Upcoming PS5 Update to Remove Underused Social Feature

comicbook.com
Related
ComicBook
New PlayStation Controller Revealed
Backbone has revealed a new PlayStation controller. If you play purely PS4 or PS5, the new piece of hardware won't concern you, but if you play games on iPhone then you may want to check out the officially-licensed controller. Of course, not only can it be used to play games on the App Store that support controllers, but it can be used to play PS4 and PS5 games via Remote Play, with the iPhone serving as a charger for the controller.
PS5 players have stopped playing their consoles because they are going outside instead, PlayStation says
PlayStation 5 consoles are not being used as much because people are going outside, Sony has said.During the pandemic, the PS5 was arguably the most coveted gadget in the world. Huge demand and issues with supply meant there was a booming market for the console, leading resale prices to shoot up and sending people on vast quests to try and find them.But as restrictions relax, people are playing those consoles less, PlayStation said in its latest results.The company saw total gameplay time fall 15 per cent this summer, it said in the results for the latest quarter. It improved slightly...
dotesports.com
Sony claims Xbox’s ownership of Call of Duty franchise could influence users’ console choices
With Microsoft acquiring Activision-Blizzard earlier this year, Sony has claimed the Call of Duty (CoD) franchise being tied to Xbox could influence users’ console choices. As seen in the company’s official response to the inquiry made by the Brazil regulatory board (via Resetera), Sony pointed out how the success established by the CoD franchise can be considered as something “which stands out as a gaming category on its own.”
All the 2023 games already confirmed for next year
Let's get real. We're all thinking about 2023 games already, even though there's plenty of this year left to go. Some of the biggest releases we'd been anticipating this year got edge guarded into the next and there are guaranteed to be more release date casualties before December rolls around. Even though there are a lot of great games left on this year's docket, it can't hurt to take a peek ahead. I'm not the only one who starts thinking about what I want for tomorrow's breakfast while I'm still cooking today's dinner, right?
IN THIS ARTICLE
GTA 6 News: GTA 6 will get new cities and missions throughout its lifetime
GTA 6 will reportedly receive new content throughout its lifetime after launch, including new cities and missions. It looks like the long wait for Grand Theft Auto 6 will also lead to long waits before the game gets all of its content published. But believe it or not, this might be for the better.
laptopmag.com
Sony doesn't seem too happy about Microsoft owning Call of Duty
Xbox's acquisition of Activision has not gone without pushback, as both the FTC and European Commission have been putting the deal under scrutiny to determine whether or not it should be allowed. One of the countries that has taken part in this investigation is Brazil, as the country's representatives asked third-party publishers how they felt about the acquisition, and Sony's answers stood out.
ComicBook
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
The PS5 feature we've been waiting on since launch is finally here
Sony is finally adding 1440p support on PS5. But you'll only be able to try it out if you're signed up for the PS5 beta program. Many PS5 owners have been eagerly awaiting 1440p support since the console's launch. And while it's currently only available as part of the PS5 beta program, Sony has confirmed (opens in new tab) it intends to roll out the feature globally "later this year."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Far Cry 6 Going Free for Limited Time
Ubisoft is making Far Cry 6 completely free to play for a limited period of time across all platforms. The latest entry in the long-running Far Cry series hasn't even been out for a full year, but Ubisoft is already greatly lowering the barrier of entry needed to play the game. And in addition to being available for no cost, Far Cry 6 is also getting a steep discount to make this promotion even better.
The Verge
Sony says no one used its anonymous Accolades on PS5, so they’re going away
Sony’s getting rid of Accolades, a PlayStation 5 feature present since the system launched, because apparently, no one uses it (via Eurogamer). In case you haven’t heard of it (which wouldn’t be all that surprising), Accolades is a way to anonymously reward other players online for being a “good sport,” “helpful,” or “welcoming,” which then appear on players’ profiles.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free Games for August 2022 Available Now
The latest lineup of games joining PlayStation Plus for the month of August 2022 are now free to download for subscribers. Within the past few days, Sony unveiled the newest slate of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 games that would be available for PS Plus Essential members throughout the coming weeks. And as a whole, August happens to be one of the strongest offerings that PS Plus has seen so far in 2022.
Xbox Boss Confirms His Most Anticipated Game Is PlayStation Exclusive
2018's God of War is one of PlayStation's biggest successes. As well as receiving universal acclaim from critics, and winning many game of the year awards, it sold over 5 million copies within a month and remains one of the best selling PS4 games of all time. Its release on PC earlier this year will have earned it many more fans, so it's no surprise that plenty of gamers are hotly anticipating the sequel, Ragnarok, coming out on November 9th.
CNET
PlayStation Is Doing Away With a Way to Be Nice Online
Sony plans to discontinue Accolades on PlayStation 5. The feature, which lets players anonymously reward each other for being a "good sport," "helpful" or "welcoming," hasn't been used as much as the company originally planned for, according to Sony. "The feature hasn't seen the level of usage we anticipated, so...
God of War Ragnarok Preorder Bonuses
God of War games have always been one of the biggest ones in the Playstation catalog. With the launch of God of War seeing Kratos and his son in the Norse mythology, the franchise was reborn. Bringing the franchise was certainly a good call as it was one of the best games of the year. Now the sequel is on its way and fans will want to know, what is the God of War Ragnarok Preorder Bonuses?
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Unhappy After Missing Out New Free PS5 Game
PlayStation Plus subscribers are unhappy they can't claim a major, free PS5 game. Yesterday, Annapurna Interactive stealth released What Remains of Edith Finch on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. If you own the game on PS4, you can currently upgrade it for free to the PS5 version, however, not if you obtained the game through PlayStation Plus. Back in May of 2019, the PS4 version of the game was made "free" through the subscription service. Naturally, many downloaded it. In the past, PlayStation Plus games have been exempt from free PS4 to PS5 upgrades. Other times, it's been allowed. It's unclear why there is an inconsistency and who makes these decisions -- Sony or the publisher -- but PS Plus subscribers aren't happy whatever the case.
ComicBook
Fake God of War Game Briefly Releases on Xbox
After years of requests from fans, the God of War series has finally come to Xbox -- well, sort of. Within the past week, a fake God of War game entitled War Gods Zeus of Child ended up quietly releasing on Xbox platforms. And while this title isn't directly associated with PlayStation's God of War franchise in any manner whatsoever, that didn't keep the creators from blatantly putting the main protagonist from the series, Kratos, in the middle of the action.
PC Magazine
GameStop Summer Sale: Save Up to 50% on PlayStation Titles
Just when you thought it was safe to step outside and let your PlayStation cool down for a bit, GameStop just announced a sale that should carry your gameplay through the end of summer (and probably beyond). Charge your controllers, fire up the A/C and get ready to hit “play,” because GameStop's Sony Summer Sale(Opens in a new window) is running now through Aug. 13. Thirty-three games are currently available for up to 50% off the normal retail price, including top-tier titles like:
MLB・
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Legends Movie Surfaces Online
A new Mortal Kombat movie appears to have surfaced online. Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind, if the box art is accurate, appears to be the third film in the ongoing Mortal Kombat Legends line of animated movies from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and produced by Warner Bros. Animation in coordination with NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. The previous two animated films, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge and Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, were home video releases both digitally and physically, and there's no reason to believe that Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind will be any different.
techeblog.com
God of War Remake in Unreal Engine 5 Showcases What the Game Could Look Like on Next-Gen Consoles
TeaserPlay is back at it again, and this time, with a God of War remake in Unreal Engine 5. The main objective of this remake was to humanize Kratos’ face as much as possible, similar to what you saw in the eighth-installment released on April 20, 2018 for the PS4 / PC, while also bringing the camera a bit closer to the character.
ComicBook
The Sea Beast Director Addresses Sequel and Spinoff Possibilities
This summer, Netflix delivered yet another animated hit in the form of The Sea Beast, a swashbuckling adventure about monster hunters on the open ocean and age-old war that wasn't what it seemed. The film debuted to rave reviews and has been a steady force in the Netflix Top 10 since its release. Not only have Netflix subscribers been watching The Sea Beast, they've been engaging with its filmmakers and one another on social media, posting loads of original art and coming up with ideas for new stories with the film's instantly beloved characters. There seems to be a clear hunger for more Sea Beast, and director Chris Williams is open to making that a reality.
Comments / 0