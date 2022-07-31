Pac-12 Media Day: USC opposing coaches talk Trojans

EXPECTATION (3.0) The quarterback position has been pretty straight forward since the jump as you can see. The only real dilemma was figuring out the depth behind projected QB1 Caleb Williams and backup redshirt freshman Miller Moss once redshirt senior Mo Hasan went down with injury (Achilles). Lincoln Riley went out and found himself some QB help out of the portal in JUCO signal caller Jake Jensen, who was slated to attend New Mexico State before a late USC official visit. Hasan is still listed on the roster with the hopes to return this season, but that's still a big question mark. Jensen is healthy, so he gets the nod for the No. 3 spot.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO