Antique motorcycles never get old for bikers at Greenfield swap meet (photos)

STOCKBRIDGE - Berkshire Botanical Garden presents the following upcoming programs. Thursdays in Aug. and Sept., “Thursday Afternoon Yoga in the Garden,” 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. through Sept. 15. Experience the Garden like never before with Yoga in the Garden classes. Free to all, and no registration required, this outdoor program is appropriate for all skill levels and is a perfect way to end the day. Classes are led by Kathi Cafiero, a certified Kripalu yoga teacher who has been instructing the physical and mental benefits of yoga for more than 20 years. No registration required. This is a free program. Please note all sessions are held outside and will not run in severe weather. Please check the website for updates; Friday, Aug. 12, Family Friday’s “Under One Sky Songs and Stories for the Whole Earth.” 11 a.m. to Noon. This program will include traditional and contemporary folk songs and stories about nature and animals from New England and around the world. Hear how Coyote got his howl, how foam came to be in the ocean, and more. Be prepared to sing, move and clap your hands. There will even be a short lesson on how to play music with spoons from a kitchen drawer and a guest appearance by a dancing wooden dog named Bingo. Cost of the program is included with admission to the Berkshire Botanical Garden. For more information, or to register, visit www.berkshirebotanical.org. Botanical Garden is located at 5 West Stockbridge Road.

STOCKBRIDGE, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO