Lawton, OK

7News First Alert Forecast: Scattered rain chances tomorrow, dry week ahead for most

By Christine Gormley
kswo.com
 3 days ago
www.kswo.com

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Much like most mornings in recent memory, we are warm and muggy to start out this day. Skies will be mostly clear this morning, with some clouds eventually building this afternoon. High temperatures will reach the 105° mark for some, with heat index values as high as 110° thanks to dewpoints in the 60s. This has lead to the issuing of heat advisories across nearly all of our counties for today, so make sure to stay hydrated and limit time outdoors. A weak front moving across the high plains will move south across the central plains throughout today, eventually as far down south as northern Oklahoma this evening. Very little rain chances are expected today, though far northern and northwestern counties could see a stray shower as the sun starts to get low in the sky.
Lawton, OK
