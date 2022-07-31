LETTER: Sheriff candidate’s plan raises questions

www.journal-advocate.com
RECORDER’S NOTES: Rules at the polling place
What are the rules about campaigning in or near polling places?. • Under Colorado law, Electioneering (aka, campaigning) is prohibited from taking place either inside a polling place or within 100 feet of any building in which a polling location is located. In addition, electioneering is prohibited within 100 feet of a drop-box.
Attorney's office indicts three former Wray, Colorado residents in money laundering scheme
DENVER - Three men, formerly of Wray, Colorado, were indicted in a government official impersonation scheme, the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announced Wednesday. James Albert Witte, 68, Jason Lee Henderson, 36, and Indian national Dhruv Jani, 39, were charged with money laundering and conspiring to...
3 Wray men indicted for collecting $7.5 million through threatening phone calls
Three former Wray residents have been indicted on federal money laundering charges, the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announced Wednesday. James Albert Witte, 68, Jason Lee Henderson, 36, and Indian national Dhruv Jani, 39, are accused of contacting U.S. citizens by phone and misrepresenting themselves as federal law enforcement agents. They trio coerced 54 victims into sending a total of $7.5 million.
Drought, irrigation expected to drain 2 Colorado reservoirs
DENVER (AP) — It’s open season with no limit on walleye, saugeye, crappie, perch, wiper and catfish at two Eastern Plains reservoirs. As severe drought spikes demand for irrigation water on the plains, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is dropping angler limits at the South Platte River-fed Jumbo Reservoir near Julesburg and the Arkansas River-fed Queens Reservoir north of Lamar. The agency expects both reservoirs to soon run dry and lose all fish.
Things to do in Sterling & Logan County — Aug. 1 – Aug. 7
Logan County Fair Junior Ranch Horse Show — 9 a.m., Logan County Fairgrounds Exhibit Center. SilverSneakers Yoga — 10 a.m., Heritage Center. CSU Extension Coffee, Tea and We — 1 p.m., in person at 302 Main Street or online at https://zoom.us/j/91419676234. Pinochle — 1 p.m., Heritage Center....
Suspect allegedly kidnapped 2 biological children, crashed car in Morgan County
A woman was arrested and faces multiple charges after she allegedly stole her two biological children, whom she does not have custody of, from their grandmother's home in Morgan County.
Celebration, ribbon cutting mark official opening of downtown Sterling’s Heritage Park
The city of Sterling opened what City Manager Kevin Blankenship termed “another beautiful city park” Friday as it held a ribbon cutting at Heritage Park. After the celebration opened with entertainment provided by Dennis Fuller and refreshments from the city as well as the Hot Spot Smokehouse and Sam and Louie’s Italian Restaurant, Blankenship welcomed the crowd by explaining the history behind the park.
Sterling police locate, arrest man after Friday stabbing incident
A man sought by police in connection with a stabbing incident Friday was located and taken into custody Saturday morning, according to a release from the Sterling Police Department. Joseph Ray Gandee, 30, was identified as a suspect after police were called to an assault and possible stabbing in the...
Business of the Week: Sky Ranch Golf and Grill
Founded in 1916 as Sterling Country Club, the course has a rich history within Colorado golf lore. This golf course is the premier golf course in the northeast region of Colorado. Sterling Country Club is the oldest in northeastern Colorado and one of the first five courses in Colorado. The...
Here’s Which Small Colorado Town is Getting A Big TV Makeover
There are probably plenty of things you wish you could fix about your city, but one Colorado town has been lucky enough to be chosen for a big renovation. According to a press release from HGTV, the small town of Fort Morgan, Colorado has been picked as the location for the next season of Home Town Takeover.
Mason Memorial Roping kicks off the rodeo part of Logan County Fair and Rodeo
For the first time since he can remember, John Korrey didn’t rope in the 2022 Jim Mason Memorial Logan County Roping on Saturday. Although fully recovered from heart bypass surgery, Korrey chose to stay on foot Saturday during the first of the Logan County Fair’s six rodeos scheduled for this week.
