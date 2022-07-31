www.royalsreview.com
Historic Hotel Phillips is as elegant as ever with its interior of Art Deco designCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Holding a newspaper like 'The Kansas City Star' with morning coffee became a past routine--technology changed our habitsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic Spooner Hall was the first library building built at the University of Kansas and the sixth building on campusCJ CoombsLawrence, KS
Popular discount retail store chain set to open another location in Missouri on August 31stKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
LRP of the O-Line and D-LineChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Aaron Boone’s message to Joey Gallo after Yankees-Dodgers trade
A little more than a year after acquiring Joey Gallo in a deal before the MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees shipped off their disappointing outfielder to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor league right-hander Clayton Beeter on Tuesday. Gallo struggled mightily during his tenure in New York, notching a paltry .159 […] The post Aaron Boone’s message to Joey Gallo after Yankees-Dodgers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals
The New York Yankees pulled off a stunning trade deadline swap with the St. Louis Cardinals that saw Jordan Montgomery head to the NL Central contenders in exchange for center fielder Harrison Bader. While the trade has drawn mixed reactions from fans, Montgomery himself was clearly struggling to come to terms with the Yankees’ decision […] The post ‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Insider: Yankees Made 'Serious' Trade Offer For Shohei Ohtani
New York reportedly made an offer for Shohei Ohtani leading up to the trade deadline
numberfire.com
Matt Carpenter moving to Yankees' bench Monday
New York Yankees outfielder Matt Carpenter is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. The Yankees are holding the lefty-hitting Carpenter out against Seattle's southpaw. Aaron Judge will cover right field while Aaron Hicks starts in center and bats seventh.
Pinstripe Alley
Who the Yankees have in Harrison Bader
Right before Tuesday evening’s trade deadline, the Yankees and Cardinals struck a head scratcher of a deal, at least from New York’s point of view. The Yanks acquired defense-first center fielder Harrison Bader, and shipped out Jordan Montgomery. Bader is a speedy outfielder with perhaps a hint of pop, who has long been heralded as one of the game’s premier defensive center fielders. The deal comes a little out of nowhere, as New York has a bit of a log jam in the outfield, and could use some solid starting pitching, but let’s look at the new guy brings to the team.
Yankees Have Reportedly Finalized Blockbuster Pitcher Trade
The New York Yankees have reportedly strengthened their pitching heading into the home stretch of the season. Per Bob Nightengale of the USA Today, the Yankees have acquired Athletics star pitcher Frankie Montas and closer Lou Trivino. In return, the Yankees are giving up left-handers Ken Waldichuk and J.P. Sears,...
BREAKING TRADE: Houston Astros And Boston Red Sox Make A Deal
The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros have made a trade.
Family Of Yankees Fans Welcome New Bronx Bomber Back Home
On Tuesday, left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery was traded by the New York Yankees to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Pinstripes organization is the only baseball family that the 29 year-old ever knew. In return for Montgomery, general manager Brian Cashman acquired the Gold Glove centerfielder that he desired for his playoff run, Harrison Bader. In a strange turn of events, the 28 year-old Bader is coming home to his family in New York, which happens to be a group of Yankees fans.
Luis Severino gets brutal injury update after Yankees land Frankie Montas
The New York Yankees made a huge splash at the trade deadline, acquiring starting pitcher Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics in a blockbuster trade. Unfortunately, the Yankees were dealt some incredibly worrying news on Monday, too. In a roster move on Monday, the Yankees placed star pitcher Luis Severino on the 60-day IL. Prior […] The post Luis Severino gets brutal injury update after Yankees land Frankie Montas appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox Made Several Notable Trades Monday Night
The Boston Red Sox are plenty busy this Monday evening; and it doesn't appear that the storied AL East ballclub is just selling ahead of the trade deadline. The Red Sox made a flurry of trades just moments ago. First, Boston traded catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. Funny enough, the two AL squads will play each other tonight.
Rumor: Mets, White Sox mulling MLB trade for Tigers’ lefty reliever
The New York Mets and Chicago White Sox are among the teams active in the MLB trade deadline market for relief pitchers. Per the latest MLB rumors, the Mets and White Sox have shown interest in a Detroit Tigers left-handed reliever, as reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Mets, White Sox among teams seeking […] The post Rumor: Mets, White Sox mulling MLB trade for Tigers’ lefty reliever appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees Prospects: Week 17 minor league review
The Yankees have started making moves and a number of their notable minor league prospects are heading to new cities. This comes at a time when the Yankees’ farm teams are generally playing their best baseball of the season. With a lot of movement coming in the system after the trades, there is no shortage of candidates to move up and take their recent performances to the next level. Let’s take a look at how the Yankees minor league system faired this past week.
Popculture
MLB All-Star and MVP Candidate Signs $212 Million Contract Extension
A star MLB player just signed a big contract. This week, the Atlanta Braves announced they have signed third baseman Austin Riley to a 10-year, $212 million contract extension, making it the most lucrative deal in franchise history. The contract includes a $20 million option for 2033 when Riley will be 36 years old.
Giants acquire utility man Proctor in trade with Rays, DFA Castro
SAN FRANCISCO -- For the second time this year, the Giants went shopping for a Ford. In a minor move made one day before MLB's trade deadline, the Giants acquired utility man Ford Proctor from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for Triple-A pitcher Jeremy Walker. The bigger surprise was the corresponding move. Right-handed reliever Kervin Castro was DFA'd to clear a 40-man spot less than a year after his strong September put him on the playoff roster.
NBA Power Rankings: Does Brunson Signing Make Knicks Playoff Team?
The Knicks still linger in the lower half of The Athletic's rankings, but they'd be in the summer Play-In Tournament.
Giants Rookie Has Suffered Broken Collarbone Injury
A New York Giants rookie has suffered a noteworthy injury shortly into training camp. Per ESPN's Jordan Raanan, safety Dane Belton is out with a broken collarbone. While he'll miss time this summer, the Giants believe there's still a chance he's ready to start the season. Belton broke out during...
