Rhode Islanders soak up the sun at 33rd Governor's Bay Day

New tick just found in Rhode Island multiplying fast
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Your backyard is home to so many insects. When it comes to ticks, there’s a new one that’s spreading incredibly fast. First recognized in America in New Jersey in 2017, the Asian longhorned tick is a relative newcomer to Rhode Island backyards. It prefers deer and dogs over humans or rodents for a meal. Food preference isn’t only what makes this a tick of note.
Warwick celebrates National Night Out at Rocky Point State Park
(WJAR) — Warwick was one of many cities across the nation inviting the community to get together in a special event titled "National Night Out," which promotes police-community partnerships. The event is held annually on the first Tuesday of August to strengthen the bond between police and community members.
RI expert outlines worsening housing crisis
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)– As rental rates rise across the state, Rhode Islanders now face harsh realities of a continued housing crisis, that shows no signs of ending soon. The rising rental rates have driven families from their homes, like the Ringland’s of Barrington. Their monthly rent went from...
Look Up! Fearless Paratroopers Fill Rhode Island Skies This Saturday
If you're driving through South County, Rhode Island, this weekend and see hundreds of paratroopers dropping from the skies, it's not a military invasion. It's the long-awaited return of Rhode Island Leapfest, hosted by the Rhode Island National Guard. Never heard of Leapfest? Well, it is an annual international competition...
Child tax rebates available to eligible Rhode Island families
(WJAR) — Gov. Dan McKee on Tuesday announced more details surrounding a new child tax rebate for eligible Rhode Island parents. The Rhode Island child tax rebate is part of the fiscal year 2023 budget. It provides rebates of $250 per child, up to three children. The program is...
Newport Vineyards thriving in severe drought
While severe drought conditions are impacting industries all across Rhode Island — vineyards are embracing the heat.
A Rhode Island restaurant staycation
Inflation. Gas and airline ticket prices. Threat of Covid. Time to stay close to home. Need to do something to break the monotony, something we all enjoy. We decided to make a list of our favorite Rhode Island restaurants – more particularly, the menu items at our favorite restaurants – and try to visit them all within the next month.
PACE Rhode Island receives $300K grant for renovations
(WJAR — United States Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse celebrated a $300,000 grant for PACE Rhode Island -- an insurer and service provider -- with members of the PACE community on Monday. The earmark was a part of the Fiscal Year 2022 Omnibus Appropriations law that will help...
McKee calls for relief after RI Energy proposes 47% rate hike
Rhode Island Energy — previously known as National Grid — proposed a 47 percent rate increase last month.
Trader Joe’s to open in Providence
The new location will be on South Main Street, according to the Trader Joe's website.
Sign of the Times: Development, Environment Clash in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. — The Pawtuxet River Trail, which cuts through private property on Post Road, has been in use for decades, but the developers of a once-rejected trades contractor storage project are now “holding the trail as ransom” to get their project approved, at least according to a group of concerned residents.
Governor’s Bay Day weekend – FREE beach parking, saltwater fishing, beach bus
Governor Dan McKee signed an Executive Order today at Rocky Point Fishing Pier in Warwick establishing Sunday, July 31, as Rhode Island’s 33rd annual Governor’s Bay Day. There will be free parking at all Rhode Island state surf beaches on Sunday, July 31st and recreational saltwater fishing without having to purchase a saltwater fishing license on Friday, July 29, through Sunday, July 31.
RI families to get $250 child tax rebate
Gov. Dan McKee is set to announce additional details about the new child tax rebate.
The meat allergy tick spotted in Rhode Island
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Ticks in the summertime are par for the course in Southern New England. ABC 6’s Kelly Bates talked to “The Tick Guy” from the University of Rhode Island to explain why a certain tick may ruin your next barbecue. We’ve heard of...
Report: Providence ranks 5th for worst rent hikes
Rent in Providence, according to the report, has increased 23.8% since last year.
Rhode Island Blood Center experiences blood emergency
(WJAR) — Rhode Island's Blood Center declared a blood shortage on Tuesday. "We're at a one to two-day supply level. We usually like to have a five to seven-day supply," said Caitlin Grimaldi-Flick, spokesperson for the Rhode Island Blood Center. Grimaldi-Flick said this is typical for the summer season.
Fill-in Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee could lose Sept. 13 Democratic primary: Poll
According to a new poll, Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea continues to hold her lead over incumbent Gov. Dan McKee as the Democratic primary for governor enters its final six weeks.
Short-term renters in Rhode Island may face registration fees
(WJAR) — The State of Rhode Island wants a list of everyone who is offering their home for short-term rentals, including Airbnb and VRBO. Interim Director of the Department of Business Regulation Elizabeth Dwyer said the organization is proposing a $50 registration fee per property every two years. “Municipalities...
2 arrested, 2 boats sink during Aquapalooza
More than 15 safety citations were also issued for different violations, according to the DEM.
McKee announces training program for offshore wind industry jobs
(WJAR) — Governor Dan McKee announced on Wednesday a training program to help Rhode Islanders break into the offshore wind industry. The Offshore Wind Training Program will be based at the Community College of Rhode Island. It will create the state's first Global Wind Organization training certificate program at...
