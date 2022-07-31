ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Saint Louis, MS

‘Whisper of Hope’ wildlife rescue event educates people on animals, conservation

WLOX
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wlox.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
99.9 KTDY

Fisherman Catches Shark in Lake Pontchartrain

It is not uncommon to find sharks in Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans. Sharks can swim into the lake from the Gulf of Mexico but one fisherman is warning of the dangers of sharks. Joseph Rohaley, a local fisherman, caught a bull shark while out fishing on the lake Monday....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wxxv25.com

Coast nonprofit helps control cat population

A Coast nonprofit is on a mission to help control the cat population in Harrison County. Fixin’ the Coast operates a trap, neuter, and return program. It’s not the only organization that is seeking to control the homeless cat population. In addition to Fixin’ the Coast, Feral Feline Coalition offers a trap, neuter and return program. They also try to adopt out kittens that are brought in.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Biloxi nonprofit hosts free resource fair for homeless people

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Governor Tate Reeves announced Wednesday that Mississippi is soon opting out of a federal program that helps pay rent and utility bills. But that doesn’t mean the need isn’t there. One outreach group in Biloxi said its phones have been ringing off the hook lately with people searching for rental and utility assistance.
BILOXI, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
Mississippi State
Mississippi Pets & Animals
County
Hancock County, MS
City
Bay Saint Louis, MS
longbeachbreeze.com

Changing up my ‘favorites’ list, one region at a time

Last-blast-before-school trips and other reasons to hit the road in search of fun and sun caused readers to reach out asking for my favorite dishes around the state. Looking back, I realized the same places and their signature dishes are often on the list. I’m happy to share these tried-and-true places if you want to drop me an email. However, it’s time to branch out and include a few others.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Wounded veteran and family receives new home in Biloxi

It took the school PTA only about a month to raise $19,000 to pave the track and to pay for other incidentals. HAPPENING NOW: South Mississippi lending a hand for Kentuckians devastated by flooding. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. WLOX is also raising money for organizations on the ground helping...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Some Biloxi students get a head start on the new year

It took the school PTA only about a month to raise $19,000 to pave the track and to pay for other incidentals. HAPPENING NOW: South Mississippi lending a hand for Kentuckians devastated by flooding. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. WLOX is also raising money for organizations on the ground helping...
BILOXI, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildlife#Whisper#First Alert#A Better Chance#Humid
WLOX

Wounded veteran, family receives new home in Biloxi through the Military Warriors Support Foundation

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It was a homecoming worthy of a motorcade, and a welcome full of hugs, as the Diehn family got to see their new home in Biloxi for the first time. “It’s life-changing for us,” said Michael Diehn, who earned a Purple Heart while serving in the Army. “It’s going to open up a lot of opportunities for us so we can do what we want to do in our life.”
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Harbor Lights to debut new addition to light show this holiday season

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Looking for a reason to get excited about Christmas a few months early? This holiday season, Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival will debut the newest addition to their lightshow: an octopus. Based on the picture above, the 16x16 feet LED light display received approval on Tuesday...
GULFPORT, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Pets
WLOX

Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - On Monday afternoon, officials responded to reports of a pedestrian hit by a train east of Lakeshore Road along N Railroad Avenue in Hancock County. Hancock County Coroner Jeff Hair has identified the victim as 32-year-old Ryan Moran of Bay St. Louis. Want more WLOX...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WLOX

New parking solutions underway for downtown Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Ocean Springs Board of Aldermen accepted a downtown traffic and parking study at a meeting in City Hall. The plan was put together with ideas collected from the mayor, board members, and stakeholders in the area. Mayor Kenny Holloway said the plan was very well thought of and has a lot of promising ideas.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Original Isle of Capri employees reflect on casino industry

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday marks a big milestone not only for the coast, but also for those who have been working in the casino industry since the very beginning. August 1, 1992 marks the date of the opening of Mississippi’s first casino, Isle of Capri -- a turning point for the coast.
BILOXI, MS
clarionherald.org

At 95, Sister MarieClare Powell still teaching us

In one of her nine lives in the early 2000s, School Sister of Notre Dame MarieClare Powell, now 95 and living at St. Anthony’s Gardens in Covington, found herself inside a bank in Communist-controlled Vietnam with a purse full of U.S. cash. The nun who had served as principal...
COVINGTON, LA
WLBT

General Manager of WLBT promoted to Regional Vice President

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vice President and General Manager of WLBT will soon be taking an expanded role within Gray Television. Gray Television announced Ted Fortenberry’s promotion to Regional Vice President on Tuesday, overseeing Gray’s television stations in Biloxi and Hattiesburg along with Monroe, Louisiana. The move...
MONROE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy