Business News: GF unemployment…sales tax & Growth Fund

GF Public Health offers Novavax vaccine
(GF Public Health release:) Grand Forks Public Health (GFPH) will offer the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine at COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics on August 9th, 10th, and 11th. Due to limited quantities, designated clinics will offer the Novavax vaccine to preserve the current allocations. Those persons interested in receiving Novavax should register at the links below.
GF council updates Fufeng agreement & scooters
The Grand Forks Council held another lengthy meeting last night (Monday) regarding the proposed Fufeng project. Prior to approving an updated development agreement for the corn milling plant members met behind closed doors to discuss strategy over litigation aimed at stopping the project. The development agreement includes a $5 million dollar Letter of Credit in case the project fails to materialize.
EGF: Road funding and Bernie’s liquor license
The East Grand Forks Council will ask the MPO to amend the Metropolitan Transportation plan to help pave the way for spending some $860,000 dollars in federal road funding. The city was hoping to use the money for a roundabout at Bygland Road or a rebuild of 10th Street NE. Both projects have hit roadblocks pushing them beyond the 2023 deadline to qualify for the funding cycle.
Report ranks GF County ramp poor condition
A consultant is recommending a 20 year plan to rehab the Grand Forks County ramp after deeming the structure to be in poor condition for a structure of its age. Walker Consultants conducted a condition appraisal on the ramp and discovered deteriorated precast concrete…failing expansion joint transfer plates…cracking concrete…and failing joint sealants.
GF County parking ramp repairs (update)
Faced with some expensive projects down the road – like a jail expansion and new juvenile detention build – the Grand Forks County Board is now wrestling with potential repairs to the downtown parking ramp. A consultant has labeled the structure to be in poor condition for its...
North Dakota musician to appear on America’s Got Talent
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — America will be recognizing some North Dakota talent tonight when Grand Forks resident David Snyder takes the stage on America’s Got Talent. Snyder, a musician who attended Hatton-Northwood High School, is slated to appear on the show’s 17th season tonight at 7 p.m. CT. Upon leaving Grand Forks to train in […]
North Dakota musician misses cut for AGT live shows
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Grand Forks native, David Snyder, made his America’s Got Talent debut last night when he took the stage and showcased his incredible piano playing talent, receiving a ‘yes’ from the judges to be put up for consideration for the next round: the live shows. A total of 138 acts were selected […]
Single Vehicle Accident Reported at TRF Bank
No injuries reported following a single vehicle accident Thursday at a bank in Thief River Falls. According to the police report, a 2008 Chevy driven by Harlan Halvorson, of Thief River Falls jumped the curb, and struck the building at 208 Main Avenue North. There was an unknown amount of damage to the Wells Fargo building.
CROOKSTON POLICE RESPOND TO ACCIDENT ON 3RD AVE SOUTH AND SOUTH MAIN STREET
The Crookston Police Department reported an accident on July 29, 2022, at 10:48 a.m. on 3rd Ave S/S Main St. Vehicle #1 – 2022 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Ralph Montreuil, Crookston. Vehicle #2 – 2014 Nissan Rogue, driven by Emily Benson, Grand Forks, ND. There were no injuries...
GF man found dead in Bemidji cabin
Authorities in Minnesota’s Beltrami County say a Grand Forks man was found dead at a rental cabin in Lake Bemidji State Park. The County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a medical call at about 1:30 PM on July 26th, and found 48-year-old Matt Skarperud deceased inside an enclosed porch.
North Dakota Man Dies Injuries in Lawn Tractor Rollover
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A northeastern North Dakota man has died from injuries sustained when a lawn tractor rolled over on him, authorities said Saturday. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened Tuesday about five miles west of Crystal, in Pembina County. Mark Sagert, 62, of...
Murder charge filed in May death of GF man
A murder charge has been filed in the May death of 67-year-old Douglas Elgert of Grand Forks. Police say 39-year-old Kindi Jalloh of Grand Forks has been charged with Class AA felony murder in connection with Elgert’s body being found in a Grand Forks residence on May 24th. On...
UND picked 7th in MVFC poll
After falling one game short of the playoffs last season, North Dakota was picked seventh in the annual preseason poll conducted by league coaches, media and sports information directors of the Missouri Valley Football Conference. The Fighting Hawks also had five players selected to the Preseason All-MVFC Team. North Dakota...
Two hurt in a car accident in Crookston
CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people are injured after a two car accident in Crookston on Saturday. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Crookston Police Department, Crookston Area Ambulance, and Crookston Fire Department responded to Highway 2 and Highway 75 in Crookston for a car accident involving two vehicles.
Sheriff’s Office Responds to Theft Call
Another theft reported over the weekend in rural Thief River Falls. This time it was north of the college. According to the report, a 220 amp Plenum heater, a log chain, and weed eater were taken from a locked shed. Pennington County deputies responded to the call just before 12:30...
Alvarado Woman Cited Following 2 Vehicle Accident
Two people were injured in a 2 vehicle accident Saturday in Crookston. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Betty Simonson, 54, of Alvarado was cited for failure to yield the right of way. Police, ambulance, and fire officials responded to the crash at Highway 2 and Highway 75...
North Dakota to Unleash Two QB Attack?
North Dakota football was 3 and 5 in conference with an overall record of 5-6. Four of the fighting hawks win came on their home turf where they only lost once last season. Now looking to build on the teams potential, coach bubba Schweigert spoke about the benefits of having a more normal off season as well as the potential threat of using a 2 quarterback system. Tommy Schuster threw for 13 touchdowns last season while Quincy Vaughan added 3 more. Coach says having to prepare for 2 QBs makes things harder on opponents.
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AND CROOKSTON POLICE, FIRE AND AMBULANCE RESPOND TO VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 2 & 75
On Saturday, July 30, at approximately 8:42 p.m., The Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Crookston Police Department, Crookston Area Ambulance, and Crookston Fire Department responded to Highway 2 and Highway 75 in Crookston for a motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles. When deputies arrived on the scene, two individuals were injured in one vehicle, one 54-year-old female driver and one 37-year-old male passenger. The driver in the other vehicle, a 46-year-old male, was un-injured. The injured were transported to Riverview Health in Crookston with non-life-threatening injuries. Both vehicles were totaled. Alcohol was not a contributing factor.
