‘Whisper of Hope’ wildlife rescue event educates people on animals, conservation

Fisherman Catches Shark in Lake Pontchartrain
It is not uncommon to find sharks in Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans. Sharks can swim into the lake from the Gulf of Mexico but one fisherman is warning of the dangers of sharks. Joseph Rohaley, a local fisherman, caught a bull shark while out fishing on the lake Monday....
Coast nonprofit helps control cat population
A Coast nonprofit is on a mission to help control the cat population in Harrison County. Fixin’ the Coast operates a trap, neuter, and return program. It’s not the only organization that is seeking to control the homeless cat population. In addition to Fixin’ the Coast, Feral Feline Coalition offers a trap, neuter and return program. They also try to adopt out kittens that are brought in.
Fisherman catches nearly 6-foot shark in Louisiana ‘lake’
Lake Pontchartrain is known for having sharks because they swim in from the Gulf of Mexico, but last night a fisherman caught a large bull shark and wants to bring awareness to the dangers that exist on Lake Pontchartrain.
Biloxi nonprofit hosts free resource fair for homeless people
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Governor Tate Reeves announced Wednesday that Mississippi is soon opting out of a federal program that helps pay rent and utility bills. But that doesn’t mean the need isn’t there. One outreach group in Biloxi said its phones have been ringing off the hook lately with people searching for rental and utility assistance.
Changing up my ‘favorites’ list, one region at a time
Last-blast-before-school trips and other reasons to hit the road in search of fun and sun caused readers to reach out asking for my favorite dishes around the state. Looking back, I realized the same places and their signature dishes are often on the list. I’m happy to share these tried-and-true places if you want to drop me an email. However, it’s time to branch out and include a few others.
Wounded veteran and family receives new home in Biloxi
It took the school PTA only about a month to raise $19,000 to pave the track and to pay for other incidentals. HAPPENING NOW: South Mississippi lending a hand for Kentuckians devastated by flooding. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. WLOX is also raising money for organizations on the ground helping...
Some Biloxi students get a head start on the new year
Singing River Health execs call retirees to the table, discuss potential sale
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Before the decision is made to sell or to keep Singing River Health System, the executive team is calling all its retirees to the table for a discussion. The health care group held a closed meeting Tuesday at the Pascagoula Senior Center. About 50 people from...
Wounded veteran, family receives new home in Biloxi through the Military Warriors Support Foundation
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It was a homecoming worthy of a motorcade, and a welcome full of hugs, as the Diehn family got to see their new home in Biloxi for the first time. “It’s life-changing for us,” said Michael Diehn, who earned a Purple Heart while serving in the Army. “It’s going to open up a lot of opportunities for us so we can do what we want to do in our life.”
Harbor Lights to debut new addition to light show this holiday season
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Looking for a reason to get excited about Christmas a few months early? This holiday season, Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival will debut the newest addition to their lightshow: an octopus. Based on the picture above, the 16x16 feet LED light display received approval on Tuesday...
Inside the New Orleans church preparing for the pope
A New Orleans church just became a member of an exclusive Catholic club.
Residents share safety concerns during Gulfport’s “National Night Out against Crime”
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Police Department is joining hands with the community they serve through their “National Night Out Against Crime.”. Residents were invited out Tuesday night to share some of their concerns and see how the department is working to keep them safe. From a showcase...
Elliott Homes developing new homes with a view at Diamondhead's The Club
Two years ago Gulfport football was not where it wanted to be, but after a winning season and a playoff appearance last year, the Admirals are ready to keep the momentum rolling into 2022. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Updated: 2 hours ago.
HAPPENING NOW: National Night Out Against Crime at Jones Park in Gulfport
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Hancock County
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - On Monday afternoon, officials responded to reports of a pedestrian hit by a train east of Lakeshore Road along N Railroad Avenue in Hancock County. Hancock County Coroner Jeff Hair has identified the victim as 32-year-old Ryan Moran of Bay St. Louis. Want more WLOX...
New parking solutions underway for downtown Ocean Springs
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Ocean Springs Board of Aldermen accepted a downtown traffic and parking study at a meeting in City Hall. The plan was put together with ideas collected from the mayor, board members, and stakeholders in the area. Mayor Kenny Holloway said the plan was very well thought of and has a lot of promising ideas.
Original Isle of Capri employees reflect on casino industry
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday marks a big milestone not only for the coast, but also for those who have been working in the casino industry since the very beginning. August 1, 1992 marks the date of the opening of Mississippi’s first casino, Isle of Capri -- a turning point for the coast.
At 95, Sister MarieClare Powell still teaching us
In one of her nine lives in the early 2000s, School Sister of Notre Dame MarieClare Powell, now 95 and living at St. Anthony’s Gardens in Covington, found herself inside a bank in Communist-controlled Vietnam with a purse full of U.S. cash. The nun who had served as principal...
Dr. Bobby Tullos tells us what signs and symptoms to look out for on World Lung Cancer Day
The coast celebrates 30th Anniversary of "dockside gaming." Students get a first taste of a modified school year and not wearing masks since the pandemic began. High energy convocation sets tone for Pascagoula-Gautier School District. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The event was a tone-setter as students get ready for...
General Manager of WLBT promoted to Regional Vice President
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vice President and General Manager of WLBT will soon be taking an expanded role within Gray Television. Gray Television announced Ted Fortenberry’s promotion to Regional Vice President on Tuesday, overseeing Gray’s television stations in Biloxi and Hattiesburg along with Monroe, Louisiana. The move...
