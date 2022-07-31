Homicide at Hunnicut Road / St. Francis Avenue

dpdbeat.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The most haunted hotel in Dallas- have you stayed there?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Victory Park Restaurant Imoto Closed For GoodLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The Dallas Cowboys Are Now the Most Valuable TeamLarry LeaseArlington, TX
North Texas School Districts Hiring Bus Drivers Amid ShortageLarry LeaseTexas State
How Does Founder Syndrome Affect Makerspaces?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
2 shot, 1 dead after Fort Worth robbery
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth police have a suspect in custody related to an assault and robbery that happened three days ago.At 6:23 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a shooting call at 5515 Goodman Avenue. Once they arrived, the victim and his girlfriend were located with gunshot wounds and the suspect was taken into custody. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died.Three days ago, the suspect in this shooting struck the victim with a shovel and took jewelry from him, police said. On Tuesday, the suspect called the victim and said he could come to her place to get the jewelry. Once the victim and his girlfriend arrived at the suspects house, the suspect shot at them both. Police said the victim and suspect are familiar with each other in an unknown way.
Two critically hurt in rollover crash in Fort Worth
Two people are in the hospital because their car crashed and overturned in Fort Worth last night. The first 911 calls came in just before 9 p.m. saying a Dodge Challenger had crashed on Brentwood Stair Road
'Sorry for the misunderstanding': Arlington police held unarmed teen at gunpoint, family wants answers
ARLINGTON, Texas — A local teen and his family are trying to cope with what they’re describing as a traumatic experience with Arlington Police officers. “I was very terrified. I was so terrified, I couldn’t move my body. I was standing like a statue the entire time,” Rykeem Johnson, a 16-year-old Arlington resident, said after police approached him with guns drawn on Monday.
Man injured after getting shot twice in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot twice while out walking Monday night.At about 11:09 p.m. Aug. 1, police were sent to the 5400 block of East Lancaster Street in response to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim with two gunshot wounds to his abdomen. The victim told police he was walking on the sidewalk when he was approached by two suspects and later shot. The suspects fled on foot, police said.The victim was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There are currently no suspects in custody and this remains an ongoing investigation.
Justice For Kyle Dail: Family Demands Dallas PD Release Unedited Video Of Black Man Killed By Police
Kyle Dail was shot and killed by a Dallas, Texas, police officer while officers attempted to arrest him on suspicion of drug dealing. The post Justice For Kyle Dail: Family Demands Dallas PD Release Unedited Video Of Black Man Killed By Police appeared first on NewsOne.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Moulin Rouge
On July 31, 2022, at approximately 2:25 p.m., Dallas Police responded to the 1200 block of Moulin Rouge. When officers arrived, they found a male victim, in his late teens to early 20s, being treated by Dallas Fire Rescue. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died.
fox4news.com
Johnson County driver given life sentence for deadly hit-and-run
CLEBURNE, Texas - A man with a long criminal history was sentenced to life in prison for a fatal hit-and-run in Johnson County, south of Fort Worth. The jury recommended it after finding Joseph Haley guilty in the death of 26-year-old Danny Clements almost four years ago in Cleburne. Haley...
fox4news.com
Arrest made in fatal shooting of man during catalytic converter theft in Dallas last year
DALLAS - An 18-year-old woman has been arrested after Dallas police said she took part in the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old while stealing his catalytic converter last year. Isabel Campbell has been charged with capital murder in the death of Sergio Maas back on December 1, 2021. She is being held on $2 million bond.
Julio Frausto arrested, admits starting numerous grassfires
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Investigators from the Fort Worth Fire Department's Arson Unit arrested Julio Frausto, 32, in connection to numerous grass fires near Buck Sansom Park in northwest Fort Worth. On July 28, Frausto admitted starting at least one of 20 grass fires recently reported in the area. Two of those fires escalated to multiple alarm responses. Investigators said the saw him traveling away from one fire location. Frausto was apprehended in the 2800 block of Prospect Avenue. Frausto was charged with one count of second-degree felony arson, one count of second-degree felony fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and one count of misdemeanor evading arrest or detention.This is still an open and active investigation.
Man shot in Fort Worth while riding his bike
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A man riding his bike in Fort Worth was shot at Tuesday evening. Fort Worth police responded to the call just after 8 p.m. at the Weber Avenue and Selene Street intersection. When the man was riding his bike down Weber Street, occupants of a vehicle drove near him and fired shots, police said. The man had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police believe the suspects and victim know each other.
fox4news.com
Trackdown Arrest: Tip leads to Cornelius Williams’ suspected killer
DALLAS - Another murder suspect featured on Shaun Rabb’s Trackdown series was caught. Dallas police said a tip in January led them to Royse Reed. He’s now charged with killing Cornelius Williams. Williams was shot in the parking lot of Baylor University Medical Center in November. He had...
fox4news.com
Woman found stabbed to death in Dallas, suspect arrested
DALLAS - Dallas police arrested a man who they said stabbed a woman and left her to die in the middle of a street early Sunday morning. Officers found the woman lying on St. Francis Avenue near Lakeland Hills Park before dawn Sunday. She had torn clothes and stab wounds on her neck and chest.
Driver towing flaming trailer starts three fires in Kaufman County
Police in Kaufman County are hunting for the driver of a pick-up towing a trailer that was completely in flames yesterday and which touched off at least three fires along the way.
A 32-year-old old man from Fort Worth admitted to intentionally setting several grass fires in last few days, arrested and charged
Fort Worth, Texas – In the last two weeks, Fort Worth officials responded to about two dozen grass fires in the area. Although none of these fires resulted in deaths, injuries or damaged properties, in some cases, the flames came dangerously close to homes and people. The increasing number...
fox4news.com
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Dallas shooting
DALLAS - One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Oak Cliff overnight Saturday. Dallas police said a group of people got into a fight just before midnight in the 2200 block of Keats Drive, in a field near Texas Street. Responding officers found...
Dallas man shoots woman, kills self with same bullet, police say
DALLAS — Authorities in Dallas are investigating the bizarre death of a man whom they believe died after being struck by a bullet he fired at a woman Saturday morning. According to KDFW, the shooting occurred just after 11:30 a.m. local time, and responding officers found a large amount of blood and a blood trail – but no victims – in front of a Medical District apartment.
Deadly shootings reported again across DFW over the weekend
A man is dead in Dallas and his killer is still on the run. Yesterday, the victim was found shot in the back in a parking lot on Moulin Rouge Drive near Westmoreland in West Oak Cliff.
KXII.com
Man dies in skydiving accident in Whitewright
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - A man is dead after a skydiving accident at a facility outside Whitewright over the weekend. Sunday around 1 p.m. both Bonham EMS and Trenton Fire were called out to Skydive Spaceland Dallas where a skydiver was reported to have broken several bones. Trenton Fire Chief...
Motorcyclist shot and injured by another driver on SH 199 in Azle
AZLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A motorcyclist was shot and injured in Azle on Sunday by another motorist in a possible road rage incident.Azle police said that officers and the Azle Fire Department were dispatched to the 1400 block of eastbound Hwy 199 East in response to a major accidents with shots fired.When they arrived, officers found a man lying in the roadway with injuries. Fire and EMS personnel began providing first aid, and the he was taken by Careflight to a hospital in Fort Worth, where he remains. His condition was not immediately known.The victim was riding a motorcycle and was was shot by another motorist, and police are still collecting evidence. No suspects have been publicly named.Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 817-444-3221.
WFAA
Man wanted for running over two others with vehicle after bar fight in Dallas, police say
DALLAS — Police are looking for an aggravated assault suspect who is believed to have ran over two men with a vehicle during a fight on Sunday, June 12. According to the Dallas Police Department, the fight happened shortly before 8 p.m. at Off the Cuff Sports Bar on Elm Street and Malcolm X Boulevard.
