7News First Alert Forecast: Scattered rain chances tomorrow, dry week ahead for most

7News First Alert Weather: Hot, humid, and windy next couple days with some summertime showers & storms
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Much like most mornings in recent memory, we are warm and muggy to start out this day. Skies will be mostly clear this morning, with some clouds eventually building this afternoon. High temperatures will reach the 105° mark for some, with heat index values as high as 110° thanks to dewpoints in the 60s. This has lead to the issuing of heat advisories across nearly all of our counties for today, so make sure to stay hydrated and limit time outdoors. A weak front moving across the high plains will move south across the central plains throughout today, eventually as far down south as northern Oklahoma this evening. Very little rain chances are expected today, though far northern and northwestern counties could see a stray shower as the sun starts to get low in the sky.
7News First Alert Weather: Hot and humid next few days
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! A warm and muggy start to this Tuesday as skies will remain mostly clear, unlike yesterday. This means that temperatures will get into the triple digits, with heat index values a few degrees higher thanks to humid conditions from dewpoints in the 60s. Breezy winds out of the south/southwest at 10-102 mph, with wind gusts up to 30 mph.
7News First Alert Weather: Dry and hot weather for first week of August
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! A warm start to the first day of August, along with mostly cloudy skies, some humidity, and southwesterly winds. Cloud coverage will fluctuate between mostly-to-partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 100s and upper 90s, and winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. Isolated rain showers will pop-up across the area this morning and afternoon, mainly for Southwestern Oklahoma and places near the Red River in North Texas, though most of us will remain dry today even with the decent amount of cloud coverage.
7News First Alert Forecast: Starting the heating and trend and drying out soon
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy Sunday! Today we’ll see partly cloudy skies but less rain chances. There is a chance for isolated showers this evening but most places will stay dry. Winds will be from the south at 10 to 15 mph. Today we start the heating trend as temperatures will be in the triple digits across the area.
WFFD responds to early morning fire
The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a single-story home for a structure fire Wednesday morning.
City of Lawton announces street closure starting Wednesday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton officials have announced another street closure near Elmer Thomas Park, as the Streets Division works to finish ongoing street repair projects. Starting Wednesday, Northwest 10th St. will be closed, between Ferris Avenue and NW Euclid Avenue. During that time, no traffic will be...
Apache hosts first-ever “Caffeine & Chrome, Cruising the Wichita Mountains” car cruise
APACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - This weekend, Apache will host its first-ever “Caffeine & Chrome, Cruising the Wichita Mountains” car cruise, featuring a scenic drive through the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. The 100 mile cruise will take over two hours to complete, and will include a short break to...
Coming soon to Downtown Wichita Falls
A local business owner with a track record of successful local establishments told the KFDX Newsroom he's bringing three new venues to downtown Wichita Falls.
Lebanon Road closed due to two-alarm structure fire
We have a crew at the scene of the fire working to gather more information. Stick with Texoma's Homepage for updates as they become available.
Tuesday night fire destroys home in Cache
CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire Tuesday night, after flames tore through a home on North Mountain View Drive in Cache. Luckily, no injuries were reported with the fire, which was extinguished a little after 7 p.m.. Multiple emergency crews were on...
Fort Sill announces Bentley Gate closure
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill officials announced a temporary gate closure for Bentley Gate, while installation of Automated Vehicle Barriers is being completed. The gate will be closed August 15 through October 31. During that time, the Fort Sill Directorate of Emergency Services has adjusted other gate hours...
southwestledger.news
H.E. Bailey project could pave way for higher speed limits
LAWTON – Rehabilitation of a 16-mile stretch of the H.E. Bailey Turnpike is part of an ongoing project that could allow speed limits to be raised on the heavily traveled corridor connecting Lawton to the Oklahoma City metro area. A “dowel bar retrofit” project is being performed on the...
Driver Pulling Burning Trailer Ignites Three Wildfires in North Texas
Fire investigators are searching for a driver who was pulling a burning trailer that ultimately ignited three grass fires in Kaufman County, Texas just after noon on Sunday, July 31, according to InForney.com. Nine homes had to be evacuated as a result of the fires. The evacuation orders have been...
Wichita Falls’ “Piano Man” gives farewell tour
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Anthony Ailey started playing the piano when he was 12 years old. he had been playing at local nursing homes when his friend came up with a unique way for people to hear Ailey's music.
Have You Heard the Rumor That the T.J. Maxx in Lawton, OK. is Closing Down Permanently?
There's a rumor being spread around town, online and elsewhere about the T.J. Maxx in Lawton, Fort Sill closing its doors permanently. It's been all over Facebook and other social media pages over the past few weeks. So is there any truth whatsoever to all these rumors? Are we about to lose T.J. Maxx on the westside?
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Virginia Aid Previews Fort Sill Events for the Week
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill is gearing up to help families have some fun before they get ready to go back to school by hosting a Back to School Bash, a brunch, and a Mongolian Lunch. 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison for Fort Sill, about...
Preparations underway for Lawton’s 121st Birthday Celebration
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Thursday marks the City of Lawton’s 121st Birthday, and this year they have a new way for Lawtonians to celebrate, inviting the whole city to come out and party. But before any of the fun begins, organizers have been hard-at-work preparing for a birthday celebration...
LFD battles fire in abandoned house
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fire crews are continuing to monitor hotspots Tuesday evening, after a house fire in Lawton. The fire broke out around 3 p.m. Tuesday, at an abandoned home near northwest 28th and 30th Street. It’s unclear how the fire started, but crews were able to quickly get...
Instead of A Sports Complex, Lawton Should Build This
I can't remember how many months ago it was announced, but the Lawton mayor and city council are dead set on building a non-standardized sports complex that hasn't been very popular with the public. In fact, the outcry was so loud that city officials followed the same procedure they did after announcing they might purchase Lawton's failing mall... They shut up about it and worked on it in secret behind closed doors.
“Throwin’ Bags & Spiking Balls” fundraiser this Saturday, benefiting Cache Football
CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - A fundraiser benefiting Cache football teams is set to kick off this weekend, featuring a Cornhole and Sand Volleyball tournament. “Throwin’ Bags & Spiking Balls” takes place Saturday, August 6, at 572 NW Airport Road. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., before the fun and...
