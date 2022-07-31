ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Joe Fraser and James Hall get back on the horse as Adam Peaty seeks response

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pH49U_0gzrWLAC00

Joe Fraser and James Hall will look for glory in Monday’s Commonwealth Games pommel final while Adam Peaty searches for a medal improve on his shock fourth place in the 100 metres breaststroke.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what is to come on day four in Birmingham.

Rise from injury

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WjCtF_0gzrWLAC00

Joe Fraser and James Hall will aim to put their injury issues behind them and add to their medal collection on the first day of apparatus finals at Arena Birmingham. Fraser helped his team to gold despite a fractured foot while Hall settled for all-around silver despite a painful ankle injury. Fraser and Hall go in the men’s pommel final against favourite Rhys McClenaghan of Northern Ireland.

Smith and Davies medal hunt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P45rM_0gzrWLAC00

Zoe Smith and Sarah Davies will target more weightlifting medals for England . Smith, the champion in Glasgow in 2014, is targeting her fourth, while Davies looks to go one better than the silver medals she earned on Gold Coast four years ago and at the 2021 World Championships.

Peaty goes again

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a3iC1_0gzrWLAC00

Adam Peaty has little time to recover from his fourth in the 100m breaststroke as he goes again over half the distance in the morning heats and then the semi-final in the evening. Elsewhere, it is Tom Dean v Duncan Scott , part two, in the men’s 100m freestyle final. Scott prevailed at the weekend in the 200m discipline so Dean will have his sights on levelling the score in Birmingham.

Picture of the day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b8gZG_0gzrWLAC00

Social media moment

Day three highlights

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2umlQb_0gzrWLAC00

Jake Jarman pipped his team-mate Hall to win gold in a dramatic men’s all-around gymnastics final at Arena Birmingham. In the pool, James Wilby clinched gold in the men’s 100 metres breaststroke ahead of the previously unbeatable Peaty.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Katarina Johnson-Thompson adds second Commonwealth crown to career medal haul

England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson retained her Commonwealth Games heptathlon title in Birmingham.Victory on home soil marked a welcome return to form for the 29-year-old following an 18-month injury nightmare, although a total score of 6377 points shows she is still short of top gear.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the major outdoor successes of the Liverpudlian’s career.First Commonwealth crown, 2018 (6255 points)Johnson-Thompson clinched the Commonwealth crown for the first time in Gold Coast, Australia.It was an emphatic victory Down Under as she comfortably finished ahead of Canada’s Nina Schultz and compatriot Niamh Emerson.European silver, 2018 (6759 points)After a...
SPORTS
The Independent

Katarina Johnson-Thompson ends ‘tough week’ with Commonwealth Games gold

Katarina Johnson-Thompson dedicated her first heptathlon title for three years to her late grandmother after successfully defending her Commonwealth Games crown.The 29-year-old triumphed with 6377 points ahead of Northern Ireland’s Kate O’Connor who took silver and England team-mate Jade O’Dowda in third in Birmingham.It is Johnson-Thompson’s first victory since winning the world title in 2019 having recovered from two serious injuries and she paid tribute to her grandmother Mary, who died last month.“She unfortunately passed away a couple of days after I returned from Eugene so it’s been a tough week so I’m just happy to get through it,” she...
The Independent

‘I’m lost for words’: Gina Kennedy makes history in Birmingham with squash gold

Gina Kennedy admitted she was lost for words after making history to become the first Englishwoman to win gold in the women’s squash singles at the Commonwealth Games.In her debut Commonwealths, the 25-year-old beat Canada’s Hollie Naughton 3-1 in an entertaining session at the finals on Wednesday.Kennedy won the first two games before Naughton pulled one back in a tough third match littered with long rallies.The Canadian put up a good fight in the fourth game, but Kennedy emerged the victor and she was stunned by her win, revealing that she had struggled to sleep the night before.She said: “I’m...
SPORTS
The Independent

Eilish McColgan gold medal brings ‘a tear in the eye’, says Nicola Sturgeon

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said it brought a “tear in the eye” to see Scottish runner Eilish McColgan win the 10,000-metre Commonwealth Games final.McColgan won gold at the Games in Birmingham in a record time of 30:48:60 to match her mother Liz McColgan’s gold at the 1986 Games in Edinburgh. It is her first major title.Ms Sturgeon tweeted: “What an absolutely amazing night for Team Scotland – congratulations to all our medal winners so far in these Commonwealth Games.GOLD! 🥇What a run from Eilish McColgan to win the Commonwealth Games 10,000m title 32 years after her mum! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿And a...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
Person
James Wilby
Person
Adam Peaty
Person
Rhys Mcclenaghan
Person
Zoe Smith
The Independent

Elaine Thompson-Herah finally claims Commonwealth Games gold in 100 metres

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah clinched her first Commonwealth Games 100m title as Daryll Neita’s challenge failed to materialise.The 30-year-old ran 10.95 seconds while England’s Neita could only manage bronze after a shocking start.Jamaica’s Thompson-Herah had not previously won an individual Commonwealth Games title before despite claiming five Olympic golds.“I feel good, I could have had a better execution, but I am still grateful to win my first Commonwealth title,” she said.“I started out as a rookie in 2014. Then I was fourth in 2018 in the 200m. Now I have moved up to a gold, so I am grateful.”She was...
SPORTS
The Independent

Rosemary Lenton, aged 72, wins Commonwealth Games gold with Pauline Wilson

Scotland’s Rosemary Lenton has become a Commonwealth Games gold medallist at the age of 72 with victory in the women’s pairs B6-B8 final alongside Pauline Wilson.Lenton, who was formerly a competitive sailor and cyclist, was making her Games debut in the para bowls, two decades after complications from a routine surgery led to her needing a wheelchair.What began as a close final against Australia’s Cheryl Lindfield and Serena Bonnell, level at 5-5 in the early going, became a blowout as Lenton and Wilson triumphed 17-5.“Absolutely fantastic,” Lenton said when asked how victory felt. “I’m dreaming. We both played excellently.“We always...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

774K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy