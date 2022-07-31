Homicide investigation underway in Duncan

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A former correctional officer and an inmate advocate are speaking out after a prison guard was killed by an inmate earlier this week in Holdenville. Davis correctional facility officer Alan Jay Hershberg was attacked by inmate Gregory Thompson on Sunday morning. Officials said Thompson attacked Hershberg from behind using a homemade weapon and he is currently serving a life sentence for first-degree murder.

HOLDENVILLE, OK ・ 22 HOURS AGO