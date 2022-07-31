Many 'pro-life' activists want exceptions for life of the mother, countering Idaho GOP platform

www.kpvi.com
Hey YouGuysss
3d ago
I've lived here my whole life and not once have I felt unsafe simply for being female until now. I'm scared for my daughters also. I grew up hunting, fishing, rodeoing and voting Republican. I could no longer do that in good conscience 6 years ago and I can no longer do that now. My home State has literally become a threat to women's lives and people I knew and had friendships and relationships with are cheering it. It's unbelievable to lobby against the exceptions. There is something inherently wrong with my State right now.
Reply
6
2022 same O same O
3d ago
As a life long conservative, if a representative votes against a provision for the protection of the life of the mother, I'll be voting against them in the next election.
Reply
4
Related
Why does this guy still have an Idaho medical license?
Garden City pathologist Ryan Cole burst onto the national scene as a leading COVID-19 vaccination denier and purveyor of unproven cures in July of 2021. Speaking at a meeting of America’s Frontline Doctors, a group of COVID-19 anti-vaccination activists, Cole falsely described the life-saving vaccines as “fake,” a “clot shot” and “needle rape.” He falsely […] The post Why does this guy still have an Idaho medical license? appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Gov. Brad Little responds to lawsuit over Idaho’s abortion restrictions
BOISE, ID. — Governor Brad Little released a statement on Tuesday after President Joe Biden’s U.S. Justice Department said they were filing a lawsuit over Idaho’s abortion restrictions. “Our nation’s highest court returned the issue of abortion to the states to regulate – end of story,” Gov. Little said. “The U.S. Justice Department’s interference with Idaho’s pro-life law is another...
Patriot Front members appear in Idaho court Monday afternoon
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Three more members of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front pleaded not guilty Monday in Coeur d’Alene to misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot, reports our partners at the Coeur d'Alene Press. The trio are among the 31 Patriot Front members accused of...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nonpartisan Julie Anderson may be Republicans’ best hope for Washington secretary of state
(The Center Square) – Preliminary results from Tuesday’s Washington state primary election show incumbent Democrat Steve Hobbs leading nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson by a margin of 42.1% to 12.85% in the race for secretary of state. Even though the field also includes three Republicans – Bob...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flathead Beacon
Montana Democratic Platform Reaffirms Support for Abortion Access, State Constitution and Public Lands
Montana Democrats met in their historical stronghold of Butte this weekend for the party’s 2022 platform convention, reaffirming support for positions core to the party’s identity following a year of Republican control of the state that’s seen a rapid advancement of conservative policies emerging from Helena. Amendments...
The Truth About Mysterious Rocks Appearing Around Idaho
The world is a crazy place and oftentimes, many of us get stuck focusing on bad news or things that are intended to make us “scared.” Once in a while, it’s good to stop and appreciate the little things in life and one Idaho Facebook group is doing just that in an extremely creative way.
How many Idahoans have long COVID? New data gives us a hint.
Boise jewelry artist Mike Rogers made it through several waves of COVID-19 outbreaks without getting sick — until mid-June, when the omicron variant caught him. Six weeks after his breakthrough coronavirus infection, Rogers isn’t back to normal. His brain feels as though it’s encased in plastic wrap, being squeezed and buzzed with electrical currents. Rogers […] The post How many Idahoans have long COVID? New data gives us a hint. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Newsom backs bill expanding California film and TV tax credit
(The Center Square) – Gov. Gavin Newsom is throwing his support behind a bill moving through the state legislature that would spend $1.65 billion to expand California’s film and TV tax credit through 2030. If passed, Senate Bill 485 would expand the film and TV tax credit for...
RELATED PEOPLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Out-of-state doctors apply for Ohio licensure on law's first day
(The Center Square) – Doctors from across state lines have begun applying to work in Ohio, which entered the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact last year. The state received 15 applications from doctors in seven states Tuesday, the first day applications were accepted. “It is so exciting to see Ohioans...
Five Defendants From Idaho Convicted in $41 Million Counterfeit Cellphone Scheme
BOISE – A Federal jury in Idaho convicted five defendants Monday for their roles in operating a $41 million dollar scheme wherein they sold counterfeit cellphones and cellphone accessories on Amazon.com and eBay.com which they misrepresented as new and genuine Apple and Samsung products. Pavel Babichenko, Piotr Babichenko, Timofey...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nurse, heir to brewery fortune, wins Democrat nomination for Missouri U.S. Senate seat
(The Center Square) – Two days before the filing deadline, a Democrat filed her application to run in the primary for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat. She was a nurse and mother of six. She never held or ran for elected office. But her maiden name immediately resonated throughout...
1043wowcountry.com
Boise Is The Most Populated City In Idaho But Do You Know The Rest Of The Top Ten List?
Most of us know that Boise is the most populated city in Idaho. It's the capital, it's the most popular city, it's a given. I'd be willing to bet you could also easily guess the second most populated city in the state. However, can you name the third? Fourth? How many can you name in the Top Ten?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Did You Know This is the Drunkest City in the State of Idaho?
Summer nights in Idaho often include enjoying cocktails on a swanky patio, beers on the boat or a happy hour glass of wine with the girls after work. Everything is ok in moderation, but which Idaho city takes things a little too far?. A few months back, we were able...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Mississippi opting out of federal rent, utility payment program
(The Center Square) – Federal rent and utility payments will be no more in Mississippi. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said Wednesday the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which provides up to 15 months free rent and utility payments, will come to an end Aug. 15. The governor says the...
Idaho Attorney General announces new nationwide anti-robocall litigation task force
BOISE — Attorney General Lawrence Wasden today announced that Idaho is joining a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force of 50 attorneys general to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the U.S. The task force’s goal is to cut down on illegal robocalls. According to the National Consumer Law Center and Electronic Privacy Information Center, more than 33 million scam robocalls are made to Americans every day. Most originate overseas. The Task Force is...
You Soon Could Risk A Fine For Visiting Idaho’s Tallest Trees
Some of our country's oldest and tallest trees are in danger from human beings. In an effort to prevent the destruction of land surrounding these marvelous, branched time capsules, laws could soon forbid us from getting too close to these giants. It's been a few years since I visited Redwood...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Curious Mind: Scattered graves
Q: How many graves are on BLM land in the Magic Valley, and where are they?. A: “While there are a few well-known marked Euro-American graves located on public land managed by the BLM, the number of marked or unmarked burials is unknown,” Bureau of Land Management spokesperson Heather Tiel-Nelson said. “There are a number of websites available to locate cemeteries on public land, one of them being Findagrave.com where those interested can conduct a search to identify cemeteries in the area. It is important to note for your readers that some burial information is sensitive and guided by the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act. Additional guidance regarding burials in Idaho may be found in Idaho Statutes, Title 54, Chapter 11, Section 54-1102.”
Idaho Power Shows Me Why Math is Important
Last week, you may have read an article from me regarding a conspiracy theory I had about Idaho Power's LED night lights that they give you when you begin service. It began as a thought over the sink and my mind went down a whole rabbit hole, questioning what these night lights are actually costing us.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cox to Biden: Don't tie food security programs to Title IX
(The Center Square) - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said school nutrition programs should not be linked with adherence to the Biden administration's Title IX policies. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced in May that any school receiving federal nutrition assistance must also commit to investigating allegations of gender and sexual orientation discrimination or lose their funding.
This Is ONE Thing Idaho Democrats And Republicans Agree On
The political scene is pretty hazardous as of late. If you bring up literally any topic, you're sure to get the two parties arguing over it rather quickly. That is, that's the way it used to be. We're about to change that. We here at Townsquare Media believe we've finally...
Comments / 9