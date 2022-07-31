2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Dalton Godfrey, LS, University of South Dakota

www.nfldraftdiamonds.com
Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
Former Federal Judge Sue Robinson has recommended that Deshaun Watson is suspended for six games. This does not mean he will only be suspended for six games. The NFL may not agree with the Judge. According to Dan Graziano the NFL would like Watson suspended at least 12 plus games,...
According to reports, 17-year-old Brandon High School football player Phillip Laster Jr. from Mississippi had died. A school Superintendent Dr. Rimes released this statement regarding the death. “We are saddened and heartbroken by the sudden loss of Brandon High School student athlete, Phillip Laster. Our thoughts and prayers are with...
Zach Wilson Mania continues as the NFL season approaches. The New York Jets and their second-year quarterback have garnered much attention from bettors this offseason, including those who back Wilson to win MVP. Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on Wilson and the Jets, with insights from our...
NFL quarterbacks can still surprise the betting markets when they least expect it. It may seem like ages ago, but we're only a few years removed from Jameis Winston leading the NFL in passing yards during the 2019 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Winston was the only signal-caller in the league that season to throw for over 5,000 yards; leading Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.
The Carolina Panthers made a couple roster moves this Tuesday. One move in particular resulted in releasing a rookie wide receiver. This Tuesday, the Panthers signed rookie free-agent cornerback Devin Jones. In a resulting move, the NFC South franchise has cut rookie wide receiver Andrew Parchment. Carolina signed Parchment as...
Quarterback Tom Brady was retired during the 2022 NFL offseason for just 40 days before opting to return for a 23rd season that could (maybe?) be his last, tight end Rob Gronkowski recently decided to hang them up, and defensive tackle Aaron Donald inked a massive contract extension this summer to make him the game's highest-paid non-QB after also considering retirement. It all got us thinking about where these legends of the game stack up all time at their respective positions.
The Kansas City Chiefs have high hopes for Skyy Moore. They'll hope the rookie receiver is OK after limping off the field Monday. Per Aaron Ladd of KSHB 41 News, the second-round pick left practice with an apparent leg injury. Moore came up awkwardly after minor contact during a drill in training camp.
A college football player is hoping to return to school after declaring for the NFL Draft last winter. Drew Singleton, a Rutgers linebacker, is petitioning the NCAA to let him play another season for the Scarlet Knights, despite previously declaring for the NFL Draft. The linebacker played in the team's...
Former Cal defensive back is competing against a first-round draft pick for that spot
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My physicality on the perimeter I am not afraid to stick my nose in there and get physical. I just know when I am on my game I can’t be stopped and I am willing to go against anyone to prove that I belong.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has high expectations for Trey Lance as he heads into his first year as an NFL starter. Irvin expects the San Francisco 49ers' QB1 to put on an "incredible" performance in 2022. "I can't wait to see it," Irvin told 95.7 The Game's...
Quarterback Kenny Stabler of the Oakland Raiders probably threw more passes in his first six seasons with the Silver and Black than he did in the rest of his career. That’s because Stabler was the No. 3 quarterback behind starter Daryle Lamonica and backup George Blanda during that time after the Raiders selected him in the second round (No. 52 overall) out of Alabama in the 1968 NFL Draft.
Saints rookie offensive tackle Trevor Penning was kicked out of practice today for fighting, the third consecutive day that Penning has been in a skirmish with a Saints defensive player on the practice field. After today’s battle, Penning and defensive lineman Malcolm Roach were both sent to the locker room....
Cardinals placed QB Kyler Murray on the COVID-19 list. Cardinals worked out LB Jaylan Alexander, OL Rashaad Coward, LB Justin Hilliard, TE Cheyenne O’Grady, OL Marcus Tatum, LB Javin White and OL Jamil Demby. Baltimore Ravens. Ravens activated OL Ben Cleveland from the NFI list. Carolina Panthers. Panthers activated...
Brown understands the importance of his return and is excited to get back to work.
BEREA — If coaching football hadn't worked out, 2022 NFL Hall of Fame inductee Dick Vermeil may have had a bright future in copy machine maintenance. When Cleveland Browns pass game coordinator/wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea was a volunteer assistant as an assistant special teams coach for the Kansas City Chiefs and...
