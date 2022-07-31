Bitcoin Heads for Bullish Monthly Close

cryptobriefing.com
Phemex Partners With Université Paris Dauphine-PSL To Support Research on DeFi and Cryptocurrency
Université Paris Dauphine-PSL, the renowned institution of higher education is collaborating with global crypto exchange Phemex. Professor Herve Alexandre will be the one to lead the. research on DeFi and crypto in an educational space. Launched in 2019, Phemex is a Singapore- based crypto platform that’s quickly risen the...
Robinhood Axes 23% of Staff, Cites “Broad Crypto Market Crash”
Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev said the layoffs were concentrated in its operations, marketing, and program management departments. Robinhood is letting go of even more employees. A Tuesday evening blog post from Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev has revealed that the company is reducing its headcount by a further 23%. Explaining the decision, Tenev cited the troubling macroeconomic environment, which has weighed heavily on both the equities and crypto markets since the start of the year.
U.K. Financial Regulator Plans Tighter Crypto Marketing Checks
The Financial Conduct Authority has introduced new rules on marketing high-risk investments. It says regulations for firms marketing cryptocurrency products will follow in the future. The U.K. regulator said that the crypto-specific rules will depend on the government's decision on how to legislate cryptocurrency marketing. The U.K. government is currently...
Synthetic Real Estate Platform MasRelic Launched Its New Relic Token on Ethereum
MasRelic, a small cap start-up located 7 miles from one of the seven blockchain hubs of the world, New York City, launched its new RELIC token on the Ethereum blockchain on UniSwap. Synthetic Real Estate Meets Defi With RELIC. The RELIC token is the native utility token that is used...
World’s Largest Metaverse Builder Community SandStorm Launches Build Proposals for Brands
Leading Metaverse builder community SandStorm has released its highly anticipated “proposal and bid” platform. This Metaverse construction market pairs brands with builders from top virtual worlds including Decentraland and The Sandbox, allowing brands to deploy assets and experiences on demand. Its decentralized approach aggregates the best builders to provide unparalleled quality and cost savings to brands pioneering the Metaverse.
