ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlestown, RI

Rhode Islanders soak up the sun at 33rd Governor's Bay Day

By NBC 10 NEWS
Turnto10.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
turnto10.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

New tick just found in Rhode Island multiplying fast

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Your backyard is home to so many insects. When it comes to ticks, there’s a new one that’s spreading incredibly fast. First recognized in America in New Jersey in 2017, the Asian longhorned tick is a relative newcomer to Rhode Island backyards. It prefers deer and dogs over humans or rodents for a meal. Food preference isn’t only what makes this a tick of note.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Warwick celebrates National Night Out at Rocky Point State Park

(WJAR) — Warwick was one of many cities across the nation inviting the community to get together in a special event titled "National Night Out," which promotes police-community partnerships. The event is held annually on the first Tuesday of August to strengthen the bond between police and community members.
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

RI expert outlines worsening housing crisis

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)– As rental rates rise across the state, Rhode Islanders now face harsh realities of a continued housing crisis, that shows no signs of ending soon. The rising rental rates have driven families from their homes, like the Ringland’s of Barrington. Their monthly rent went from...
BARRINGTON, RI
FUN 107

Look Up! Fearless Paratroopers Fill Rhode Island Skies This Saturday

If you're driving through South County, Rhode Island, this weekend and see hundreds of paratroopers dropping from the skies, it's not a military invasion. It's the long-awaited return of Rhode Island Leapfest, hosted by the Rhode Island National Guard. Never heard of Leapfest? Well, it is an annual international competition...
EXETER, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlestown, RI
Charlestown, RI
Government
State
Rhode Island State
Turnto10.com

Child tax rebates available to eligible Rhode Island families

(WJAR) — Gov. Dan McKee on Tuesday announced more details surrounding a new child tax rebate for eligible Rhode Island parents. The Rhode Island child tax rebate is part of the fiscal year 2023 budget. It provides rebates of $250 per child, up to three children. The program is...
INCOME TAX
johnstonsunrise.net

A Rhode Island restaurant staycation

Inflation. Gas and airline ticket prices. Threat of Covid. Time to stay close to home. Need to do something to break the monotony, something we all enjoy. We decided to make a list of our favorite Rhode Island restaurants – more particularly, the menu items at our favorite restaurants – and try to visit them all within the next month.
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

PACE Rhode Island receives $300K grant for renovations

(WJAR — United States Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse celebrated a $300,000 grant for PACE Rhode Island -- an insurer and service provider -- with members of the PACE community on Monday. The earmark was a part of the Fiscal Year 2022 Omnibus Appropriations law that will help...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhode Islanders#Sandy Beaches#Soak Up The Sun#Politics State#Politics Governor
ecori.org

Sign of the Times: Development, Environment Clash in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. — The Pawtuxet River Trail, which cuts through private property on Post Road, has been in use for decades, but the developers of a once-rejected trades contractor storage project are now “holding the trail as ransom” to get their project approved, at least according to a group of concerned residents.
WARWICK, RI
rinewstoday.com

Governor’s Bay Day weekend – FREE beach parking, saltwater fishing, beach bus

Governor Dan McKee signed an Executive Order today at Rocky Point Fishing Pier in Warwick establishing Sunday, July 31, as Rhode Island’s 33rd annual Governor’s Bay Day. There will be free parking at all Rhode Island state surf beaches on Sunday, July 31st and recreational saltwater fishing without having to purchase a saltwater fishing license on Friday, July 29, through Sunday, July 31.
WARWICK, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
ABC6.com

The meat allergy tick spotted in Rhode Island

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Ticks in the summertime are par for the course in Southern New England. ABC 6’s Kelly Bates talked to “The Tick Guy” from the University of Rhode Island to explain why a certain tick may ruin your next barbecue. We’ve heard of...
WILDLIFE
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island Blood Center experiences blood emergency

(WJAR) — Rhode Island's Blood Center declared a blood shortage on Tuesday. "We're at a one to two-day supply level. We usually like to have a five to seven-day supply," said Caitlin Grimaldi-Flick, spokesperson for the Rhode Island Blood Center. Grimaldi-Flick said this is typical for the summer season.
HEALTH
Turnto10.com

Short-term renters in Rhode Island may face registration fees

(WJAR) — The State of Rhode Island wants a list of everyone who is offering their home for short-term rentals, including Airbnb and VRBO. Interim Director of the Department of Business Regulation Elizabeth Dwyer said the organization is proposing a $50 registration fee per property every two years. “Municipalities...
NEWPORT, RI
Turnto10.com

McKee announces training program for offshore wind industry jobs

(WJAR) — Governor Dan McKee announced on Wednesday a training program to help Rhode Islanders break into the offshore wind industry. The Offshore Wind Training Program will be based at the Community College of Rhode Island. It will create the state's first Global Wind Organization training certificate program at...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy