Homicide investigation underway in Duncan

LPD investigating incident close to thirty first & Cache Rd.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) – The Lawton Police Division is investigating an incident, a lieutenant confirmed to 7News Sunday. Though he wouldn’t say what precisely is underneath investigation, crime scene tape surrounded a pair buildings and a parking space on NW thirty first and Cache Street Saturday afternoon. Officers...
Duncan PD IDs Sunday homicide victim
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Police Department have announced the name of the victim involved in a homicide over the weekend, which lead to a manhunt for the suspect Tyler W. Alexander. On Sunday, Kristy Fixico, 40, was found dead at a residence in Duncan with stab wounds. Officers...
Suspect In Connection With Duncan Homicide Found Dead
A man wanted for questioning by the Duncan Police Department was found dead. The man, identified as 32-year-old Tyler W. Alexander, was wanted for questioning by police after they responded to a shooting call Sunday afternoon. Authorities said they found one woman stabbed to death and another woman with a gunshot wound.
Police: 2 dead, 1 wounded in Duncan case
Authorities say they are investigating an incident that left two people dead and another wounded in Duncan.
Texas man shot and killed in gym, suspect arrested
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was shot and killed after a gunman went up to him inside an LA Fitness in northern San Antonio. At about 7 p.m., officers responded at the 7100 block of Blanco Rd where the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The suspect, Jessie MacWilliams, 32, was located […]
Poor prison conditions for employees
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A former correctional officer and an inmate advocate are speaking out after a prison guard was killed by an inmate earlier this week in Holdenville. Davis correctional facility officer Alan Jay Hershberg was attacked by inmate Gregory Thompson on Sunday morning. Officials said Thompson attacked Hershberg from behind using a homemade weapon and he is currently serving a life sentence for first-degree murder.
Second preliminary hearing set for former LPD officers, Ronan and Hinkle
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two former Lawton Police Officers, fired for shooting and killing Quandry Sanders in December, appeared in court Monday. Nathan Ronan and Robert Hinkle, had their preliminary hearing conference at the Comanche County courthouse. At the hearing, lawyers set a date for another preliminary hearing, which will...
Victim identified in Haystack bar homicide
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – One person is dead after an early morning shooting at a Wichita Falls bar. According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded at 12:11 am Monday, August 1, to investigate an assault with a weapon at the Haystack Bar located at 315 N. Scott Street. When officers arrived at the scene, […]
LFD battles fire in abandoned house
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fire crews are continuing to monitor hotspots Tuesday evening, after a house fire in Lawton. The fire broke out around 3 p.m. Tuesday, at an abandoned home near northwest 28th and 30th Street. It’s unclear how the fire started, but crews were able to quickly get...
Fresh 48 issued in Haystack Bar homicide
If you have any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. You can also submit a tip online. Here's how.
Three arrested in Burkburnett meth by mail case
BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A tip from a confidential informant leads to an investigation by the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office Drug Enforcement Division and U.S. Postal Inspector’s Office, and arrests of three Burkburnett residents. The investigation began in March and on Friday, July 29, agents intercepted a...
New data on suspicious gadget discovered on Gore Blvd
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) – Lawton Police Division launched new data immediately on a suspicious gadget present in Lawton yesterday, which compelled officers to evacuate quite a few houses. New stories verify the gadget was an explosive, consisting of two propane cylinders and one metallic cylinder which had been taped...
Tuesday night fire destroys home in Cache
CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire Tuesday night, after flames tore through a home on North Mountain View Drive in Cache. Luckily, no injuries were reported with the fire, which was extinguished a little after 7 p.m.. Multiple emergency crews were on...
Hearing in Anthony Patterson trafficking case rescheduled
A hearing in the case against Anthony Patterson set for 1:30 p.m. this afternoon in 78th District Court has been rescheduled.
Vitro forklift accident claims woman’s life
A woman who was run over by a forklift died shortly after arriving at the United Regional ER this weekend.
Vitro responds following fatal forklift accident
"When a tragedy like this occurs, it shakes us to the core." Vitro's plant manager issued a statement following the death of an employee over the weekend.
Fletcher Police Department warns residents about possible female peeper
FLETCHER, Okla. (KSWO) - Fletcher Police Department has received numerous reports of suspicious activity recently and is warning locals. According to officials, a woman has been seen approaching multiple homes late at night, and peeking through windows. They also say that she could potentially be driving a small red car.
Driver Pulling Burning Trailer Ignites Three Wildfires in North Texas
Fire investigators are searching for a driver who was pulling a burning trailer that ultimately ignited three grass fires in Kaufman County, Texas just after noon on Sunday, July 31, according to InForney.com. Nine homes had to be evacuated as a result of the fires. The evacuation orders have been...
Comanche Co. Sheriff’s Office warns people about scam
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Sheriff’s Office is warning people in southwest Oklahoma about a scam making the rounds. Sheriff Kenny Stradley said the caller tells the victim they’re from the sheriff’s office. The scammer then tells the person they didn’t show up for jury...
Charges filed against former Oklahoma cop accused of fabricating shooting
WILSON, Okla. (KXII) - A former Wilson police officer has been charged after OSBI says he called 911 and lied about being shot in the line of duty. Wilson police chief Kevin Coley called the whole incident an expensive lie. The alleged shooting happened on February 20th. At the time...
