ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Former home of Robert Burns brought to virtual life on Minecraft

By Hannah Carmichael
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CiZGX_0gzrWhO400

The former home of Scotland’s national bard is being brought to virtual life thanks to a team from Glasgow University.

Ellisland Farm, where Robert Burns lived from 1788 to 1791, has been recreated in its 18th-century form on popular video game Minecraft by students and academics.

The team of around 15 undergraduates and postgraduates, who are part of the university’s Minecraft Society, worked alongside the Robert Burns Ellisland Trust to build the farm as Burns and his family knew it.

Minecraft players will have the opportunity to not only hear Burns’ poetry and songs while exploring the farm, but also interact in Scots with the poet and his wife, Jean Armour.

It is believed that this will be the first time Scots has been used in the game, which attracts nearly 140 million monthly active global users.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G09FJ_0gzrWhO400

The project is a partnership between Glasgow University, Robert Burns Ellisland Trust, which runs Ellisland Museum and Farm in Dumfries and Galloway, and the South of Scotland Destination Alliance.

The students were recruited to the project by Interface, which helps Scottish businesses grow by matching them to academic expertise.

It was funded through the Scottish Government’s Tourism Leadership and Recovery Fund, which supports businesses and community-led tourism enterprises as the sector recovers from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bailey Hodgson, president and co-founder of the Minecraft Society, said play testers reported to the team that the game encouraged them to want to visit Ellisland in real life.

Hodgson said: “We worked closely with Joan McAlpine at Ellisland, along with Dr Timothy Peacock and Dr Matthew Barr, to ensure we created an authentic experience that captures the farm as Burns would have known it, while also having educational elements.

This Minecraft game opens Ellisland to potentially large numbers of children and young people all round the world

Joan McAlpine

“Players can interact with Burns as well as use this experience to read and listen to his works.

“Everybody that worked on the game is delighted with the project we have created. We hope that everyone who gets to experience it has an enjoyable time while also learning something about Burns and his work.”

Joan McAlpine, the Robert Burns Ellisland Trust’s business development manager, added: “Heritage attractions are always striving to attract diverse new audiences and this Minecraft game opens Ellisland to potentially large numbers of children and young people all round the world.

“They will know Auld Lang Syne , but may not have known where it was written or by whom.

“The game includes a brand-new version of the song by our trustee, the singer Emily Smith, and original audio of Tam O’Shanter.

“We are so excited about it and loved working with Bailey and the Glasgow University team.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Archie Battersbee’s family begged hospital to let brain damaged boy go to hospice

Archie Battersbee’s family claim they have been refused a request for the brain-damaged boy to be moved to a hospice for life support to be turned off. They also say two other countries have offered to care for their son, who British doctors and courts say should be taken off treatment. The High Court has given medics permission to stop treating the 12-year-old despite his parents’ wishes, saying this was in Archie’s best interests. A London hospital was set to turn off life support from 11am on Wednesday, following weeks of legal disputes over his care. But Hollie Dance,...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Snap it up! Rare horse-drawn travelling photographer's studio from 19th century that was used by Victorian clients in Dorset seaside town before falling into disrepair is set to fetch £12,000 at auction

A 'remarkable' Victorian travelling photographer's studio that once catered to 19th-century seaside holidaymakers is set to fetch up to £12,000 at auction. The rare horse-drawn carriage was used in Wareham, Dorset, from the mid 19th-century, largely by visitors to the picturesque coastal town. It was owned and operated by...
VISUAL ART
ELLE DECOR

Rare Vintage Photos of Elizabeth Taylor's Life at Home

Elizabeth Taylor was known for captivating audiences with her sultry on-screen persona, violet eyes, and tumultuous relationships, but what was the legendary actress like at home? See inside her childhood house, meet her adorable pets, and check out some of the luxe places she lived during her eight marriages. With her incredible fashion sense, it's only natural that her taste in home decor was just as elegant. These photos will give you a sense of how the star lived when the cameras weren't rolling.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Guardian

The death of Percy Bysshe Shelley – archive, 1822

Those who know a great mind when they meet with it, and who have been delighted with the noble things in the works of Percy Bysshe Shelley, will be shocked to hear that he has been cut off in the prime of his life and genius. He perished at sea, in a storm, with his friend Captain Williams, of the Fusiliers, on the evening of the 8th ult, somewhere off Via Reggia, on the coast of Italy, between Leghorn and the Gulf of Spezia. He had been to Pisa, to do a kind action; and he was returning to his country abode at Lerici to do another. Such was the whole course of his life.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Burns
The Independent

Archie Battersbee’s parents given until 9am for bid to move son to hospice or life support will end

A hospital has given Archie Battersbee’s parents until 9am on Thursday to launch a High Court bid to move him to a hospice otherwise his life support will be turned off at 11am.It comes after the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) refused an application by Archie’s parents to postpone the withdrawal of his life support.Archie, 12, has been kept alive by ventilation and medication since he was found unconscious at home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April.His mother Hollie Dance believes that he may have been attempting an online challenge when he suffered brain damage.Doctors were preparing to...
HEALTH
The Independent

Shetland actor ‘bereft’ over co-star Douglas Henshall’s departure

Douglas Henshall’s Shetland co-star has said she is “honestly bereft” he is quitting the hit BBC Drama.Alison O’Donnell, who plays Detective Sergeant Alison “Tosh” McIntosh said working with Henshall was “an insane luxury”.Speaking ahead of the upcoming new series, now in its seventh season, O’Donnell added: “Having the privilege of working so closely with Dougie for all these years was an insane luxury.“I’m trying to be grateful for everything we experienced together rather than focusing on the obvious sadness.“I’m also incredibly proud of what we achieved together, and I know he is too.”Viewers can expect “twists and high-octane drama” said...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Two flagship BBC radio stations lose listeners since start of year

Audiences for two of the BBC’s flagship radio stations have dropped sharply since the start of the year, new figures show.Radio 5 Live and Radio 1 have seen their average weekly listeners drop by 13% and 8% respectively, with 5 Live shedding more than three-quarters of a million in six months.Other stations have held steady, however, with the audience for 6 Music climbing to another record high.Radio 5 Live shed 436,000 listeners between the first and second quarter, the time period between March and June 2022, numbers from research body Rajar show.A half-year comparison of figures indicates a fall of...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glasgow University#Video Game#Ellisland Farm#Scots#Ellisland Museum And Farm#Interface#Scottish#The Minecraft Society
HackerNoon

David Copperfield: Chapter 40 - The Wanderer

We had a very serious conversation in Buckingham Street that night, about the domestic occurrences I have detailed in the last chapter. My aunt was deeply interested in them, and walked up and down the room with her arms folded, for more than two hours afterwards. Whenever she was particularly discomposed, she always performed one of these pedestrian feats; and the amount of her discomposure might always be estimated by the duration of her walk. On this occasion she was so much disturbed in mind as to find it necessary to open the bedroom door, and make a course for herself, comprising the full extent of the bedrooms from wall to wall; and while Mr. Dick and I sat quietly by the fire, she kept passing in and out, along this measured track, at an unchanging pace, with the regularity of a clock-pendulum.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Teller of the Unexpected by Matthew Dennison review – the tall tales of a big kid

Roald Dahl’s early years are illuminated in a compact biography mostly purged of unsavoury details. “I’m afraid I like strong contrasts,” Roald Dahl said, not long before his death in 1990. “I like villains to be terrible and good people to be very good.” Dahl himself gave a lie to that formulation. He is very easy to cast as a villain: even friends described him as bullying, overbearing, arrogant and impossible; he was a compulsive gambler, a distant and wayward husband, an unforgivable antisemite. But then, with the assistance of Quentin Blake, there are also the books. Tens of millions of children – myself included – fell under the spell of his joyful, wicked, silly, inventive imagination in stories that suggested he was not of the adult world at all, but still leader of a childhood gang. Books that initiated you, as he hoped and believed, into a lifetime of reading. Books that – despite the waning reputation of their creator – Netflix last year paid upwards of £500m for the rights to adapt.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Eilish McColgan gold medal brings ‘a tear in the eye’, says Nicola Sturgeon

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said it brought a “tear in the eye” to see Scottish runner Eilish McColgan win the 10,000-metre Commonwealth Games final.McColgan won gold at the Games in Birmingham in a record time of 30:48:60 to match her mother Liz McColgan’s gold at the 1986 Games in Edinburgh. It is her first major title.Ms Sturgeon tweeted: “What an absolutely amazing night for Team Scotland – congratulations to all our medal winners so far in these Commonwealth Games.GOLD! 🥇What a run from Eilish McColgan to win the Commonwealth Games 10,000m title 32 years after her mum! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿And a...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Minecraft
The Independent

Archie Battersbee’s family to apply to move him to hospice for ‘last moments’

The family of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee have pledged to “fight” to get him moved to a hospice, insisting they should be allowed to choose where he takes “his last moments”.Following the rejection by the European Court of Human Rights of their last-ditch bid to postpone the withdrawal of his life support, the family now intends to file an application to the High Court in London to transfer him out of the Royal London Hospital.The boy’s mother, Hollie Dance, said she felt “absolutely deflated” after the decision on Wednesday evening by the European court not to intervene in the case.A family...
HEALTH
The Independent

Royal biographer behind Finding Freedom to release new book that will ‘have the world talking’

The author of Finding Freedom is preparing to release a new book he claims will “have the world talking”.Omid Scobie, one of the writers behind the unauthorised biography of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, has signed a deal for a new nonfiction book, HarperCollins has announced.“The nonfiction title will focus on a new chapter of the royal story and featureunique insight, deep access and exclusive revelations that will once again have the world talking when released,” a statement said.The book is set to be released in 2023, but no other details have yet been shared.Scobie’s first title, which...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
HackerNoon

Oliver Twist: Chapter XXIII

The night was bitter cold. The snow lay on the ground, frozen into a hard thick crust, so that only the heaps that had drifted into byways and corners were affected by the sharp wind that howled abroad: which, as if expending increased fury on such prey as it found, caught it savagely up in clouds, and, whirling it into a thousand misty eddies, scattered it in air. Bleak, dark, and piercing cold, it was a night for the well-housed and fed to draw round the bright fire and thank God they were at home; and for the homeless, starving wretch to lay him down and die. Many hunger-worn outcasts close their eyes in our bare streets, at such times, who, let their crimes have been what they may, can hardly open them in a more bitter world.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ARTnews

40 Years Ago, Henry Darger’s Landlords Discovered His Epic Art. A New Lawsuit Argues They Had No Right to Sell it.

Click here to read the full article. The legal battle over the lucrative legacy of outsider artist Henry Darger has taken a new turn. A distant relative of the artist and the Estate of Henry Joseph Darger have filed a legal action against Darger’s former landlords, who have been the longtime stewards of the artist’s work. They are accused of copyright infringement, among a slew of other wrongdoing. The suit alleges that Kiyoko Lerner and her late husband Nathan have for decades been illegally profiting from Darger’s art and writings, including his famed 15,000-page illustrated manuscript, “In the Realms of the Unreal,” despite no credible...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

The Independent

774K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy