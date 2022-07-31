ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Devolution deal for York and North Yorkshire unveiled

By Sophie Wingate
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N4hNI_0gzrWXVg00

York and North Yorkshire are to elect a mayor and receive £540 million of government investment over 30 years in a landmark devolution deal to be signed on Monday.

The agreement will create a new combined authority across the region led by a directly elected mayor, who will have the power to spend the money on key local priorities such as transport, education and housing.

It is the first city and rural region to see devolution on the scale enjoyed by city regions such as South and West Yorkshire , according to the Department for Levelling Up.

Levelling up – driving prosperity and opportunity in all parts of Britain – is done best when people locally can forge the future of their area

Levelling Up Secretary Greg Clark

The unveiling of the plan coincides with Yorkshire Day.

Levelling Up Secretary Greg Clark , who will sign the deal with the leaders of North Yorkshire County Council and the City of York, said: “Yorkshire Day 2022 is an historic one.

“It marks the return of powers and resources from London to much of the historic North Riding.

“Levelling up – driving prosperity and opportunity in all parts of Britain – is done best when people locally can forge the future of their area. This deal is a big step in that direction”.

Residents will elect a mayor in May 2024 if the proposed deal becomes reality.

The plans aim to tackle regional inequalities by not only reducing the national north-south divide, but also helping to address economic differences between urban and rural areas.

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke said: “Local leaders are best placed to know what their communities need so I’m delighted that the people of York and North Yorkshire will be able to directly elect a mayor to deliver on their priorities.”

North Yorkshire County Council’s leader Carl Les said: “The chance to secure a host of decision-making powers as well as bringing in millions of pounds of investment for North Yorkshire is a huge opportunity to shape the future of the county for many years to come.

“Whether it is improving skills and education, bringing in more investment to the region or helping improve transport links and providing much-needed affordable housing, the deal will enable us to take far greater control of our own destinies.”

City of York Council’s leader Keith Aspden added: “Given its significance, I would encourage everyone in the city to take the opportunity to look at the details of this proposed deal, which could secure tens of millions of Government funding annually to support the local economy, invest in local businesses, drive innovation, particularly around initiatives such as BioYorkshire, and help improve the lives of our residents.”

He said a public consultation is still under consideration, with businesses and residents to be invited to have their say on the details of the deal if agreed.

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) welcomed the announcement, with regional director Beckie Hart saying it has “long believed that local leaders, supported by the private sector and wider stakeholders, are best placed to recognise and act upon an area’s strengths and development needs.”

The deal is the first of 13 devolution negotiations named in February’s Levelling Up White Paper, which detailed plans for creating better opportunities outside the south east of England, to come to fruition.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Hosepipe ban to be imposed in Kent and Sussex after driest July on record in southern England

A hosepipe ban has been announced for Kent and Sussex after southern England recorded its driest July on record. South East Water became the latest company to announce water restrictions, which will come into effect on Friday 12 August and remain in place until further notice.Millions of people in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight had already faced a hosepipe ban from 5 August.The bans come after England’s driest July since 1935, and the driest on record for southeast and southern England.Southeast England has recorded only 8 per cent of average rainfall in July, the Met Office said on...
ECONOMY
The Independent

British millionaire owner of Covid mask firm killed in yacht crash in Italy

The British millionaire owner of a firm supplying face masks to the NHS has died in a yacht accident in Italy.Dean Kronsbein, 61, was fatally injured off Sardinia on Sunday, in an incident which reportedly left his wife and daughter seriously hurt. Authorities said Mr Kronsbein suffered fatal injuries when the 70ft Amore yacht collided with rocks off Porto Cervo.He was pulled from the water but pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of medics, according to local media.A spokesperson for the family said Mr Kronsbein was a “much-loved family man.” “It is with great sadness that we can...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Archie Battersbee’s family begged hospital to let brain damaged boy go to hospice

Archie Battersbee’s family claim they have been refused a request for the brain-damaged boy to be moved to a hospice for life support to be turned off. They also say two other countries have offered to care for their son, who British doctors and courts say should be taken off treatment. The High Court has given medics permission to stop treating the 12-year-old despite his parents’ wishes, saying this was in Archie’s best interests. A London hospital was set to turn off life support from 11am on Wednesday, following weeks of legal disputes over his care. But Hollie Dance,...
HEALTH
The Independent

Swimmer ‘attacked by shark’ while snorkelling off Cornwall coast

A swimmer has been bitten by a shark in an extremely rare attack off the British coast. The victim, reportedly a woman, was snorkelling in waters around Cornwall when the attack happened. Authorities said the victim is believed to have suffered a leg injury from a suspected shark bite. The incident took place last Thursday off the coast near Penzance. Shark attacks are incredibly rare in the UK. A victim was last injured by one in British waters in 2017, when a smooth-hound bit the finger of a surfer around south Devon. Only a handful of other shark attacks...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Clark
The Independent

Antique inkstand which witnessed seminal European events goes on display

An antique inkstand which bore witness to seminal events in Europe two centuries ago is set to go on display in the home of its former owner in Co Down.Viscount Castlereagh helped shaped Europe through his role at the Congress of Vienna, the coming together of the leaders of the victorious powers in 1814 following the defeat of French ruler Napoleon Bonaparte.He is also regarded as controversial in Ireland for his role in suppressing the 1798 rebellion, and creating the Act of Union in 1801 which saw Irish interests represented at Westminster.This year marks the 200th anniversary of his death...
WORLD
AFP

Inflation-fighting BoE poised to unleash big rate hike

The Bank of England is expected Thursday to follow other major central banks with an aggressive interest rate hike to tackle surging inflation. - Inflation 'spooks' central banks - Yet the bank predicts UK inflation will spike to 11 percent later this year -- and it was expected to lift this guidance on Thursday.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Eilish McColgan gold medal brings ‘a tear in the eye’, says Nicola Sturgeon

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said it brought a “tear in the eye” to see Scottish runner Eilish McColgan win the 10,000-metre Commonwealth Games final.McColgan won gold at the Games in Birmingham in a record time of 30:48:60 to match her mother Liz McColgan’s gold at the 1986 Games in Edinburgh. It is her first major title.Ms Sturgeon tweeted: “What an absolutely amazing night for Team Scotland – congratulations to all our medal winners so far in these Commonwealth Games.GOLD! 🥇What a run from Eilish McColgan to win the Commonwealth Games 10,000m title 32 years after her mum! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿And a...
SPORTS
The Independent

Rishi Sunak hints he could cut inheritance tax as prime minister

Rishi Sunak has hinted he could cut inheritance tax as he tries to revive his faltering Tory leadership campaign.The former chancellor was asked at a hustings in Cardiff if he would scrap the levy, a bugbear of many Conservative party members. He rejected that idea, but did suggest that he could lower it in future if he became prime minister, suggesting the move would be consistent with his political outlook.He told the hustings crowd: “I’ve set out a plan to consistently cut income tax over time because I want to reward hard work. But I very much,...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#North Yorkshire#Devolution#Affordable Housing#West Yorkshire#Uk
The Independent

Archie Battersbee’s parents given until 9am for bid to move son to hospice or life support will end

A hospital has given Archie Battersbee’s parents until 9am on Thursday to launch a High Court bid to move him to a hospice otherwise his life support will be turned off at 11am.It comes after the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) refused an application by Archie’s parents to postpone the withdrawal of his life support.Archie, 12, has been kept alive by ventilation and medication since he was found unconscious at home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April.His mother Hollie Dance believes that he may have been attempting an online challenge when he suffered brain damage.Doctors were preparing to...
HEALTH
The Independent

What the papers say – August 4

The opportunity to “grass up” a neighbour beckons readers from some of the national mastheads.The Daily Express carries warnings from experts over the worsening cost-of-living crisis with fears “rampant” inflation could hit 15% next year.Front page - Fears soaring gas bills will push inflation to 15%#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/jbXGCqDGmw pic.twitter.com/t39lXFy7ou— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) August 3, 2022The Times reports householders in parts of England will see hosepipe bans come into force as months of dry conditions push the country towards drought, with the Daily Star and Metro saying the ban encourages people to “grass up” their neighbours.TIMES: Hosepipe ban for millions as country...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Key Covid expert Sir Patrick Vallance to stand down as chief scientific adviser

Sir Patrick Vallance, who played a crucial role guiding the UK through the coronavirus pandemic, is to stand down as the Government’s chief scientific adviser.Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was “impossible to fully convey” the scientist’s impact as it was announced he will leave the role at the end of his five-year term next April.Sir Patrick acknowledged his tenure was both “challenging and immensely rewarding” as a search for his successor was about to begin.Sir Patrick, 62 and originally from Essex, was an academic and a consultant physician before joining GlaxoSmithKline, where he became president of research and development.He...
HEALTH
The Independent

Elaine Thompson-Herah finally claims Commonwealth Games gold in 100 metres

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah clinched her first Commonwealth Games 100m title as Daryll Neita’s challenge failed to materialise.The 30-year-old ran 10.95 seconds while England’s Neita could only manage bronze after a shocking start.Jamaica’s Thompson-Herah had not previously won an individual Commonwealth Games title before despite claiming five Olympic golds.“I feel good, I could have had a better execution, but I am still grateful to win my first Commonwealth title,” she said.“I started out as a rookie in 2014. Then I was fourth in 2018 in the 200m. Now I have moved up to a gold, so I am grateful.”She was...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

774K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy