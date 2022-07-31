Pronouns: A response to Sasha Nyary

ngxchange.org
Once-popular sporting goods store set to close all remaining locations by SeptemberKristen WaltersSouth Portland, ME
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Even more things to do on July 23rd & 24thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
Baby zebra born at Maine zoo
YORK, Maine — A Maine zoo welcomed an adorable baby zebra last month, officials said. According to WCSH-TV, York’s Wild Kingdom said the new arrival, a foal named Sunday, was born overnight July 24. “It was an exciting morning when our zookeepers came in to find the new...
wabi.tv
Silliness galore at Maine Renaissance Faire
ACTON, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Renaissance Faire in Acton promised to bring with it a ton of silliness. For the past two weekends the Acton Fairground was transformed into Camelot. The faire brought with it vendors selling trinkets all the way to full suits of armor. “It’s been a...
To the Lazy Workers in the Checkout Line of a Maine Grocery Store
First off, don't worry. I'm not trying to get you fired by writing this. And I'm also not going to mention what grocery store and what Maine city/town I went to so that you can't be identified and I'm also not trying to have any Maine business lose money. But...
newscentermaine.com
12-year-old opens farm stand with hopes of taking over family farm
AUBURN, Maine — He might not be able to drive a car for another four years, but 12-year-old Brayden Nadeau always knew he wanted to be behind the wheel of a tractor. He started his first farm stand two years ago. "I've been farming my whole life. As long...
ngxchange.org
YMCA will close Pineland Branch in September
Leaders of the YMCA of Southern Maine say branch memberships dropped by more than two-thirds during the pandemic. The YMCA of Southern Maine will close its Pineland Branch in New Gloucester on Sept. 2, following a steep decline in memberships during the pandemic. But the closing will not result in...
It Must Be Shark Week in Maine, Great White Closes Down Maine Beach Again
Good luck escaping this topic. Not only did we just wrap up the infamous Shark Week but as sightings increase in Maine, you can’t dodge the hot topic in normal conversation. It seems whether I’m at work or with friends I’m always hearing, “did you hear about the shark sighting?”
ngxchange.org
Friends of the Library book sale events coming right up
Here is your reminder that the Friends of the New Gloucester Library are sponsoring four upcoming events, starting with two book collection dates: Thursday, August 4 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the New Gloucester Library (379 Intervale Road) and Saturday, August 6 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the New Gloucester Community Building (behind the Library).
lcnme.com
Free Knotweed Management Workshop
Knotweed is a tenacious, voracious, invasive plant that threatens native plants throughout the Midcoast area. The Sheepscot Knotweed Project was established by a group of Midcoast Conservancy volunteers as a response to this pervasive problem, in hopes of helping people address the issue on their own land. With the assistance...
The Oldest Running Mailboat is the Best Way to Cool Off This Hot Maine Summer
I found the best remedy for this hot sticky Maine summer. Sure you could crank the air conditioning, but I prefer nature's AC. It's been relentless these past few weeks. And whoever said it is right, it's not the heat - it's the humidity. But there IS the perfect way to cool off and it's under 20 bucks ($17 for adults cheaper for kids and seniors) and it's the best few hours you're gonna spend. Casco Bay Lines Mailboat Run!
WMTW
Milk with Dignity campaign for migrant farm workers targets Hannaford
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Migrant farm workers and their supporters picketed outside the headquarters of Hannaford on Friday afternoon to press the supermarket chain to sign onto theMilk with Dignity Program. Hannaford has 180 stores in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and New York, and sells its own brand of milk.
Clothing is Optional at This Richmond, Maine, Getaway
This is the least pandemic-y summer we've had in a few years and a lot of people have been feeling cabin fever and itching for a new experience. For some, that itch may be scratched by stripping down. I can't say I'm too familiar with the nudist lifestyle but I...
Silver Alert Issued For Missing Maine Man Tuesday Morning
According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, a silver alert has been issued for a 26-year-old man from Long A Township. "The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 26-year-old Bret Libby of Long A Township who was last seen Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 12:00 am.
WMTW
"Overwhelmed" superintendent of Maine's largest school district announces earlier departure
PORTLAND, Maine — The Superintendent of Portland Public Schools, Xavier Botana, announced Tuesday evening that he will be stepping down at the end of the 2022-2023 school year, a year earlier than previously planned. During his opening remarks to the Portland Board of Education meeting, Botana said the last...
Did You Know Maine Amazingly Used to Be the Toothpick Capital of the World?
You think you know everything about where you live, and then the internet happened. I have lived in Maine for 38 of my 42 years (not counting five years of college out of state). I assume I have a great grasp on what makes this state what it is. However, sometimes you run into a fact that just absolutely floors you. Well, that happened to me recently.
'No Knead Focaccia' simplifies making fresh bread at home
PORTLAND, Maine — Dale Barnard is the chef at Old Port Sea Grill in downtown Portland. He joined us in the 207 kitchen to share a recipe for bread that can be ready in under an hour. Ingredients:. 3 cups all-purpose bread flour. 2 cups warm water. 1 package...
mainepublic.org
5 new community solar projects went online in recent weeks, delivering power to nearly 2,000 Mainers
Five new community solar projects that went online over the past two weeks are now delivering power to nearly 2,000 customers in Maine. The Nautilus Community Solar farms are in Cumberland, Kennebec, Knox, Somerset and York counties. In all, the projects can generate 31 megawatts of power. The power is now flowing to consumers who have enrolled with Nautilus, a New Jersey company that's invested heavily in Maine solar farms.
boothbayregister.com
Things to think about when crossing the Davey Bridge
On Sept. 28 it will be 36 years since the new U.S. Route 1 bridge linking Wiscasset to Edgecomb was dedicated to Detective Sergeant Donald E. Davey of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department. I remember the morning of the dedication because I covered it for the newspaper. It was Sunday, a beautiful day brilliant sunshine, blue sky. Governor Joseph Brennan and many others were present to honor Detective Davey’s memory. Two bronze plaques attached to granite memorial stones were unveiled at the bridge entrances and hence forth it became, “The Donald E. Davey Bridge.” It was a fitting tribute to this fine young police officer; he was just 37 when he lost his life in the line of duty being killed in a traffic accident.
WMTW
Dozens of pets seized from Alfred home getting ready for adoption
ALFRED, Maine — More than 50 pets seized from a home and property in Alfred have been awarded custody to the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Animal Welfare Society and three Maine shelters. RELATED VIDEO ABOVE: More than 50 animals seized from home. The pets were seized by...
WGME
South Portland City Council to discuss hotels housing homeless, asylum seekers
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- After months of increased crime connected to hotels serving as temporary shelters, South Portland officials are looking to crack down once again. Calls to police and fire are up in a massive way, frustrating residents and business owners near the hotels. City leaders had enough this...
mainebiz.biz
25 finalists announced for Maine Family Business Awards
After two rounds of elimination, 25 companies are on the short list for the 22nd annual Maine Family Business Awards, to be presented in October by the Institute for Family-Owned Business. The statewide nonprofit said Monday it's whittled down the roster of potential recipients from nearly 200 nominations, up from...
