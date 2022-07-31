Man Shot 3 Times In Nicetown, Philadelphia Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 29-year-old man was shot three times in Philadelphia’s Nicetown section on Sunday evening, police say. The shooting happened on the 3900 block of Priscilla Street around 5:30 p.m.
Police say he was shot twice in the chest and once in the abdomen. He was transported to Temple University Hospital by a private vehicle and placed in critical condition.
No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .
