident at Chandler Fashion Center, also known as Chandler Mall, on Aug. 1. Sierra Thomas, who was at the mall at the time of the incident, described what happened as shoppers ran away. "We're coming down the escalators,...
multihousingnews.com
Decron Properties Buys Phoenix Community for $91M
This purchase marks the firm's ninth in the market in the last 15 months. Decron Properties has acquired a multifamily property in Gilbert, Ariz., a submarket of Phoenix, for $91 million. The Wyatt is a 216-unit garden-style community formerly owned by Thompson Thrift Residential. Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer. Decron was also able to help secure the acquisition through its relationship with Citibank.
azbigmedia.com
Hatcher Industrial Park breaks ground along Loop 303
Ryan Companies, US Inc., a national commercial real estate solutions provider, and Westcore announce the groundbreaking of Hatcher Industrial Park. Comprised of two buildings totaling more than 906,000 square feet, the industrial park will provide Class-A industrial opportunities for users seeking space for their manufacturing, logistics and supply chain needs in the West Valley.
AZFamily
North Phoenix couple cleaning up damage after storm floods home
The county insists voting machines will know which races to read and separate machines will be used to count the supplemental ballots. Maricopa County recorder says ballot security top priority ahead of primary. Updated: 18 minutes ago. |. Maricopa County recorder Stephen Richer says votes will be actively counted and...
Arizona's cities may see 'huge' water cutbacks soon. Here's what that means for Valley residents
PHOENIX — This month will be a moment of truth for Arizona cities. The Federal Bureau of Reclamation is scheduled to release its “24-month study” that announces how much water Lake Powell and Lake Mead will release in 2023. Meanwhile, seven western states must also present a...
Worst Commute in Arizona? Where does Maricopa place?
Maricopans have the third-worst commuting time in all of Arizona, according to 2020 census data. On average, city residents commute 38.1 minutes to work – one-way – about 12.3 minutes longer than the average Arizonan. That means full-timers spend more than 100 more hours in the car annually traveling to and from work than the average state resident.
Comments / 0