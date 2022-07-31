Antique motorcycles never get old for bikers at Greenfield swap meet (photos)

www.masslive.com
California-Based Trader Joe's Sees First Unionized Store in Massachusetts; Could Union Also Be Helpful to Californians?DOPE Quick Reads
Beloved Massachusetts family-owned restaurant set to close after 34 yearsKristen WaltersHolyoke, MA
These 8 Hidden Gem Restaurants in Massachusetts are Worth FindingTravel MavenMassachusetts State
One of Berkshire County’s Most Amazing Car Shows is Coming Soon (photos)
Summer in Berkshire County. There's nothing like it and one of the big attractions in the Berkshires during the summertime are car shows. It seems like every week or so during the summer, another car show pops up. I mean, you could throw a dart at a map of the Berkshires and end up hitting a town that's holding a car show. Berkshire residents love them. Whether it's entering their vehicles and showing off their beauties or being a spectator that tours around to see what folks have to offer, car shows are a big hit in Berkshire County.
franklincountynow.com
Dakin Admits 70 Kittens From Franklin County Home
(Franklin County, MA) The Dakin Humane Society in Springfield admitted over 70 kittens and young cats from a Franklin County home. The Franklin County resident set out to help local stray cats, but became overwhelmed as the 10 cats unneutered began producing multiple litters bringing up the population to over 70 cats and kittens in a year.
MassLive.com
Westfield joins ValleyBike bicycle sharing program with $178K state grant
WESTFIELD — The city is getting ValleyBike, joining neighboring communities that have had the short-term rental bicycles since 2018. Westfield received $177,888 from the state’s Shared Streets and Spaces Program to install its first two ValleyBike stations on Western Avenue near Westfield State University and at the Pioneer Valley Transit Authority Olver Transit Pavilion on Elm Street.
Do You Agree That This is the Most Beautiful Place in Massachusetts?
When I think of Massachusetts beauty, I naturally think of Berkshire County. As we have discussed in the past, we have many tourists and newcomers to the area that want to be a part of Berkshire County. There's no doubt that we offer some of the top entertainment around including theaters, museums, live & local bands, and much much more. When it comes to dining, Berkshire County is second to none, just take a tour through the cities and towns of Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, and North Adams to name a few and you'll find plenty of locally owned eateries that are ready to serve and satisfy even the most particular of palates.
Is This Berkshire County’s Most Amazing View While Driving? (photos)
One Berkshire County route that I'm very familiar with driving is the Mohawk Trail. Before my wife, Amber, and I got married we dated for eight years. For five of those years, Amber lived in the town of Florida, MA and I lived in North Adams. So, naturally, when I would go visit her at her house, I would travel up Route 2 on the Mohawk Trail and during that drive, I would make that quick wrap-around on the Hairpin Turn which when you make the turn, you're technically in Clarksburg for a few seconds.
Car wash at Gary Rome Hyundai approved by Holyoke City Council
HOLYOKE — After a long debate and two votes, the City Council on Tuesday approved a special permit for Gary Rome Hyundai to build a $4 million, 9,500-square-foot car wash next to its Whiting Farms Road dealership. Owner Gary Rome expects a fall groundbreaking and a spring grand opening.
iBerkshires.com
Bird Scooters Popular Transit Alternative for Pittsfield Downtown
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — When the Bird electric scooters swooped into Pittsfield back in April there were some that cheered the effort but more than few quickly took to Facebook to prophesy disaster — thefts, accidents and littering of the vehicles. And who would use them?. But a call...
Chipotle opening location in Pittsfield
Chipotle is opening its first location in Pittsfield on August 4. The restaurant is located at 555 Hubbard Avenue.
Musicians jam at downtown Open-Air Mic performances
WESTFIELD - “It’s fun to play in front of live audiences – I get a lot of energy from people that I can’t get from an empty room,” said Ed Bentley as he prepared to perform at the pavilion on Park Square Green on Monday night.
Alert! This Armed & Dangerous Man Could Be Here In Massachusetts
This man, who New Hampshire Police say is armed and dangerous, is on the loose and very well could be in Massachusetts... and that means, he could potentially be here in Berkshire County!. According to a press release issued Tuesday morning Police in Brentwood, New Hampshire are searching for and...
Restored Emily Dickinson Museum reopens to public on August 16
The Emily Dickinson Museum in Amherst will reopen on August 16, ending 29 months of closure to the public. Closed by the COVID-19 pandemic in March of 2020, the home of the legendary 19th Century poet has undergone extensive restoration during the past two years. Interior architectural features, finishes, and furnishings have created the most authentic look to date of how the homestead looked during the 1850s, when Dickinson lived there.
Florence residents upset over possible marijuana dispensary location
A debate is underway about whether or not a marijuana dispensary should go in Florence. Pizza Factory will be closing by the end of this year but in it's place could go a marijuana shop and some are not happy about it.
Garden Notes: Aug. 3, 2022
STOCKBRIDGE - Berkshire Botanical Garden presents the following upcoming programs. Thursdays in Aug. and Sept., “Thursday Afternoon Yoga in the Garden,” 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. through Sept. 15. Experience the Garden like never before with Yoga in the Garden classes. Free to all, and no registration required, this outdoor program is appropriate for all skill levels and is a perfect way to end the day. Classes are led by Kathi Cafiero, a certified Kripalu yoga teacher who has been instructing the physical and mental benefits of yoga for more than 20 years. No registration required. This is a free program. Please note all sessions are held outside and will not run in severe weather. Please check the website for updates; Friday, Aug. 12, Family Friday’s “Under One Sky Songs and Stories for the Whole Earth.” 11 a.m. to Noon. This program will include traditional and contemporary folk songs and stories about nature and animals from New England and around the world. Hear how Coyote got his howl, how foam came to be in the ocean, and more. Be prepared to sing, move and clap your hands. There will even be a short lesson on how to play music with spoons from a kitchen drawer and a guest appearance by a dancing wooden dog named Bingo. Cost of the program is included with admission to the Berkshire Botanical Garden. For more information, or to register, visit www.berkshirebotanical.org. Botanical Garden is located at 5 West Stockbridge Road.
WATCH: Beautiful Owl Takes a Bath in Western Massachusetts (VIDEO)
I love spring and summer in Massachusetts, especially in the Berkshires. It's the time of year we get to observe animals in nature. Some of these animals literally explore our backyards which is quite the treat. However, many people are busy and unfortunately don't get the chance to get out into nature and observe Berkshire County wildlife. If you don't have the opportunity to get a peek at wildlife, there are plenty of Berkshire County residents that are able to capture photos and videos of some of our favorite animals out in nature.
westernmassnews.com
Portion of Route 202 in Holyoke closed due to deadly crash
Two pedestrians died Tuesday night in a crash in Easthampton, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office confirms. Some West Springfield residents are raising questions after seeing abandoned scooters around the area and they want to know what rules are in place. New Hampshire motorcycle crash victim testifies in Zhukovskyy trial...
‘Weird Al’ Yankovic adds final Massachusetts stop to 2022 ‘Vanity Tour’
“Weird Al” Yankovic is coming to Massachusetts one last time on his “Vanity Tour.”. The newly added show is on Aug. 5 at Indian Ranch in Webster. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from about $44 to $334 with general...
Worcester RMV to move to new location at former Big Y supermarket on Monday
The new Worcester location of the Registry of Motor Vehicles will officially open Monday, Aug. 8, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said Wednesday. The new 14,105-square-foot service center at 50 Southwest Cutoff is fully accessible and features 350 dedicated parking spaces for customers. The new location will offer the same services and have the same operating hours as the previous one, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Extreme heat advisory prompts Worcester to reschedule Out to Lunch Festival
With temperatures predicted to feel as hot as 105 degrees on Thursday, the city of Worcester has decided to reschedule the Out to Lunch Festival and Farmers’ Market originally scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day. The city made the decision “out of an...
Two pedestrians dead after crash on Northampton Street in Easthampton
Two pedestrians were struck and killed by a motor vehicle on Northampton Street in Easthampton Tuesday night.
Some MA Residents are Receiving a Scary Email Regarding a Private Activity
Massachusetts folks will want to be on alert as the scammers are at it again. As is the case with many scams, this scam is through the use of email. This past Friday morning when I was sitting in my office in southern Berkshire County, I was going through some emails when I came across this email (and I can't believe I'm approaching this topic but it's to keep the public aware of what could be hitting their inboxes and not to fall for this scam)
