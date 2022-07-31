SEC Football Preview: LSU Tigers

www.kbtx.com
LSU Football: Brian Kelly named in top five by Sports Illustrated
Brian Kelly is one of the best college football coaches in the entire country. LSU Football’s new front man has a history of winning, no matter the location. He’s rebuilt Central Michigan, brought Cincinnati back from the dead and consistently took Notre Dame to the very top. Now? Kelly’s tasked with reviving an LSU program that’s coming off a losing season for the first time since 1999. His .728 career winning percentage means he sits amongst an elite group of coaches.
LSU Commit Tyree Adams Bleeds Purple and Gold, Brings Louisiana Culture
The 2023 four-star offensive lineman "at home" in Death Valley, ready to develop with the Tigers
More Louisiana flavor on the horizon for LSU's 2023 recruiting class?
At this point, most who follow recruiting know of wide receiver Shelton Sampson’s Aug. 6 announcement and 2023 Louisiana quarterback Rickie Collins decommitting from Purdue. When talking about the local players high on LSU’s list, there’s a group of five that really stand out above the rest.
LSU Tigers basketball: Projecting Matt McMahon's starting lineup, bench options
New LSU head men's basketball coach Matt McMahon did yeoman's work rebuilding the Tigers in 44 days. The Tigers' roster went from zero to 13 in such a short timeline because McMahon was a man with a plan. After an awesome run at Murray State, McMahon came to LSU knowing what he had just accepted. Former head coach Will Wade was fired due to recruiting violations. The entire LSU roster was in the transfer portal. But McMahon's well-rounded approach paid off in a big way. LSU has the No. 11-rated transfer portal class and the No. 15 high school class.
NEWS: 4-Star Quarterback Rickie Collins Decommits From Purdue, LSU Making Push
The Louisiana native is fresh off of an LSU visit, Tigers ready to pounce on the top uncommitted signal-caller
LSU Baseball dealt a crushing blow by Vanderbilt transfer
For all intents and purposes, LSU Baseball has had the perfect offseason thus far. The Tigers have added a plethora of young talent via recruiting, they’ve secured some of the nation’s top transfers and they’ve filled the vacant positions in the coaching staff. This is exactly the summer that Jay Johnson and his team needed after a solid debut campaign that saw the former Arizona coach post a 40-22 record in Baton Rouge. It’s not a stretch by any imagination to claim that LSU is building something special under Johnson.
Culotta said Verge has been telling LSU what other schools have done for their athletes
Jordy said on his show this morning if I heard him correctly that Verge is telling LSU what other schools are doing for the athletes on their recruiting visits. Jordy said when Saban was here, he talked about the 40 year plan. With Les Miles and coach O, it was 3 years and go to the NFL. With Brian Kelly, he is getting back to Saban’s 40 year plan and graduating champions. I thought that was interesting that he said Verge is telling LSU on his son’s recruiting visits that Ohio St is doing this for their athletes, and this school is doing that for their players and we need to do the same thing or this is a great idea that they are doing.
Southern Football moves in ahead of Fall Camp
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University football team finally arrived at the Bluff ahead of training camp this week. With 19 transfers on the roster, there are plenty of new faces to get acquainted with. For Jason Dumas, a St. James Parish Native, transferring to Southern brings...
Tell me you are old without telling me you are old using a bit of LSU anecdote
When I was at LSU, hard paper copies of the LSU Reveille was the preferred reading material while dropping potatoes in the crock pot at the CEBA building toilets. When I was at LSU, I had to call Reggie to switch class schedules. LSU Fan. Louisiana. Member since Oct 2011.
Labor of Love: Statue of showman Pistol Pete Maravich is personal for New Jersey sculptor
Brian Hanlon has sculpted iconic figures from throughout American sports history. Georgetown basketball coach John Thompson. Keith Jackson at the Rose Bowl. Evander Holyfield in Atlanta. Auburn’s Charles Barkley. Jim Brown at Syracuse. The list goes on and on, including LSU’s Skip Bertman, Billy Cannon, Bob Pettit and –...
Traveling Tigers: Breaking down university-funded travel expenses for administration
LSU paid approximately $19,000 in travel expenses to key administration members, including nearly $3,000 to send four administrators, including President William Tate IV and Athletic Director Scott Woodward, to Washington Mardi Gras in January. According to expense reports obtained by The Reveille, over the period between July 1, 2021, and...
Unclaimed: Mega Millions ticket sold in Louisiana
A winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Bossier City last week worth $10,000 remains unclaimed.
Homeless population adding challenges to new business in LSU's Northgate area
BATON ROUGE - With the start of the fall semester just around the corner, business owners in the Northgate area near LSU are working hard to prepare for students' arrival. Co-owner of Soulshine Kitchen and Bar, Joe Martin, says, the funky, upbeat vibe of the new restaurant has been overshadowed by concern about the many people living in what appears to be a vacant building next door.
Uncertainty surrounding future of Gotcha bikes in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - You may have seen the blue Gotcha bikes sitting untouched at one of many locations around the city of Baton Rouge. A light on a screen near the handlebars indicates the bikes are available, but there's a question of how long that will be the case. The electric bikes were first introduced to Baton Rouge in 2019 as part of a strategic plan to make the city's roadways safer for bicyclists and pedestrians.
Find the Best Fishing Spots in Baton Rouge
Take a break from your busy schedule and enjoy an outdoor experience right here in the Capital City. BREC parks are located all over the Baton Rouge area and offer public, freshwater ponds and lakes perfect for family outings, date nights, or even quick casts all year long. You don’t need to drive far to reel in something big in Baton Rouge!
Diocese of Baton Rouge Catholic Schools not following Diocese of Lafayette’s handbook decision
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Diocese of Lafayette has put a “Sexual Identity Policy” into its handbook for the upcoming school year. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge is not following the Diocese of Lafayette in regards to this policy. The Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge said there is no such policy in their school system.
GALLERY: Flash flooding in our viewing area
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — With the constant rainfall we are experiencing today, flooded areas are expected. Here is a gallery of the flooding in our viewing area as of 12:05 p.m. High water in Tigerland. Florida Blvd. at Lofaso St. Lobdell Blvd./Woodale Blvd. Burbank Dr. in front of...
GoFundMe started to help downtown Lafayette legend “Mr. Cliff” Andrus
Lafayette legend Cliff Andrus
Free "back to school haircuts" set for Sunday
A Baton Rouge church is sponsoring free "back to school haircuts" on Sunday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. The service is aimed at underprivileged children in the North Foster Drive area. The haircuts will be available at Martin Luther King Christian Academy, 4295 Prescott Ct. Those donating their time...
Aldi files permit for second Baton Rouge store, see where it will be
Aldi has submitted plans to build a grocery store on O’Neal Lane, its second location in Baton Rouge. The fast-growing chain submitted plans Friday to East Baton Rouge Parish officials for a 20,664-square-foot store at 2345 O’Neal Lane. In March, it filed plans to build a similar sized store near the intersection of Siegen Lane and North Rieger Road, in front of Total Wine.
