NFL

Lo Wood, Collin Drafts combine for super camp in Orlando

By Chris Hays, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago

For years, Lo Wood and Collin Drafts have been developing their own summer football camp circuits to help young players develop.

Wood, an Orlando-based trainer for Excel Speed training, started a big man camp a few years ago called Battle in the Pit at Central Florida Christian Academy. Drafts, a former Orlando Predators quarterback and assistant coach at Olympia and West Orange high schools under then-head coach Bob Head, is now the head coach at Nease High in Ponte Vedra Beach. Drafts had his own traveling camps called the QB Shootout.

This year the duo decided to combine their efforts into one big super camp at CFCA with numerous current and former coaches, NFL players and college stars.

Pro Football Hall of Famer and Apopka High alum Warren Sapp, who won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Bucs, along with retired NFL defensive end Aaron Jones and Bengals great Willie Anderson were in the mix, as were former college and NFL stars such as Doug Gabriel (Dr. Phillips, UCF and Oakland Raiders), who is head coach at Cypress Creek; Agape Christian and UCF star Drico Johnson, now assistant coach at Lake Minneola; former Pittsburgh Steelers and Winter Park running back Brandon Brown-Dukes; former Cowboys and Lions receiver Andy Jones, who played at East Ridge and Jacksonville U.; former FSU offensive lineman Chad Mavety; and former Michigan player Mike Jones. They were just some of the big names coaching at the camp.

“It was an historical moment when you have legends out there, Hall of Famers and college players to have hands-on coaching for 7-year-olds to 18-year-olds. That was great,” Wood said. “We had a youth clinic that was also great for the parents ... bring all that together, along with three churches combining together to have a successful camp for the Central Florida community, and it was just a great day for all of the kids.”

The quarterback shootout had some impressive local stars such as Edgewater’s Chase Carter, Lake Brantley’s Braxton Woodson, both seniors, and junior standout Trever Jackson of West Orange.

The parents were treated to motivational and informational speeches by USF assistant coach Allen Mogridge and former high school coach Kyle Hayes in the air condition of the CFCA auditorium.

In all, the camp hosted about 300 football players. There were also seven local high school football head coaches helping out with the camp: Travis Roland (Mainland), Leroy Kinard (First Academy), Jeremy Campbell (CFCA), Walter Banks (Lake Minneola), Jeremiah Rodriguez-Schwartz (Wekiva), Rodney Wells (Dr. Phillips) and Aaron Sheppard (Ocoee).

Orlando, FL
