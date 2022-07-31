ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

What has happened to American Legion baseball in Kansas?

 3 days ago
KSNT News

Topeka sports facility is set to open this week

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local sports facility is getting ready for its grand opening. Powerhouse Athletics opens its doors to Topeka this Sunday. They offer field time for athletes and teams in the community. The facility includes batting cages and turf fields for all sports. “Having a locally owned sports facility here I think will […]
TOPEKA, KS
scenicstates.com

6 Waterfalls Near Kansas City Worth Checking Out

When you think “Kansas City”, do you think “waterfalls”? If not, you’re about to be amazed. On a hot summer day, all I want is to get out of the city and spend some time in the shade, possibly surrounded by nature. And if you’re staying in Kansas City, there are plenty of good options for a refreshing day out of town.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Historic vote count seen in Shawnee County

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell agreed the voter turnout for Tuesday’s primary election was historic. “Certainly the largest turnout since I’ve been here for an even year, governor primary, very big turnout,” Howell told KSNT 27 News Wednesday morning. Howell predicted after the final count Shawnee County will see 55%. In […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
247Sports

Commitment Date Set for Four-Star RB Dylan Edwards

Derby (Kan.) high school four-star running back Dylan Edwards is ready to make his next and final commitment. The one-time Kansas State commit in the class of 2023 opened up his recruitment last week and won't wait long to make his college decision. On Saturday, Aug. 6, the 5-9, 165-pounder...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Text message on Kansas abortion questions sparks confusion, anger

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A text message sent to some Kansas voters Monday is being called misleading and an outright lie. The message urges people to vote yes on the so-called Value Them Both Amendment. The amendment would make clear the Kansas constitution does not grant the right to an abortion.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka woman arrested in connection to killing in Chanute

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday they have made an arrest in connection with the killing of Blake Pearson On Monday evening, Aug. 1, at approximately 9 p.m., Nicole Fox, 41, of Topeka, was arrested near Iowa St. and 2600 Rd., in Allen County. Fox was arrested on suspicion of first-degree […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

KS Army National Guardsmen prepare for Middle East deployment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Soldiers with the Kansas Army National Guard are preparing to say goodbye to their families. A deployment ceremony was held Friday at Washburn Rural High School. 350 soldiers filed into the school’s gym, of those, 243 are being deployed for the first time. In his...
WIBW

15-year-old flips SUV on 53rd as construction increases traffic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As construction in the area has increased traffic on 53rd St. a 15-year-old driver flipped her SUV after overcorrecting on Wednesday afternoon. Officials with the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office on the scene told 13 NEWS they were called to the area of SW 53rd St. west of Auburn Rd. just after noon on Wednesday, Aug. 3, with reports of an accident.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Sheriff: Fresh look solves a 2010 Wichita homicide

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said a man and woman have been arrested in connection to the death of a Wichita man in 2010. The victim was 19-year-old German Clerici. His mother reported him missing in early February of 2010. She had not heard from him since the last few […]
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Driver critically injured in Topeka car crash

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A crash at SW 21st and Lincoln just after 11 a.m. Monday morning sent the driver to the hospital with critical injuries. According to the Topeka Police Department, the cause of the one-vehicle crash is unknown. However, the driver did hit a retaining wall at a high rate of speed. The driver’s […]
TOPEKA, KS
rejournals.com

Northmarq closes $26.93 million refinance for Kansas apartment complex

Dan Trebil, senior vice president/managing director of Northmarq’s Minneapolis office, secured $26.93 million in refinancing for The Overlook, a 318-unit apartment complex in Topeka, Kansas. Northmarq arranged the permanent, fixed-rate refinancing for the borrower through its Fannie Mae DUS program. The Overlook apartments sit atop a hill off Huntoon...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Off duty Firefighter helps minimize damage at Topeka house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An off duty Topeka firefighter is being credited with minimizing damage at a SW Topeka house that caught fire Monday morning. Crews were called to 1820 SW Crest Dr. just before 11 a.m. for reports of a dishwasher on fire. Officials say the off duty firefighter...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Suspicious vehicle’s passenger arrested on multiple Topeka warrants

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The passenger in a vehicle reported to officials as suspicious was arrested on Monday on various Topeka arrest warrants. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, officials were called to the 3200 block of NE Happy Hollow Rd. with reports of a suspicious vehicle.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Trial approaching for woman accused of drug distribution in Emporia

Court proceedings continue for a woman accused of drug distribution in Emporia. Amanda Sibert has a motions hearing set at 9 am Wednesday, with a motion to suppress unspecified evidence to be discussed. Sibert then has her final pretrial set for 4 pm Wednesday, with trial tentatively set to begin Monday. Trial could begin Aug. 29 or Sept. 19, depending on how proceedings go this week.
EMPORIA, KS
