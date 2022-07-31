ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Join Denver7 for 7 Days to Help End Hunger

 3 days ago
With the cost of food and many other essential items on the rise, families are struggling to pay for basic necessities like eggs, milk and bread. Food Bank of the Rockies is spending more than three times what they were spending in 2019 to help meet this increased need.

7 Days to Help End Hunger is a weeklong fundraiser designed to raise crucial funds to support Food Bank of the Rockies and the work they do to nourish people facing hunger.

Donate today and your gift will be doubled as Denver7 Gives is matching the first $10,000 raised dollar-for-dollar.

Food Bank of the Rockies is spending more than $1.7 million each month to meet the increased need while continuing to provide a variety of nutritious foods. They’ve seen a dramatic increase in the cost of basic goods like canned fruit, spaghetti, vegetable oil and meat of all types. At the same time, they’ve seen a decrease in donated food products and an increase in freight costs — some months as high as 60% more.

Your help is needed. Together we can make a difference in our community.

Here’s what your support will provide:

  • $25 will help Food Bank of the Rockies distribute enough food for 100 meals
  • $50 provides 200 meals
  • $100 provides 400 meals
  • $250 provides 1,000 meals
  • $500 provides 2,000 meals

Click here and select 7 Days to Help End Hunger to donate today.

7 Days to Help End Hunger at a critical time of need

