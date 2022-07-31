Pac-12 Media Day: USC opposing coaches talk Trojans

247sports.com
See how much per hour people in L.A. need to make to afford renting an apartmentJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles bans homeless encampments near schools and daycare centersBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Gus Pump Ban Planned For CaliforniaCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
Is Last Crumb Cookies Better than Crumbl Cookies?Chicago Food KingLos Angeles, CA
18 Awesome Ways to Enjoy Los Angeles in AugustCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Report: UCLA Football is One of the Most Popular Programs in the Nation
The UCLA football team is one of the most popular teams in the United States, according to a recent report. Last week, Al.com (an Alabama based site), published the results from the marketing research firm SBRnet which quantified the amount of fans of the 65 most popular teams in the nation. The information was collected "out of roughly 103 million people who either watched or attended a college football game in 2021."
California five-star safety bonds with Louisville coaches during weekend visit
Five-star Bellflower, Calif., St. John Bosco safety Peyton Woodyard was back on campus for his second visit to the University of Louisville over the weekend. The big-time Class of 2024 prospect had previously attended the Louisville-Clemson game last fall, but this visit was for the 502 BBQ. Woodyard was among about 35 prospects, including a handful from St. John Bosco, that attended the event last weekend.
College Football News
USC Trojans Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players
What college football program is better prepared for the new era of the sport than USC?. For all those crying about the recent changes being the end of college football as we know it … yup. You want the closest thing you’re going to get to a professional college football team? Here you go (and it’s going to be okay, really).
Preps to Pros: The latest after Malachi Nelson's visit to Texas A&M
In this clip from Preps to Pros, 247Sports' Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down the latest news after USC commit Malachi Nelson's visit to Texas A&M and how this could shape both programs moving forward.
247Sports
USC football 2022 depth chart projections 3.0: Offense
EXPECTATION (3.0) The quarterback position has been pretty straight forward since the jump as you can see. The only real dilemma was figuring out the depth behind projected QB1 Caleb Williams and backup redshirt freshman Miller Moss once redshirt senior Mo Hasan went down with injury (Achilles). Lincoln Riley went out and found himself some QB help out of the portal in JUCO signal caller Jake Jensen, who was slated to attend New Mexico State before a late USC official visit. Hasan is still listed on the roster with the hopes to return this season, but that's still a big question mark. Jensen is healthy, so he gets the nod for the No. 3 spot.
Yardbarker
The best players in UCLA men's basketball history
No school has won more men's basketball national championships than UCLA's 11. All but one of those titles was guided by legendary coach John Wooden. Naturally, the Bruins were successful because of those players on the floor — some blossomed into legends of the game. Here's our list, in chronological order, of the top players in UCLA basketball history.
247Sports
UCLA basketball: Projecting Mick Cronin's starting lineup, depth pieces
Mick Cronin has quickly helped UCLA return to power. The Bruins came out of nowhere to advance to the Final Four in 2021, and UCLA had a strong 2021-22 season, winning 27 games before falling to white-hot North Carolina in the Sweet 16. Cronin is known for his wide array of fresh suits, so his new six-year contract extension only means more snazzy sideline fits are on the way.
Previewing the Top 50 high school football teams in California: No. 38 Rancho Cucamonga set to dominate the aerial game yet again
SBLive is previewing the Top 50 high school football teams in California ahead of the 2022 season. Here’s an inside look at the Rancho Cucamonga Cougars of the CIF Southern Section, the No. 38 team in our countdown. RANCHO CUCAMONGA TEAM PAGE | 2022 SCHEDULE -- HEAD COACHBrian Hildebrand: 2nd ...
Storms to bring 1st chance of rain in months to LA, San Diego areas
The North American monsoon will fuel thunderstorms over Southern California in the coming days, but the storms could bring added dangers to the drought-stricken landscape. An uptick in moisture related to the North American monsoon might be enough bring general thunderstorms to interior Southern California in the coming days with the potential that coastal areas from the Mexico border to the mountains north of Los Angeles get their first shower or thunderstorm since May or June, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
nypressnews.com
UCLA grad student stabbed 26 times during broad daylight attack, report says
A UCLA graduate student murdered during a solo shift at a luxury furniture store in Los Angeles was stabbed 26 times during the brazen broad daylight attack earlier this year. The gruesome revelation was made in the an autopsy report on the slaying of Brianna Kupfer, obtained by ABC 7 some six months after her death.
deseret.com
These cities are most at risk of housing downturn if recession hits
Cities where home prices soared the highest during the pandemic housing rush are “most likely to see the effects of a housing downturn amplified and home prices decline” if the U.S. economy hits a recession. That’s according to a new report from Redfin, which scrutinized the areas that...
Orange County Business Journal
Providence Restructures, Promotes 2 OC Execs
Nonprofit health system Providence, which operates three of Orange County’s six largest hospitals, has undergone a restructuring that includes promotions for two local executives. Erik Wexler, who previously served as president of strategy and operations for Providence’s southern regions and is based out of Providence’s Irvine base, is stepping...
Eater
Meet the Cambodian Cowboy, a Texas Barbecue Pitmaster in Long Beach
Long Beach chef Chad Phuong’s life sometimes feels like a triptych, three independent panels in time that collectively portray a full scene. There is Cambodia, the place of his birth, where he bore witness to genocide before escaping with his mother. There is Long Beach, where he arrived as a refugee and found a whole new life. And there are the grazing fields of Hereford, Texas, considered one of the nation’s centers of beef production. Phuong has channeled all three into his current life as the community-dubbed Cambodian Cowboy, a meat-slinging American Cambodian character who smokes and grills from a mobile setup that he attaches to his Toyota Tundra, selling food under the name Battambong BBQ.
kcrw.com
Cattle roping and R&B: Black rodeo draws sold-out LA crowd
A sold-out crowd cheers over 2Pac’s “California Love” as dozens of horses and riders parade in the ring at the Industry Hills Expo Center. Bulls, calves and broncos await their events just out of sight. This is the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, the only national Black rodeo...
brentwoodnewsla.com
Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas Sues City Of Los Angeles After Council Suspension: Brentwood Beat – August 1st, 2022
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas Sues City Of Los Angeles After Council Suspension. * Family Of Murdered UCLA Student Brianna Kupfer Outraged By Release Of Graphic Autopsy Report. All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.
capitalbnews.org
A Sweeping Ordinance Would Make It Easier For LA to Target its Unhoused Residents
Since last fall, Lee has lived in a budding community on the southern edge of Watts, a neighborhood in Los Angeles. Residents of the once-majority Black area — the epicenter of the 1965 Watts Rebellion and the 1992 uprising following the police beating of Rodney King — have advocated for investments in Black life for more than 60 years.
californiahealthline.org
The Time Has Come for DIY Mandates on Covid
Here we are in the grip of yet another covid-19 surge, yet most people I see out and about are behaving as if the pandemic is over. And I live in Los Angeles County, whose public health department is arguably one of the most vigilant and proactive in the U.S.
A huge geographical error led to naming California after a fake Black queen
By the time the 16th century mistake was cleared up, it was too late. The name had stuck.
pasadenanow.com
City Council Gives Rose Bowl Go Ahead to Explore Money-Making Projects for Stadium, Brookside Golf Course
The City Council on Monday approved plans for the Rose Bowl Operating Company to explore projects on a shortlist of potential revenue opportunities that could generate sufficient income to ensure the economic viability of the Rose Bowl stadium and the Brookside Golf Course. Each project would have to return to...
NBC Los Angeles
Renting an Apartment in LA? Here's How Much You Need to Make Per Hour: Report
Californians are well aware of the high price of housing — but a new report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition shows how deep the divide truly is between the minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental. The housing coalition, a nonprofit based in Washington,...
