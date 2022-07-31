‘Whisper of Hope’ wildlife rescue event educates people on animals, conservation

www.wlox.com
wxxv25.com
Coast nonprofit helps control cat population
A Coast nonprofit is on a mission to help control the cat population in Harrison County. Fixin’ the Coast operates a trap, neuter, and return program. It’s not the only organization that is seeking to control the homeless cat population. In addition to Fixin’ the Coast, Feral Feline Coalition offers a trap, neuter and return program. They also try to adopt out kittens that are brought in.
WLOX
Singing River Health execs call retirees to the table, discuss potential sale
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Before the decision is made to sell or to keep Singing River Health System, the executive team is calling all its retirees to the table for a discussion. The health care group held a closed meeting Tuesday at the Pascagoula Senior Center. About 50 people from...
WLOX
Harbor Lights to debut new addition to light show this holiday season
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Looking for a reason to get excited about Christmas a few months early? This holiday season, Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival will debut the newest addition to their lightshow: an octopus. Based on the picture above, the 16x16 feet LED light display received approval on Tuesday...
Mississippi Press
Love BBQ? Live music? The military? Then this new event is for you
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- It there are three things that can be said with certainty that Mississippi coast residents love, it’s BBQ, live music and the military, especially its veterans. So it comes as little surprise that a new event designed to bring the former two together to benefit...
WLOX
Residents share safety concerns during Gulfport’s “National Night Out against Crime”
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Police Department is joining hands with the community they serve through their “National Night Out Against Crime.”. Residents were invited out Tuesday night to share some of their concerns and see how the department is working to keep them safe. From a showcase...
WLOX
Original Isle of Capri employees reflect on casino industry
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday marks a big milestone not only for the coast, but also for those who have been working in the casino industry since the very beginning. August 1, 1992 marks the date of the opening of Mississippi’s first casino, Isle of Capri -- a turning point for the coast.
WLOX
Coast police departments, citizens and organizations are coming together for National Night Out
WLOX
Happening Saturday: City-wide fundraiser for 6-year-old diagnosed with brain tumor
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - The Long Beach community is rallying around a first responder family and their six-year-old son facing a potentially life-threatening medical condition. Six-year-old Hendrix Branning was recently diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor that affects his breathing, heart rate and blood pressure. “We’ve just been hit...
WLOX
Dr. Bobby Tullos tells us what signs and symptoms to look out for on World Lung Cancer Day
The coast celebrates 30th Anniversary of "dockside gaming." Students get a first taste of a modified school year and not wearing masks since the pandemic began. High energy convocation sets tone for Pascagoula-Gautier School District. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The event was a tone-setter as students get ready for...
WLOX
NAACP hosts educational event for kids in Bay St. Louis
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Hancock County NAACP Youth and College Division hosted a “Sunday in the Park” event for families. The celebration took place at the Martin Luther King Park In Bay St. Louis. The Sunday gathering gave people a chance to stop by booths and learn about different programs in the community.
WLOX
First responders host fish fry for 6-year-old diagnosed with brain tumor
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s known that first responders band together in a time of need, including for each other’s families. Friday, the Biloxi and Long Beach Police Departments did just that, hosting a fish fry benefit for the Branning Family. Six-year-old Hendrix Branning was recently diagnosed with...
WLOX
Lucedale native Hillary Reese releasing her album "All the Good Ones Are Crazy"
WLOX
Elliott Homes developing new homes with a view at Diamondhead's The Club
Two years ago Gulfport football was not where it wanted to be, but after a winning season and a playoff appearance last year, the Admirals are ready to keep the momentum rolling into 2022.
fox40jackson.com
General Manager of WLBT promoted to Regional Vice President
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The Vice President and General Manager of WLBT will soon be taking an expanded role within Gray Television. Gray Television announced Ted Fortenberry’s promotion to Regional Vice President on Tuesday, overseeing Gray’s television stations in Biloxi and Hattiesburg along with Monroe, Louisiana. The...
WLOX
New parking solutions underway for downtown Ocean Springs
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Ocean Springs Board of Aldermen accepted a downtown traffic and parking study at a meeting in City Hall. The plan was put together with ideas collected from the mayor, board members, and stakeholders in the area. Mayor Kenny Holloway said the plan was very well thought of and has a lot of promising ideas.
WLOX
High energy convocation sets tone for Pascagoula-Gautier School District
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - “Come together.” That’s the theme for the Pascagoula-Gautier School District as more than 1,460 employees, teachers and administrators gathered for their first in-person convocation in three years. The goal? To have fun and get some positive energy going before everyone gets wrapped up...
WLOX
Knight Abbey among small businesses to become big business through casinos
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Gaming has turned small businesses into big businesses. Among those, Knight Abbey Printing. The Biloxi-based company is a dominating force in the local market when it comes to casino business – and now, its reach has gone nationwide. Knight Abbey is printing out products at a massive rate.
WLOX
Some Biloxi students get a head start on the new year
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi School District is planting the seeds of success, and confidence, as a new school year begins. On Wednesday, incoming Biloxi High School freshman students got the campus all to themselves, a day before the entire student body returns. “They will ask questions in a...
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Mississippi on August 25th
Later this month, a popular discount grocery store chain will open another new store in Mississippi. Read on to learn more. Aldi, known for its low prices on everything from groceries to home goods, is opening a new store location this month on Thursday, August 25, 2022, in Ocean Springs, Mississippi.
WLOX
Woman killed in Pascagoula River boating accident
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, officials responded to a fatal boating accident in Pascagoula River. Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge says authorities responded to an area in the East Pascagoula River north of Moss Point some time after 7 p.m. According to Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd, the accident...
